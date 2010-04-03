THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5

Hi Traders,

The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart.

The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs, each with a customizable period, making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart panel.

Users can choose how the distance is displayed:

  • Price difference

  • Points

  • Percentage (%)

The indicator automatically adjusts formatting based on the symbol’s precision, ensuring accurate and consistent values across Forex, Metals, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

With color-coded output showing whether price is above or below each EMA, the THV EMA Distance Monitor helps traders quickly assess trend strength, momentum, and potential pullback zones at a glance.

Simply attach the indicator to your chart — minimal setup is required.

Happy Trading !


