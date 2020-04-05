StructureFlow Gold 1m Scalper

Structure Flow Expert MT5

Overview & Strategy Overview

Structure Flow MT5 is an automated scalping system designed for high-volatility assets (such as Gold, US Indices, and volatile FX pairs). Its core strategy relies on multi-timeframe price structure analysis (dynamic Support and Resistance levels) combined with trend and momentum filters using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Average Directional Index (ADX).

The Expert Advisor adapts its operational behavior based on market conditions:

  1. Trend Mode: Activates when the higher timeframe shows a strong directional trend (high ADX readings and aligned EMAs). It enters trades following structural breakouts and retests confirmed by candlestick direction and tick volume.
  2. Range Mode: Activates during consolidation phases (low ADX readings) and trades bounce/rejection patterns at the boundaries of key support and resistance levels.

Additionally, the EA features a dynamic structural mapping engine and a strict risk control module that manages position sizing, spread thresholds, and volatility constraints via ATR.

Input Parameters Breakdown

Below is the detailed explanation of each input parameter exactly as displayed in the MetaTrader 5 inputs tab:

TIMEFRAMES

  • Higher TF for context: Higher timeframe used to determine overall market trend and macro structure.
  • Execution TF: Lower timeframe used for candlestick patterns, volume validation, and precise trade execution.

EMA SETTINGS

  • Fast EMA Higher period: Period for the fast EMA on the context timeframe.
  • Slow EMA Higher period: Period for the slow EMA on the context timeframe.
  • Fast EMA Execution period: Period for the fast EMA on the execution timeframe.
  • Slow EMA Execution period: Period for the slow EMA on the execution timeframe.

ADX SETTINGS

  • ADX Higher period: Period for the ADX indicator on the context timeframe.
  • ADX Higher threshold: trend: ADX level on the context timeframe above which the market is classified as trending.
  • ADX Higher threshold: range: ADX level on the context timeframe below which the market is classified as ranging.
  • ADX Excecution period: Period for the ADX indicator on the execution timeframe.
  • ADX Execution threshold: trend: ADX threshold on the execution timeframe used to validate micro-trends.

STRUCTURE SETTINGS

  • Buffer = ATR(10) * this mult: ATR multiplier used to add a buffer/tolerance zone around support and resistance levels.
  • Max SL = ATR * this (rejects stale S/R): Maximum allowed Stop Loss distance measured in ATR multiples. Rejects entries if the required Stop Loss is too wide or far from structure.

RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Risk % per trade: Percentage of total account balance risked on each individual trade.
  • Risk:Reward ratio (TP = SL * this): Risk-to-Reward ratio used to calculate Take Profit distance relative to Stop Loss.
  • Trailing activates at SL * this: Profit distance (as a multiple of initial SL) required to trigger the Trailing Stop function.
  • Trailing distance = SL * this: Distance kept between the trailing Stop Loss and current market price once active.
  • Maximum lot size per trade: Hard cap on maximum volume (lots) allowed per order.

TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Magic number: Unique identifier allowing the EA to manage its trades independently.
  • Max trades per day: Maximum number of trades allowed within a single trading day. Trading resumes on the next session.
  • Max spread in points: Maximum allowable spread in points. Trades are skipped if the broker's current spread exceeds this limit.

 

Usage notes

•       Default parameters are calibrated to pass the MQL5 Market validator. For live trading on XAUUSD, it is recommended to use the XAU/USD parameters listed above.

•       The EA operates one position per symbol at a time.

•       The daily trade counter resets at server midnight.

 

Recommended for use on low-spread accounts, especially on M1.


Рекомендуем также
GOLDExter
Youcef Seghir
Эксперты
track record of myfxbook : Сделайте бэктест на счёте с raw-spread, и вы увидите впечатляющие результаты. Обзор торгового советника (EA): Этот экспертный советник специально оптимизирован для торговли на XAUUSD (золото против доллара США) , с наилучшими результатами на таймфрейме H1 , а также на H4 как надёжной альтернативе. Его производительность точно настроена под уникальную волатильность и структуру рынка золота. Мы не продаём вам мечту о быстром обогащении. Мы предлагаем вам мощный и
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Эксперты
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
RoboTrader 3 EA
Hisyamuddin Bin Jumain
Эксперты
RoboTrader 3 (RT3) EA – Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Architecture RoboTrader 3 (RT3) is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for stability and long-term capital growth. Built on a sophisticated volatility breakout architecture, RT3 dynamically adapts to market conditions using advanced ATR-driven risk management. Designed for serious traders who value empirical data, this EA has been rigorously stress-tested to survive and thrive across diverse market cycles. Pr
FREE
Leviatan XRP
Jose Lopez Garcia Munoz
Эксперты
LEVIATAN XRP - Advanced Trading Expert Advisor   PRODUCT DESCRIPTION LEVIATAN XRP   is a next-generation algorithmic trading system   developed with artificial intelligence , specifically designed for strategic sell operations based on the VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator. This EA represents the   evolution of automated trading , combining precise technical analysis with intelligent risk management.   KEY FEATURES   Advanced Technology Developed with AI   for parameter opt
Zeno
Anton Kondratev
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
Zeno   EA   это полностью автоматическая система   с открытыми параметрами оптимизации и   механизмом восстановления в реальном времени. Сигнал Возврат комиссии Брокера Обновления Полезный Блог Каждая позиция всегда имеет Фиксированный SL/TP и сопровождение прибыльных позиций.     Алгоритм имеет встроенный опциональный фильтр волатильности, что позволяет обходить ложные пробои на рынке. Система использует пробой рынка в определенные часы в начале торговой сессии США. Текущие настройки по умолчан
EA Wavex
Kyaw Zan Tun
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is designed around a Trend Following strategy combined with Market Structure analysis to identify and follow reliable price movements. It avoids short-term noise and focuses on aligning trades with the broader market direction. Trading Logic: The EA analyzes price structure and trend conditions to determine optimal entry and exit points. It is built to follow market momentum rather than predict sudden reversals. Risk Management: Equipped with a robust risk management system,
SuperHybridEA
Tichaona Mahuni
Эксперты
SuperHybridEA: Advanced Forex Trading Solution Overview SuperHybridEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to navigate the forex market with a balanced approach. Optimized for hedging accounts on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1), it integrates trend-following and range-trading strategies with robust risk management. Built for adaptability, it uses multiple technical indicators to respond to diverse market conditions while prioritizing capital preservation. Key Features Adapt
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
RSI Flow Trend
Francisco Javier Correa Ariztia
Эксперты
RSI Trend Flow – Optimized for BTCUSD M5 RSI Trend Flow is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on strong trends by identifying pullbacks. Additionally, this EA utilizes a strict Stop Loss and dynamic risk management per trade. While the algorithm is versatile enough for any volatile asset (Gold, Nasdaq, Major Pairs), its default parameters have been specifically tuned and optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the 5-minute (M5) chart , leveraging crypto volatility to c
NEXUS Flow X
Sumet Mooksombat
Эксперты
NEXUS FLOW X — Эксперт-советник для скальпинга XAUUSD (MT5) NEXUS FLOW X — это специализированный скальпирующий EA для золота (XAUUSD), созданный для захвата краткосрочных импульсных движений по чётким, правил-ориентированным условиям. Он сочетает фильтрацию тренда с таймированными импульсными триггерами и предлагает гибкие варианты управления капиталом, чтобы трейдер мог тестировать различные профили риска в Strategy Tester. Рекомендуемый брокер: IC Markets — Raw Spread Основная торговая логика
Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
Koo Hotbeom
Эксперты
VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Institutional-Grade Systematic Trading Architecture Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Perf
Volatix Loop Breakout Pro EA
Roy Santoso
Эксперты
VOLATIX LOOP BREAKOUT PRO MT5 The Ultimate Automated Breakout System with Advanced Capital Protection. Tired of unpredictable market swings blowing up your account? Meet Volatix Loop Breakout Pro —an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to exploit explosive market momentum while strictly keeping your capital safe. Built on a sophisticated dual-pending order architecture and filtered by true market volatility, this EA turns high-impact price movements into consistent profit loop
WIN Trend Follow 9 21
Aguinaldo Ferreira Costa
Эксперты
Trend Follow Pro: Domine a Tendência com Precisão O Trend Follow Pro é um robô de negociação (Expert Advisor) desenvolvido para capturar movimentos direcionais no mercado. Ele utiliza a clássica e poderosa estratégia de cruzamento de Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) , otimizada com filtros de segurança e uma interface visual moderna que permite o acompanhamento em tempo real diretamente no gráfico. Como ele funciona? O princípio de funcionamento é baseado na dinâmica de preços: Sinal de Compra:
Confluence Structure Pro EA
George Njau Ngugi
Эксперты
Confluence Structure Pro EA Confluence Structure Pro EA is a professionally engineered automated trading system built for disciplined and structured market execution. It is designed to identify high-quality trading conditions and execute with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The system uses a multi-layer internal confirmation model to filter low-probability setups and avoid unnecessary market exposure. It focuses on quality over quantity, ensuring trades are taken only when condi
Enigma Sniper
Anshuman Thakur
Эксперты
ENIGMA SNIPER - MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor Precision Entries. Disciplined Execution. ENIGMA SNIPER is a professional MT5 Expert Advisor designed to identify precise trade entries using a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) inspired market structure methodology combined with a multi-timeframe thinking approach. The EA focuses on disciplined trade selection and systematic execution rather than frequent trading. Key Features SMC-inspired Market Structure Analysis Multi-Timeframe Confirmation Precision Entr
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Эксперты
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Эксперты
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Умный прорыв с точностью отложенных ордеров "Nusantara" – это экспертный советник (EA), основанный на стратегии прорыва, которая улучшена с помощью дистанционного исполнения отложенных ордеров и оснащена системой переключения управления рисками. Разработан для серьезных трейдеров, которым нужна автоматизированная, безопасная стратегия, которая остается гибкой в ​​у
ACTrendRider
Cedric Jose Bernardino Antonio
Эксперты
ACTrendRider – Advanced Trend Following Expert Advisor Institutional-grade, low-risk, swing-based trend follower Premium quality comes at a premium value: ACTrendRider is a lifetime investment into your algorithmic portfolio. Optimized for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile trending assets MQL5 Market compliant – simple to install, ready to trade ACTrendRider is a professional trading robot designed to ride clean market trends. It combines multiple confirmation filters to avoid noise and opti
Kirov
Dragan Drenjanin
Эксперты
Kirov is a robust and versatile Expert Advisor specifically designed for traders who prefer stable, lower-frequency trading on higher timeframes. The core algorithm behind Kirov gives it exceptional flexibility, allowing it to operate effectively across a wide range of timeframes from M1 up to H12 and Daily . The trading frequency naturally adjusts according to the selected timeframe. On lower timeframes such as M30 or H1 , the EA will open and close a significantly higher number of trades per y
H4 Tendence
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Эксперты
В этом продукте торговая стратегия используется с одним из индикаторов, обычно используемых на рынке, в сочетании с солидным опытом рынка, на котором наблюдается изменение тренда с соответствующим пересечением индикаторов. Цена, в свою очередь, должна быть согласована с индикаторами таким образом, чтобы все вмещалось. В свою очередь, эта стратегия имеет трейлинг-стоп, установленный на уровне 100 пунктов. ПАРАМЕТРЫ: inp5_VolumeSize: рекомендуется использовать значение 0,1 для счетов, которые рабо
Rebote en Bandas
Carlos Alfonso Barboza Espinoza
Эксперты
В этом продукте используется торговая стратегия с одним из индикаторов, обычно используемых на рынке, в сочетании с солидным опытом рынка, на котором наблюдается возможное изменение тренда из-за касания полос Боллинджера. Свечи, в свою очередь, должны вести себя так, чтобы было понятно, что тренд изменится из-за их состава. С другой стороны, тейк-профит и стоп-лосс не нужно позиционировать, поскольку алгоритм разработан таким образом, что тейк-профит устанавливается в среднем за последние 20 пер
Trend Bottom Catcher
Ng Haoyi
Эксперты
Trend Bottom Catcher Двухтаймфреймовый EMA тренд + вход на откате. Не гонись за трендом. Позволь ему прийти к тебе. ———————————————————— Рекомендуемый брокер: Bybit — Торгуйте криптовалютой, форекс и индексами с глубокой ликвидностью. Регистрация: https://partner.bybit.com/b/159687 Реальный сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2381461 Рождается новая легенда! После extensive тестирования на живом рынке появился советник нового поколения для ловли тренда. Всего 1,000 пожизненных лицензий
LLM Council Expert Trader
Cedric Olivier Kusiele Some
Эксперты
LLM Council Expert Trader – Multi-Agent AI Expert Advisor for MT5 LLM Council Expert Trader is an Expert Advisor that uses Large Language Models to analyze market structure and manage trades based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. Rather than relying on static indicator signals alone, the EA sends market context to AI models for structured reasoning before any trade is placed. LIVE TRADING PERFORMANCE SHOWROOM OF THIS EXPERT ADVISOR AVAILABLE AT https: //
RSI Bullseye Gold MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Эксперты
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Eclipse BTC Predator
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
ECLIPSE BTC PREDATOR    One-Shot Crypto Engine    Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile. Traditional Forex systems that use Grid or Martingale strategies are notoriously dangerous on Bitcoin, often leading to severe drawdowns when sudden directional spikes occur. Eclipse completely rejects these methods. It relies entirely on a disciplined "One Shot, One Kill" protocol combined with multi-timeframe Momentum Bias analysis to capture high-probability intraday movements. No Grid. No Martingal
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and discipline. The system was trained on l
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
DowJones Breakout EA
Diego Martin Frias
Эксперты
DJ Breakout Scalper – Mt5 Automated breakout strategy for Dow Jones futures and CFDs. The system identifies consolidation zones and enters in the direction of confirmed breakouts, applying strict risk control on every trade. Strategy Overview DJ Breakout EA detects when price forms a tight consolidation range of 3 to 10 bars and then breaks out with conviction. The entry requires simultaneous confirmation from five independent conditions: trend alignment via two exponential moving averages, pri
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв