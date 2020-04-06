THV Swing Matrix Mt5
- エキスパート
- Trong Khanh Phan
- バージョン: 1.70
- アップデート済み: 27 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 10
THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA
THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis, dynamic money management, and manual hotkey trading support.
The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection.
In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keyboard, giving you instant trade execution without clicking — perfect for semi-automated traders.
Core Features:
-
Automatic Swing Detection:
Detects and plots the latest SWH (Swing High) and SWL (Swing Low) levels using customizable pivot sensitivity
-
Two Powerful Trading Modes:
-
Reversal Mode: Opens trades when price reverses from a key swing level
-
Breakout Mode: Opens trades when price breaks through a swing level
You can enable one or both modes simultaneously
-
-
ATR Filter: option to filter out low volatility markets
-
Spread filter: Filter out periods with wide spreads
-
Hotkeys (Keyboard Support):
Instantly open Buy/Sell trades, close winning/losing/close all positions using keyboard shortcuts
A perfect tool for semi-automated or discretionary traders who want speed and control
-
Fix SL TP / Trailing Stop / Break -even options availabe.
-
Virtual SLTP: Hide stop-loss and take-profit levels from the broker
-
Equity protection:If equity falls below or rises above the predefined thresholds, the EA will close all positions and stop trading. The EA will resume trading if the equity thresholds are reset or the account balance is manually adjusted (e.g., deposit or withdrawal).
-
Visual Aids & Indicators:
-
Auto-drawn SWH/SWL lines
-
Live labels for countdown
-
-
Efficient & Stable:
Lightweight code optimized for fast execution on any symbol or timeframe
Highlights:
✅ Automatic Swing-based Reversal & Breakout trading
✅ Full manual control via keyboard shortcuts
✅ Dynamic or fixed SL/TP, trailing stop, break-even protection, virtual SLTP
✅ Lot Scaling with Account Balance
✅ ATR Filter, spread filter
✅ Equity protection options
✅ Works on all symbols and timeframes
✅ Lightweight, fast, and stable
Perfect For:
-
Swing traders who want automatic structure-based entries
-
Semi-automated traders who prefer manual control via hotkeys
-
Traders who value visual clarity and safety management