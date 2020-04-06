THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5

THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller

THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic.
It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way.

⚙️ Key Features:

1. Smart Buy/Sell Limit Management

  • Automatically places Buy or Sell Limit orders below/above your defined price line (as your limit input settings).

  • Dynamically adjusts distance and lot size using customizable step multipliers and lot multipliers.

  • Automatically deletes and recreates pending orders when you move or remove lines.

2. Manual or Auto Activation

  • Draw a horizontal “Buy” or “Sell” line to instantly trigger pending orders.

  • If no line exists, EA can automatically place limits based on UseOpenBuy / UseOpenSell settings.

3. Built-in Risk Control

  • Equity Stop and Equity Target automatically close all trades and stop EA activity when thresholds are reached.

  • Optional ATR filter prevents trades when volatility is too low.

4. Flexible Take-Profit / Stop-Loss System

  • Choose between individual SL/TP per order or average-based management for basket positions.

  • Instantly apply or remove SL/TP for all trades.

5. Buy/Sell Recovery System

  • Automatically recreates missing pending orders if “BuyRecover” or “SellRecover” is enabled.

6. Hotkey & Button Integration

  • Create and delete Buy/Sell lines directly with buttons.

  • Keyboard shortcuts for all trade management actions: open/close, SL/TP control.

💡 Typical Use Case:

  1. Press “Buy Line” or “Sell Line” button (or keyboard shortcuts) to draw trade lines.

  2. EA automatically places pending limit orders based on your limit settings.

  3. Move or delete the line — EA instantly updates or removes related orders.

  4. Optionally, enable UseOpenBuy / UseOpenSell to auto-place limits even without lines.

🧭 Summary:

THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 gives traders full visual and automated control over pending orders — perfect for grid, limit, or pullback-based strategies.
It simplifies manual trading while maintaining the precision and consistency of algorithmic logic.


