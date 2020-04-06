THV Swing Matrix Mt5

THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA

THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis, dynamic money management, and manual hotkey trading support.

The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection.
In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keyboard, giving you instant trade execution without clicking — perfect for semi-automated traders.

Core Features:

  • Automatic Swing Detection:
    Detects and plots the latest SWH (Swing High) and SWL (Swing Low) levels using customizable pivot sensitivity

  • Two Powerful Trading Modes:

    • Reversal Mode: Opens trades when price reverses from a key swing level

    • Breakout Mode: Opens trades when price breaks through a swing level
      You can enable one or both modes simultaneously

  • ATR Filter: option to filter out low volatility markets

  • Spread filter: Filter out periods with wide spreads

  • Hotkeys (Keyboard Support):
    Instantly open Buy/Sell trades, close winning/losing/close all positions using keyboard shortcuts
    A perfect tool for semi-automated or discretionary traders who want speed and control

  • Fix SL TP / Trailing Stop / Break -even options availabe.

  • Virtual SLTP: Hide stop-loss and take-profit levels from the broker

  • Equity protection:  

    If equity falls below or rises above the predefined thresholds, the EA will close all positions and stop trading. The EA will resume trading if the equity thresholds are reset or the account balance is manually adjusted (e.g., deposit or withdrawal). 

  • Visual Aids & Indicators:

    • Auto-drawn SWH/SWL lines

    • Live labels for countdown

  • Efficient & Stable:
    Lightweight code optimized for fast execution on any symbol or timeframe

Highlights:

✅ Automatic Swing-based Reversal & Breakout trading

✅ Full manual control via keyboard shortcuts

✅ Dynamic or fixed SL/TP, trailing stop, break-even protection, virtual SLTP

✅ Lot Scaling with Account Balance

✅ ATR Filter, spread filter

✅ Equity protection options

✅ Works on all symbols and timeframes

✅ Lightweight, fast, and stable

Perfect For:

  • Swing traders who want automatic structure-based entries

  • Semi-automated traders who prefer manual control via hotkeys

  • Traders who value visual clarity and safety management



Рекомендуем также
Tokyo Nights
Victor Paul Hamilton
Эксперты
TOKYO NIGHTS EA v2.68 — COMMERCIAL GRADE               Multi-Strategy Asian Session Hunter for JPY Pairs                       Victorious Creations Labs by Victor Hamilton  PRICE: $47.99  FREE PDF MANUAL AVAILABLE — Message me before or after purchase to receive     the comprehensive 17-page user manual with strategy
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Эксперты
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Easy Funded MT5
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.74 (34)
Эксперты
Easy Funded MT5 - это экспертный советник, разработанный для успешного прохождения вызовов HFT на MT5 от фирм-владельцев, которые разрешают его использование. На каких фирмах-владельцах HFT я могу использовать? До сих пор он был протестирован и проверен на Kortana FX и Nova Funding. Я буду продолжать тестировать его на других фирмах-владельцах HFT и вносить обновления при необходимости. Что насчет HFT для MT4? Пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь с Smart Funded HFT для всех фирм-владельцев MT4, которые раз
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
King Dual Force EA MT5
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Эксперты
King Dual Force   is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions. It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends. Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Эксперты
Transform your trading with Turnaround Technique EA, a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture profitable market reversals and trend reversals using advanced RSI indicator setup. This professional-grade Expert Advisor is perfect for traders seeking consistent returns through automated trading. The "trading robot" provides signals for swing and day trading on forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and crypto. It works on any financial markets. 90% of traders lose money throu
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner MT5
Tran Ky Phat
Утилиты
The  Day Trading Price Patterns Scanner is an EA that searches for all Day Trading Price Patterns on the all pairs and send to your Telegram Channel. Scan all the main Price Patterns are introduced in the Ebook  Day Trading With Price Action - Galen Wood You won't never miss any potential trading setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ]  [ Free Indicator ] Setup A step by step   user guide   is available. No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer. Free  Day Trading
IntelliAlpha Premium EA
Dirar Alzoubi
Эксперты
Следующая цена - 125$ Представляем IntelliAlpha Premium: Ваш надёжный партнер в мире Форекс Привет! Я рад поделиться с вами IntelliAlpha Premium, инструментом, созданным с душой. Он предназначен для того, чтобы ваше путешествие в мире торговли стало более приятным, независимо от того, только ли вы начинаете или уже давно занимаетесь торговлей. Почему вам понравится IntelliAlpha Premium: Простота в использовании: Я знаю, насколько торговля может быть сложной, поэтому я сделал IntelliAlpha Premium
Manual Trade Manager Ict trenline
Van Trung Pham
Эксперты
Manual Trade Manager ICT Trendline An Advanced Manual Order Manager for ICT/Trendline-Based Trading  Overview Manual Trade Manager ICT Trendline is a smart and powerful utility designed for manual traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology or trendline-based strategies . It helps automate trade management tasks such as stop loss placement, partial take profits, trailing stop , and auto close on trendline break , making your manual entries safer and more professional.  Key Features  1. M
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Эксперты
"Universal US100 HFT" — это высокочастотный скальпинговый бот, разработанный для работы с индексом NASDAQ 100 (US100). Робот ориентирован на краткосрочные сделки, используя малейшие колебания рынка для получения прибыли. Бот не применяет рискованные стратегии, такие как сетка или мартингейл, что делает его более безопасным и устойчивым к рыночным изменениям. Основные особенности: Высокочастотный скальпинг:   Бот ориентирован на быстрые сделки с минимальным временем удержания позиций, что позволя
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
Quant Apex EA
Shane Michael Horn
Эксперты
Quant Apex EA Disclaimer & Terms This bot is designed and optimized for prop firm challenges and evaluation accounts. Overview Quant Apex EA is a fully automated breakout trading system built for precision and consistency during high-probability market sessions. It identifies recent price ranges, places pending orders above and below key breakout levels, and manages open positions dynamically using multi-take-profit logic, trailing stops, and break-even mechanisms. The EA integrates volume and
Silver Comet
Sahil Mukhtar
Эксперты
Представляем Silver Comet: Мультивалютный Экспертный Советник Silver Comet — это продвинутая мультивалютная торговая система , разработанная специально для работы на волатильном рынке серебряных символов. Она создана для опытных трейдеров, от индивидуальных розничных счетов до серьезных профессионалов в Проп-фирмах (PropFirm) , предлагая мощный и низкорисковый подход к товарной торговле. Ключевые Особенности и Спецификации Символов Советник Silver Comet EA — это прорыв в автоматизированной торго
EmpireInvestBot 700
Ruy Christian Hoffmann
5 (1)
Эксперты
Manual de Instalação     Update 1.4     Update 1.8     Update 1.9   Update 1.10   Update 1.12   Update 1.19 Mercado : B3 - BM&F Índices WIN - Contas Netting ou Hedge Timeframe : M6 (gráfico de Candle em 6 minutos) Capital Mínimo : R$ 1.000,00 Capital Máximo : R$ 100.000,00 Período de uso indicado : Ano inteiro VPS : Bastante recomendado uso de VPS, este robô tem melhor performance com velocidades de conexões mais rápidas. Martingale : NÃO, ou seja, operações únicas e com clara visibilidade de ga
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
Бесплатная версия ProEngulfing - это QualifiedEngulfing с ограничением на один сигнал в день и меньшим количеством функций. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Koala Trading Solution в сообществе mql5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей о всех продуктах Koala. Ссылка для присоединения ниже: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution Версия для MT4 этого продукта доступна по следующей ссылке: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Представляем ProEngulfing – ваш профессиона
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
Эксперты
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a rule-based scalper with tr
Nova BER Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova BER Trader is a disciplined trading system built around the Bears Power indicator — turning raw market pressure into clear, rules-based decisions. It transforms a classic oscillator into a fully automated approach that thrives on momentum shifts and bearish control. Instead of chasing noise or shallow moves, Nova BER Trader looks for genuine downside pressure — moments when sellers take command and the market structure confirms it. By respecting both strength and timing, it avoids false sig
OptiTrade EA
Prabhath P V
Эксперты
Special OptiTrade Offer Hello! Want to simplify your trading? Get the OptiTrade EA for MetaTrader 5 at just $99, Price will increase in every 5 sales. What is OptiTrade? OptiTrade is a tool that automates trading on MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for XAUUSD on a 5-minute chart. It monitors the market, identifies good trading opportunities, and includes features to protect your funds. Note: This tool is for people with enough money to trade carefully. It’s not about making fast profits—it’s
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Эксперты
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
GainMachine
Nikolaos Theodoropoulos
Эксперты
GainMachine EA – Автоматизация прибыли с высокой точностью GainMachine — это интеллектуальная автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для стратегического обнаружения падений рынка и их использования с помощью ступенчатых ордеров на покупку и динамической цели прибыли, основанной на времени удержания позиций. Ключевые особенности: Покупка на падении: Использует снижение цены, основанное на пунктах и процентах. Динамическая цель прибыли: Требуемая прибыль увеличивается с течением в
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Gold Cent Scalper EA
Phan Van Tuyen
Эксперты
Introduction: Gold Cent Scalper EA Gold Cent Scalper EA is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on cent accounts, ideal for beginner traders or those looking to optimize small capital. With a minimum balance of just 5000 cent (equivalent to 50 USD), the bot leverages an effective scalping strategy to capitalize on short-term price movements for stable profits. Its performance has been validated through backtesting with high-quality data (99%), as show
LT Alligator EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Эксперты
Experience the immense potential of the Alligator indicator like never before with our Alligator Expert Advisor. This powerful tool is meticulously designed to harness the wisdom of this iconic indicator and elevate your trading to new heights.  The Alligator indicator, created by legendary trader Bill Williams, is not just a tool – it's a philosophy. It's based on the concept that the market exhibits different phases – sleeping, waking, and eating. By understanding these phases, you gain a rema
Signal Indicator to Expert MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Утилиты
У вас есть индикатор, который дает сигналы, и вы хотите преобразовать его в эксперта? С помощью этого эксперта вы можете преобразовать его без перепрограммирования или адаптации индикатора, вам просто нужно выполнить шаги, чтобы правильно настроить его: 1) Индикатор должен находиться в папке индикаторов. 2) Вы должны тщательно выбирать буферы ПОКУПКИ и ПРОДАЖИ, предоставляемые индикатором. 3) Выберите, хотите ли вы совершать все операции или только операции типа ПОКУПКА или ПРОДАЖА. 4) Выб
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Эксперты
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.67 (51)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Другие продукты этого автора
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart. The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs , each with a customizable period , making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart pane
FREE
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume of Buy Stop order -  Enable Sel l Stop : Allow the EA to place a Sell Stop order -   Lot Sell:   volume
THV Rsi Stoch Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions. This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your de
FREE
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. The indicator currently supports syncing the following objects: - Horizontal lines - Trendlines - Rectangles - Text labels - Fibonacci retracements - Equidistant channels - Standard deviation channels - Linear regres
THV 2 Atr Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
FREE
THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set c
THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on th
THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets. Main Features : Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with ATR-based or point-based spacing. OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be deleted, and vice versa). Smart Lot Management:  Auto scaling lot size with the account ba
THV Smart DCA Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA &   Net-Off Logic.   THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol. Flexible Risk & Trade Management : Set max DCA levels, step distan
THV Spike Reversal Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic. Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts. Main Trading Logic : Spike Entry Detection: Opens t
THV Sniper Pro Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro : THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies . It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters , equity management , DCA logic , and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition. Works with all symbols and timeframes . ️ Key Features : 1️⃣ Smart Trade Control: Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles). Mul
THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic . It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way. ️ Key Features : 1. Smart Buy/Sell Limit Management Automatically places Buy or Sell Limit orders below/above your defin
THV Keyboard Commander Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant. THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking. You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades , en
THV Auto Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Distilled from professional traders' experience, this is the only Fibonacci tool you will ever need. Unlock the power of   advanced swing-based Fibonacci analysis   with this custom MT5 indicator. Designed for precision and clarity, it automatically identifies the   nearest Swing High (SH) and Swing Low (SL)   on your selected timeframe and draws   key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels   directly on your chart. Key Features : Automatic Swing Detection:   Finds the most relev
THV Info Panel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5. It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics. With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision. Abbreviations (current candle information)
THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo  is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames. Key Features: Options to select the number of HTF candles to display  on your lower-timeframe chart Displays  High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels  of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges Option to display  Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв