Trend Eye MT5

Trend Eye - See the Trend. Trade with Confidence
Smart Trend Analysis Combined with Automated Trading Signals

What Trend Eye Does:

Trend Eye provides a comprehensive solution for market trend identification by seamlessly combining Stochastic RSI, trend-based color candles, and an intuitive visual display system.
The indicator not only detects buy and sell signals when Stochastic RSI exits overbought or oversold zones, but also colors candles based on EMA trend, clearly displays the current market condition, and automatically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using ATR.
In addition, the trade history drawing and profit/loss visualization features allow traders to evaluate performance directly on the chart.

Core Highlights:

  • Smart Stochastic RSI Signals:
    Identifies potential entry points when Stochastic RSI exits overbought/oversold zones with trend confirmation.

  • Trend-Based Color Candles:
    Candles are colored green or red based on their position relative to the EMA, enabling instant trend recognition.

  • Dynamic Trend Display:
    Shows real-time market states (Uptrend / Downtrend / Sideway) along with trend strength.

  • Intelligent Risk Management:
    Automatically calculates Stop Loss and three flexible Take Profit levels based on ATR.

  • Trade History Visualization:
    Draws entry/exit connection lines, SL/TP levels, and profit/loss information directly on the chart.

  • Multi-Channel Alerts:
    Notifications via popup, email, or push notifications.

  • Optimized Performance:
    Runs smoothly across multiple timeframes and multiple charts simultaneously.

  • Signal Reliability:
    Non-repainting signals. All signals are generated on closed candles (if enabled).

How Traders Use Trend Eye:

Instead of combining multiple separate indicators, Trend Eye integrates everything into one clean and visual interface.
When a Stochastic RSI signal appears and is confirmed by the trend filter (if enabled), the indicator will:

  • Draw buy/sell arrows at the entry point

  • Display automatically calculated SL/TP levels

  • Update the current trend status

  • Store and display trade history for post-trade analysis

Practical Example:

A trader monitors EURUSD on the H1 timeframe:

  • When Stochastic RSI rises from the oversold zone (20) and the trend displays "UPTREND", a green buy arrow appears.

  • Stop Loss is placed 3 ATR away from the entry price, TP1 at 1 ATR, TP2 at 3 ATR, and TP3 at 6 ATR.

  • When price reaches TP1, the trader may partially close the position and a green connection line is drawn from entry to that exit point.

  • The entire process is recorded in the trade history for later evaluation.

Risk Management and Trading Guidelines:

Risk management is mandatory. Trend Eye is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits.

Stop Loss (SL)

Always use a Stop Loss.

  • Buy Orders:
    Place the Stop Loss at the ATR-based SL level displayed on the chart,
    or just below the entry candle (green candle) at the lowest price of the entry candle.

  • Sell Orders:
    Place the Stop Loss at the ATR-based SL level displayed on the chart,
    or just above the entry candle (red candle) at the highest price of the entry candle.

Take Profit (TP)

  • You may set Take Profit based on a Risk/Reward (R:R) ratio using ATR, following the recommended TP1, TP2, and TP3 levels displayed on the chart for partial profit-taking.

  • Alternatively, consider exiting the trade when an opposite signal appears, especially when market conditions change.

Quick Setup:

  1. Attach the indicator to your desired chart

  2. Adjust RSI, Stochastic, and ATR parameters to suit your trading style

  3. Customize colors and on-chart display positions

  4. Enable or disable filters: EMA trend, closed candle confirmation, trend alignment

  5. Activate preferred alert types (popup / email / push)

  6. Save the template for future use

Recommended Timeframes:

  • Scalping: M1 - M15

  • Swing Trading / Day Trading: H1 - D1

Customization Options:

  • RSI and Stochastic Settings: Periods, overbought/oversold levels

  • Color Candle Settings: Custom colors, candle width, ATR threshold for sideway zones

  • SL/TP Management: Flexible ATR multipliers for SL and 3 TP levels

  • Trade History Drawing: Display modes (connection lines / simplified history), profit and loss colors

  • Alert System: Notification channels and trigger conditions

  • Signal Filters: Trend filtering, closed candle confirmation, same-direction entries

Why Trend Eye Is Different:

While most Stochastic RSI indicators only provide basic signals, Trend Eye integrates trend analysis (EMA + color candles), intelligent risk management (ATR-based SL/TP), and performance tracking (profit/loss history) into a single system.
This is not just a signal indicator - it is a complete trading framework.

Support:

  • Quick installation guide and visual examples available on the product page

  • Technical support: Contact the author directly via MQL5 messages

  • Regular updates to improve performance and introduce new features

Final Note:

Trend Eye is a complete solution for traders who want to combine momentum analysis (Stochastic RSI), clear visual trend identification (color candles), disciplined risk management (ATR-based SL/TP), and detailed trade performance evaluation within a single MT5 chart.
Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool delivers clarity, structure, and professional decision support.


Другие продукты этого автора
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Эксперты
Supertrend G5 Pro — Professional for XAUUSD Overview: Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured automated trading system optimized for XAUUSD, built for intraday and short-term trading with a primary focus on the M5 timeframe (also effective on M1, M15 and H1 with parameter adjustments). It combines ATR-based Supertrend signals, multi-timeframe trend confirmation and professional money-management tools to pursue progressive growth while protecting capital. Since its release, Supertrend G5 has reached
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (10)
Эксперты
Overview: Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is optimized for XAUUSD and is effective across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.). The EA can also be applied to major FX pairs (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD) but requires parameter tuning for best results. How the EA works: Trend following only. Supertrend G5 performs best in strong trending markets. EMA 200 D1 filter. The EA trades in the direction of the EMA 200 on the D1 timeframe. If price is above the D1 E
FREE
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi сглаженные (HMA или EMA) для фильтрации шума и генерации четких сигналов BUY/SELL, не перерисовывается (опционально ConfirmOnClosedBar). Отображает свечи HA на графике (оригинальные свечи можно скрыть), размещение стрелок по ATR или фиксированному смещению, отправляет оповещения (popup, email, push) с обработкой антиспама. Основная цель Преобразовать сырые свечи в сглаженные Heiken-Ashi для определения смены цвета (медведь в быка / бык в медведя) и отображения с
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – скальпинг быстрее, точнее и проще, чем когда-либо. Гибридный скальпер Supertrend с многофакторным подтверждением SuperScalp Pro расширяет классическую концепцию Supertrend и превращает ее в гибридный инструмент для скальпинга, предназначенный для краткосрочных и среднесрочных торговых настроек на различных таймфреймах. Он не только генерирует торговые сигналы, но и включает симулятор торговой статистики, который позволяет оценивать эффективность стратегии и легко настраивать и
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
Volume Profile Pro Signals  Точный анализ объёма встречается с автоматической генерацией сигналов. Что делает индикатор Volume Profile Pro Signals строит актуальную, основанную на данных картину распределения объёма по ценам — подчёркивая зоны рынка, где цена принимается или отвергается. Он выделяет POC, VAH, VAL и точно определяет зоны HVN/LVN. На этой основе индикатор генерирует сигналы пробоя в реальном времени (VAH/VAL) и отображает продуманные уровни SL/TP, рассчитанные по волатильности (
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
SmartScalp M1
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
SmartScalp M1 - Fast Scalping with Accurate Trends and Clean Signals SmartScalp M1 merges the power of Supertrend and Heiken Ashi to identify clear trend phase shifts while filtering out market noise using complementary indicators. The indicator generates BUY/SELL signals when a Supertrend flip is confirmed by Heiken Ashi candles. It automatically draws ATR-based SL/TP levels, shows SL/TP labels on the chart, and can send alerts via popup, email, or push notifications. This indicator has been o
VM SuperAshi Trend
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
VM SuperAshi Trend Precision Trend Sniper using Smoothed Heiken Ashi, Supertrend and EMA Trend Optimized for M1–M5 Scalping Overview VM SuperAshi Trend is an indicator that combines a standardized Supertrend with smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles to deliver clear, confirmed, and non-repainting buy/sell signals directly on the chart. It automatically draws Buy/Sell arrows, displays Fast, Slow, and Trend EMA lines, and provides Popup, Email, and Push notifications. Key Features Supertrend-based signal
SuperScalp Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
SuperScalp Pro EA - Automated Scalping Trade Assistant for XAUUSD SuperScalp Pro EA is an automated trade assistant designed to execute and manage scalping trades on XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe. The EA focuses on automating trade execution and risk management, helping traders reduce manual operations and maintain trading discipline. How does the EA work? SuperScalp Pro EA analyzes short-term market conditions using a Supertrend (ATR) model combined with internal technical filters and, when pr
FREE
Gold Trend M1
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
Gold Trend M1 - Optimized Scalping Tool for Gold (XAUUSD) Gold Trend M1 is a high-frequency trading indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specifically optimized for the M1 timeframe on the Gold market. It combines a powerful SuperTrend trend filter with buy/sell signals derived from Heiken Ashi calculation logic, helping traders identify precise and disciplined entry points for optimal trading performance. Key Features Optimized for M1 Scalping: Specifically developed for high-speed scalping
VM Breakout BB
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
VM Breakout BB: Индикатор пробоев на основе вероятности с полосами Боллинджера VM Breakout BB — индикатор детекции пробоев, основанный на полосах Боллинджера в сочетании со статистическим анализом вероятности (Z-оценка и нормальная функция накопленного распределения, CDF) и умными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, ADX и скользящая средняя объёма (Volume SMA). Индикатор призван давать сигналы с чёткой статистической основой, сокращать шум и подтверждать пробои с более высокой вероятностью
FREE
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
Volume Profile Flex - POC, VAH and VAL with Price Level Display Volume Profile Flex is a flexible and performance-optimized Volume Profile indicator designed to help traders identify important price levels based on traded volume rather than time. The indicator provides a clear view of market acceptance areas, price rejection zones, and the most actively traded price levels directly on the chart. Main Features: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key Volume Profile levels within
FREE
VM Auto SLTP Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Утилиты
VM Auto SLTP Pro - Advanced Order and Risk Management EA Overview: VM Auto SLTP Pro is a professional upgrade to the VM Auto SLTP Basic edition, built to deliver robust performance, advanced trade management tools, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. This Expert Advisor automatically sets and manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for existing positions — whether opened manually or by other EAs — using ATR-based, fixed-point, fixed-price, or USD-based rules. VM Auto SLTP Pro
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to re
FREE
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
PriceActionMatrix - Помощник по скальпингу с распознаванием нескольких паттернов  PriceActionMatrix — это индикатор для скальпинга, который автоматически обнаруживает и проверяет множество краткосрочных паттернов Price Action. Вместо того чтобы представлять каждую свечу как отдельный сигнал, инструмент объединяет такие паттерны, как Пин-бар, Поглощение, Внутренний бар, зоны консолидации и тени отказов, а затем подвергает их настраиваемым уровням подтверждения — проверка тренда и EMA, диапазон AT
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Утилиты
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
SuperScalp Pro MT4
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro — Supertrend Scalper for MetaTrader 4 SuperScalp Pro is a powerful scalping indicator based on the Supertrend, enhanced with multiple technical filters and visual tools to help traders easily identify high-quality BUY/SELL signals on MT4 charts. Beyond plotting the Supertrend, the indicator automatically calculates SL/TP based on ATR, displays price labels, draws dashed SL/TP lines, and sends alerts (popup/email/push) when all trading conditions are met. The strength of SuperScalp
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System Overview: TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. It uses trend-following logic based on ADX and EMA, combined with higher-timeframe (HTF) confirmation to improve entry accuracy. A professional risk-management system is integrated, featuring an automatic stop-trading mechanism when the total loss reaches 30% of the initial balance, helping protect the account and prese
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Golden Buy Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
Эксперты
Golden Buy Sniper — precise in every signal Golden Buy Sniper is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies a Breakout strategy combined with Bollinger Bands, specially optimized for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system uses 11 advanced signal filters together with a multi-layer money-management framework to deliver high accuracy, strong risk control and stable performance for both new and experienced traders. The EA focuses on quality trades. It trades only during the US sessio
ADX Sniper
Van Minh Nguyen
Индикаторы
Capture Strong Trends - Smart Noise Filtering - Clear Signals ADX Sniper is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed using advanced ADX and DI logic, combined with an EMA trend filter. It helps traders identify when the market starts forming a strong trend and provides signals only when market conditions are truly suitable for trading. ADX Sniper does not generate random signals. The indicator is activated only when the market shows sufficient trend strength, helping traders avoid choppy a
