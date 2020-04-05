Phoenix Midas

Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the
M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume
delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two
complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in
news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and
funded-challenge environments.

── WHAT IT IS NOT ──
No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every position opens with a fixed ATR-based stop
loss and a defined take profit. Your maximum loss per trade is known before entry and is
sized as a fixed percentage of your balance. This is a defined-risk system — not a recovery
EA that hides drawdown until it blows the account.

── HOW IT WORKS ──
- Liquidity Sweep: detects when price sweeps a prior swing high/low and rejects it, entering
  on the reversal with order-flow confirmation (delta shift + wick exhaustion).
- Level Breakout: enters on volume-confirmed breaks of significant levels, aligned with the
  prevailing order-flow bias.
- Fast TP (counter-trend): when a signal runs against the higher-timeframe (daily) trend, the
  EA switches to a reduced reward target to bank the move earlier instead of overstaying it.

── RISK MANAGEMENT ──
- Position size is calculated from your risk % and the ATR-based stop distance — not fixed lots.
- Stops-level / freeze-level validation, spread filter, optional session filter.
- Optional end-of-day close to avoid holding through the weekend gap.
- If the account is too small to size a trade within your risk limit, the EA skips the trade
  rather than forcing an oversized lot — your risk cap is always respected.

── NEWS FILTER ──
Uses the native MetaTrader 5 economic calendar (no external websites, no WebRequest whitelist
to configure). Pauses new entries in a configurable window before and after scheduled events;
can be limited to high-impact events only, and to the currencies you choose (default USD, which
drives gold). Open trades continue to be managed normally — the filter blocks new entries only.

── PROP-FIRM SAFETY ──
- Daily loss circuit breaker: set a maximum daily loss as % of the day's starting equity. When
  hit, new entries stop until the next day; open trades can optionally be closed. Resets daily.
- Profit target stop-out: define a profit target as % of initial balance; when reached, the EA
  stops opening trades and can optionally close positions. Includes a custom initial-balance
  input so it aligns exactly with your challenge's starting figure.
These controls make Phoenix Midas straightforward to run within the daily-loss and target rules
of typical funded-account challenges.

── VALIDATION ──
Developed and tested on real tick data with out-of-sample verification: the configuration was
frozen on one period and confirmed on a separate, previously unseen period — not curve-fitted
to a single stretch of history. You are encouraged to run your own backtest on your broker's
data and to follow the live signal (linked on this page) before committing real capital.

── RECOMMENDED SETUP ──
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) · Timeframe: M15
- Account: hedging, low spread (Raw/ECN or a tight Standard account)
- Risk: start at 0.25 %–0.5 % per trade
- For funded challenges: enable the daily loss limit and profit target, and set the initial
  balance to match your challenge account
- VPS recommended for continuous 24/5 execution and for the news calendar to stay updated
- The default parameters are the tested configuration — no optimization required to start.

── REQUIREMENTS ──
- MetaTrader 5, with XAUUSD available from your broker
- Reasonable gold spreads
- Suggested minimum balance: [1000] USD (to allow proper risk-based sizing at 0.5 %)

── IMPORTANT ──
Backtest performance does not guarantee future results. The news filter relies on your
terminal's economic calendar and is inactive in the Strategy Tester. Trading leveraged
instruments carries substantial risk of loss. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose.
Phoenix Midas is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.


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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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