SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader

4.67

SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader is an Expert Advisor that automates trade execution using either its internal trading strategy (Mode 1) or signals from the SuperScalp Pro indicator (Mode 2).

User Guide
View the setup guide, recommended set files, and detailed usage examples here: [User Guide]

IMPORTANT! After purchase, users can contact me for additional guidance on how to use the EA together with the SuperScalp Pro indicator.

Trading Modes

The EA includes two operating modes:

• Mode 1 - Internal Logic Mode
This mode uses standalone built-in trading logic, including Supertrend, EMA filters, RSI filters, and ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit management. It does not require the SuperScalp Pro indicator.

Recommended configuration for Mode 1:

• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: M30
• Minimum recommended balance: 500 USD

• Mode 2 - SuperScalp Pro Sync Mode
This mode is designed to work together with the SuperScalp Pro indicator attached to the same chart. The EA reads trading signals and levels directly from the indicator buffers, including Buy/Sell signals, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Fibonacci Take Profit levels, and opposite-signal close logic.

Mode 2 is recommended for users who are already familiar with the SuperScalp Pro indicator settings and workflow. The EA executes trades based entirely on signals generated by the SuperScalp Pro indicator and does not generate any signals itself; it functions solely as an automated trade execution tool.

Recommended settings (Mode 2):

• Trading symbols: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY), and selected indices (e.g., NAS100, US30)
• Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 
• Minimum capital: USD 200. A balance above USD 500 is recommended to provide a stronger risk buffer when trading Gold.
• Account type: ECN, Raw, or Standard with low spreads
• Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 (depending on risk tolerance)
• Account mode: Hedge recommended
• VPS: recommended for stable 24/7 operation

Performance depends on broker conditions, market volatility, and the quality of indicator signals. The EA is designed to automate trade execution based on SuperScalp Pro indicator signals.

Main features:

• Automatic Buy and Sell trade execution
• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit management
• Fibonacci Take Profit synchronization support
• Opposite signal close logic
• Daily loss limit protection
• Maximum order and total lot protection
• Fixed lot and dynamic lot sizing
• Optional Martingale and Anti-Martingale management
• Trading dashboard panel
• Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe support

Mode 2 Setup Guide

To use Mode 2, follow these steps:

  1. Attach the SuperScalp Pro indicator to your chart first.
  2. Attach the SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA to the same chart.
  3. In the EA input settings, set:
    signalmode = signal_mode_superscalp_pro_sync
  4. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Make sure both the indicator and EA are running on the same chart for proper signal synchronization.

Default settings are configured with relatively conservative risk management. Users are encouraged to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

DISCLAIMER:

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions, broker execution, spreads, and volatility may affect performance. SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader has multiple modes and configurations, so results may vary between users and trading environments. Please use proper risk management and test on a demo account before trading on a live account.

SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader, in Mode 2, acts only as an execution tool that automatically places trades based on signals from the indicator. It does not guarantee any trading performance or results.

Отзывы 10
Ivan Privalov
751
Ivan Privalov 2026.08.08 10:57 
 

This EA needs a way to be tested together with the SuperScalp Indicator, as using them together produces much better results than using the EA via its own Internal Trading Strategy separately.

It is important to understand that, once you use this EA based on the signals of the SuperScalp Indicator, the settings you use for the Indicator are the most important factor, since the Indicator sends the signals and performs the analytics!

Therefore, you will need two .set files for this type of trading.

Alekdavide
95
Alekdavide 2026.08.02 19:13 
 

volevo lasciare un commento sulla grande funzionalita di questo EA e veramente ottimo l autore e disponibile ogni volta che hai bisogno e semplicissimo da usare e da adesso in poi che ha aggiunto anche m1 in automatico e davvero diventato una bomba... continua cosi... vorrei dire o dare dei consigli solo se e possibile avere delle migliorie su m30 modalita per il resto ottimo...

Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.07.08 03:17 
 

Excellent EA and the developer VAN is very supportive and cooperative.

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5 (1)
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VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi сглаженные (HMA или EMA) для фильтрации шума и генерации четких сигналов BUY/SELL, не перерисовывается (опционально ConfirmOnClosedBar). Отображает свечи HA на графике (оригинальные свечи можно скрыть), размещение стрелок по ATR или фиксированному смещению, отправляет оповещения (popup, email, push) с обработкой антиспама. Основная цель Преобразовать сырые свечи в сглаженные Heiken-Ashi для определения смены цвета (медведь в быка / бык в медведя) и отображения с
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Утилиты
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to B
FREE
VM Trend Candles
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
VM Trend Candles Indicator - Complete Trend Trading Solution Trend Candles Indicator is a professional, intuitive, and easy-to-use Forex trading system designed to transform complex trend analysis into clear, high-probability trading signals. Based on proven trend-following principles and enhanced with intelligent market filtering, the indicator provides accurate BUY/SELL signals together with automatically calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels according to market volatility. The system su
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Supertrend-Based Multi-Filter Scalping Indicator (MT4) SuperScalp Pro is a professional scalping indicator for MetaTrader 4, built around the Supertrend and enhanced with a multi-layer technical filtering system. It is designed to help traders identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals with clear visual guidance and reduced false entries, especially on lower timeframes. MT5 Version Available : A dedicated SuperScalp Pro MT5 version is offered separately, with a structure and optim
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
Volume Profile Pro Signals  Точный анализ объёма встречается с автоматической генерацией сигналов. Что делает индикатор Volume Profile Pro Signals строит актуальную, основанную на данных картину распределения объёма по ценам — подчёркивая зоны рынка, где цена принимается или отвергается. Он выделяет POC, VAH, VAL и точно определяет зоны HVN/LVN. На этой основе индикатор генерирует сигналы пробоя в реальном времени (VAH/VAL) и отображает продуманные уровни SL/TP, рассчитанные по волатильности (
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or r
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Утилиты
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Trend Eye MT5
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
Trend Eye – Smart Trend and Signal System for Confident Trading Trend Eye is a smart trading indicator for MT5 that integrates Stochastic RSI, EMA-based color candles, and ATR-based automatic risk management into a clean and intuitive interface. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when the Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones with trend confirmation, while automatically displaying Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart. Real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtre
Фильтр:
Ivan Privalov
751
Ivan Privalov 2026.08.08 10:57 
 

This EA needs a way to be tested together with the SuperScalp Indicator, as using them together produces much better results than using the EA via its own Internal Trading Strategy separately.

It is important to understand that, once you use this EA based on the signals of the SuperScalp Indicator, the settings you use for the Indicator are the most important factor, since the Indicator sends the signals and performs the analytics!

Therefore, you will need two .set files for this type of trading.

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.08.08 13:17
Thank you very much for your detailed feedback and for sharing your experience. I’m glad to hear that using the EA together with the SuperScalp Indicator provides better results. I’ll continue improving the backtesting and setup guidance. Thank you for your support!
Alekdavide
95
Alekdavide 2026.08.02 19:13 
 

volevo lasciare un commento sulla grande funzionalita di questo EA e veramente ottimo l autore e disponibile ogni volta che hai bisogno e semplicissimo da usare e da adesso in poi che ha aggiunto anche m1 in automatico e davvero diventato una bomba... continua cosi... vorrei dire o dare dei consigli solo se e possibile avere delle migliorie su m30 modalita per il resto ottimo...

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.08.03 05:52
Grazie mille per la tua splendida recensione e per il tuo supporto! Sono davvero felice che tu sia soddisfatto dell'EA. Grazie anche per il suggerimento sulla modalità M30: lo terrò sicuramente in considerazione per i prossimi aggiornamenti.
Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2026.07.08 03:17 
 

Excellent EA and the developer VAN is very supportive and cooperative.

Mario Lanuza
70
Mario Lanuza 2026.06.25 03:20 
 

The indicator and partner EA is a hidden gem. It has improved a lot from the time I bought them. Mode 1 is killing it. Mode 2 default and the indicator’s pre-optimized config files are delivering as designed. Of course there’s no perfect system so it would be best to follow the author’s recommendations to minimize losses.

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.06.25 04:06
Thank you for your detailed feedback. It’s great to hear the EA and indicator are performing as expected. We will keep working on further improvements.
provanet
213
provanet 2026.06.21 10:46 
 

For the moment, only one transaction on Friday with a sl taken, we see how it behaves in the medium term. Too bad I got it at 65 dollars, the product is now cheaper and I see it as disrespectful to those who bought it before. I will update the review in August with the results

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.06.21 11:22
Thank you for your feedback and for sharing your experience with the SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA.
We understand your concern regarding the price change. This adjustment reflects the continuous development and improvement of the EA over time, including enhancements in execution speed, stability, and its integration with the SuperScalp Pro system.
We truly appreciate early users like you who supported the product from the very beginning.
We also note that you are still in the process of testing the EA, and we look forward to your updated feedback after you have more long-term results.
cesiek
707
cesiek 2026.06.18 16:31 
 

Świetny EA i świetna komunikacja ze strony autora Produkt najwyższej klasy od bardzo wiarygodnego dewelopera. 5/5 gwiazdek!

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.06.19 08:19
Dziękuję za ocenę i zaufanie!
claudiocs95
78
claudiocs95 2026.06.11 06:31 
 

Since the superscalp indicator works so well this product is a great addition, well done!

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.06.11 10:54
Thank you! This was exactly the goal when I developed this product: to work together with SuperScalp and make trading more convenient and straightforward. Thank you for your support and for taking the time to share your feedback.
Adam Kostecki
350
Adam Kostecki 2026.05.29 19:39 
 

I use for 7 days on demo account. It's works very vell . Support is Very good and helpful.

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.05.30 03:06
Thank you for your feedback and support. I'm glad to hear you've had a positive experience so far.
If you need any further assistance, please feel free to send me a message anytime.
I also always encourage traders to test the EA on a demo account first and make sure it fits their trading style before using it on a live account.
xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2026.05.23 21:01 
 

The EA is quite configurable, and the designer is always supportive and working to improve this wonderful tool more and more each day! 10 stars!

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.05.24 08:23
It's great to know that you are enjoying the EA and its flexibility.
Feedback like yours motivates me to keep refining and improving the product over time.
Thank you for sharing your experience.
asad.74 alazemi
297
asad.74 alazemi 2026.05.12 22:34 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Van Minh Nguyen
38451
Ответ разработчика Van Minh Nguyen 2026.05.13 02:17
مرحبًا، شكرًا لك على دعمك. يرجى التحقق من رسائلك، لقد أرسلت لك إعدادات التداول الخاصة بالذهب. شكرًا لك
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