SuperScalp Gold User Guide

How to Install, Use Set Files, and Run SuperScalp Gold on MT5

📌 Navigation Index 1️⃣ What is SuperScalp Gold?

2️⃣ Set Files and Recommended Risk Levels

3️⃣ How to Test SuperScalp Gold in Strategy Tester

4️⃣ Common Issues and Troubleshooting

5️⃣ Practical Usage Recommendations

6️⃣ Support After Purchase ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

SuperScalp Gold is an automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD, designed for scalping and intraday trading on the M15 timeframe.

This guide will help you understand what SuperScalp Gold is, how to install it on MT5, how to use the recommended set files, how to test it in Strategy Tester, and how to troubleshoot common issues.





📌 1) What is SuperScalp Gold?

🔹 What asset does SuperScalp Gold trade?

SuperScalp Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA is optimized to identify short-term trading opportunities on gold, with a focus on high-quality trade setups rather than excessive trade frequency.

🔹 Trading style

SuperScalp Gold is a scalping / intraday EA.

It is built to capture short-term opportunities by combining trend analysis, signal filtering, and automated trade management.

Trade frequency

This EA is not designed to trade continuously all the time.

Instead, it focuses on quality over quantity.

Approximate trading frequency: 5–10 trades per week

Based on a standard 5 trading-day week

The number of trades may vary depending on market conditions, spread, broker environment, and signal quality filters

🔹 What market conditions is it designed for?

SuperScalp Gold is best suited for market conditions with:

Good liquidity

Healthy volatility without excessive instability

Clear intraday structure or directional movement

Stable spread and execution

Since this is a fully automated EA running continuously, it will monitor the market at all times and only execute trades when all internal entry conditions are met.

📂 2) Set Files and Recommended Risk Levels

Recommended basic setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M15

Minimum deposit : 500 USD (recommended 1000 USD or higher)

(recommended 1000 USD or higher) Account type : ECN or Raw spread

Leverage : 1:100 to 1:500

Account mode: Hedge (recommended)

VPS: Recommended for stable operation

SuperScalp Gold supports multiple risk profiles to suit different account sizes and trading styles.

Risk is managed through the following parameter:

DynamicLotRiskPercent

This parameter controls the EA’s dynamic risk model used to calculate position size based on account size and stop loss distance.

In general:

a lower DynamicLotRiskPercent = lower risk and lower drawdown

= lower risk and lower drawdown a higher DynamicLotRiskPercent = higher risk and potentially higher return, but also higher drawdown







Recommended set file levels

🟢 Safe Set File — DynamicLotRiskPercent = 0.5 ( Recommended low-risk set file for prop firms)

📁 Set File:

[ superscalpgold_m15_xauusd_dynamic_0.5.set] - 📥 Download the attached set files below this blog post.

Lowest risk level

Recommended for new users

Suitable if you prefer stability and want to observe the EA first

This is the recommended starting point

🟡 Safe Set File — DynamicLotRiskPercent = 1.0 ( Recommended)

📁 Set File:

[superscalpgold_m15_xauusd_dynamic_1.set ] - 📥 Download the attached set files below this blog post.



Still relatively conservative

Offers a higher growth pace compared to 0.5

Suitable for users who already understand how the EA behaves

🟠 Set File — DynamicLotRiskPercent = 2.0

📁 Set File:

[superscalpgold_m15_xauusd_dynamic_2.set ] - 📥 Download the attached set files below this blog post.



Medium risk level

Higher return potential, but drawdown will also increase accordingly

Recommended only after you are familiar with the system

🔴 Set File — DynamicLotRiskPercent = 3.0

📁 Set File:

[superscalpgold_m15_xauusd_dynamic_3.set ] - 📥 Download the attached set files below this blog post.



Higher risk level

Profit fluctuation and drawdown will become more noticeable

Not recommended if your priority is low-risk operation

🔥 Set File — DynamicLotRiskPercent = 5.0

📁 Set File:

[superscalpgold_m15_xauusd_dynamic_5.set ] - 📥 Download the attached set files below this blog post.



Very aggressive risk level

Suitable only for users who fully understand the system and can accept significant drawdown

Not recommended for beginners

Which set file should I start with?

If you are new to SuperScalp Gold, the recommended order is:

DynamicLotRiskPercent = 0.5 → best starting point DynamicLotRiskPercent = 1.0 → for users who want a slightly faster growth profile with still controlled risk Only consider 2.0 or higher after you understand the EA, your broker conditions, and your acceptable drawdown level

Important notes about set files

Set files should be used on XAUUSD M15

Results may vary across brokers due to: spread execution speed market close time contract specifications



If needed, you can contact me to receive a recommended set file tailored to your broker, account size, and risk preference.

🧪 3) How to Test SuperScalp Gold in Strategy Tester

If you want to verify the EA before running it on a live account, you can use the Strategy Tester in MT5.

Recommended testing setup

Symbol

XAUUSD

Timeframe

M15

Which set file should be used for testing?

You should test with the same set file that you plan to use on your real account.

For example:

if you want a conservative setup → use DynamicLotRiskPercent = 0.5

if you want to simulate your intended live configuration → use the corresponding set file for that setup

Important backtesting notes

1) Spread

Scalping EA results can be very sensitive to spread.

If your backtest spread is unrealistically low or significantly different from your live broker conditions, the results may not reflect real trading performance.

2) Broker environment

The same EA and the same set file may produce different results across brokers due to differences in:

price feed

spread

execution speed

market close time

3) Data quality

Backtest quality depends heavily on the quality of historical data.

If your data is incomplete or inconsistent, the results may differ significantly from live trading.

If you want to compare with the live signal

To make your Strategy Tester results closer to the live signal, try to use:

the same symbol

the same M15 timeframe

the same set file

a broker with similar spread and execution conditions

a similar testing period if possible

❗ 4) Common Issues and Troubleshooting

1) The indicator gives a signal, but the EA does not open a trade

This is one of the most common questions from new users.

Please check the following:

Is Algo Trading enabled? Are you using the correct chart: XAUUSD M15? Is SuperScalp Gold EA attached to the chart correctly? Have you loaded the correct set file? Does your broker allow trading on that symbol normally? Does the dashboard or Experts tab show any unusual status? Were all internal EA entry conditions actually met at that moment?

Important note:

A signal from the indicator does not always mean the EA must open a trade immediately.

The EA includes additional filters and trade management logic, so not every visual signal will result in an executed order.

2) No trades appear after installation

This does not necessarily mean something is wrong.

SuperScalp Gold focuses on high-quality entries, so it may not trade continuously.

Please check:

whether you are on XAUUSD M15

whether the EA is attached correctly

whether the dashboard is active

whether Algo Trading is enabled

whether the correct set file is loaded

Also, if market conditions are not suitable, the EA may simply wait for better setups.

3) The set file does not seem to work

If you load a set file but the EA does not behave as expected, please check:

whether the set file is specifically for SuperScalp Gold

whether it is intended for XAUUSD M15

whether you are using the correct EA version

whether your broker conditions differ too much from the original setup

If needed, feel free to message me and I can send you a more suitable set file based on your broker and account size.

4) My results are different from the live signal

This is completely normal and can happen for many reasons, such as:

broker differences

spread differences

slippage

VPS / execution speed

different set files

different account size or risk level

different start date

The live signal should be viewed as a real trading reference, not a guarantee that every account will produce identical results.

5) Market Close Protection / End of Week Protection needs adjustment

Some brokers have different market close times on Friday.

If you are using Market Close Protection or End of Week Protection, please check:

what time your broker closes the market on Friday

what the broker server time is

whether your current protection settings are aligned with that broker

If you send me your broker’s Friday market close time, I can help adjust the settings more accurately.

💡 5) Practical Usage Recommendations

To get started more smoothly with SuperScalp Gold, I recommend:

Use XAUUSD M15

Start with the default configuration or DynamicLotRiskPercent = 0.5

or Set Enable Dashboard display = true

Allow the EA enough time to operate before evaluating performance

Use a broker with low spread and stable execution

Contact me if you want a recommended set file based on your account size + broker

🤝 6) Support After Purchase

After purchasing SuperScalp Gold, you can contact me via MQL5 Messages for additional support, including:

recommended set files based on account size

conservative / balanced / aggressive configurations

broker-specific setup suggestions

troubleshooting when the EA does not open trades

adjusting Market Close Protection / End of Week Protection

Download & Support:



🔗 Product:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171846 👤 Support:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504 🛒 All Products:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/minhnguyen1504/seller For any questions, installation support, or recommended settings, please feel free to contact me through MQL5 messages.







