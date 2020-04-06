THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
- Эксперты
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 9 ноября 2025
- Активации: 10
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic.
It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way.
⚙️ Key Features:
1. Smart Buy/Sell Limit Management
-
Automatically places Buy or Sell Limit orders below/above your defined price line (as your limit input settings).
-
Dynamically adjusts distance and lot size using customizable step multipliers and lot multipliers.
-
Automatically deletes and recreates pending orders when you move or remove lines.
2. Manual or Auto Activation
-
Draw a horizontal “Buy” or “Sell” line to instantly trigger pending orders.
-
If no line exists, EA can automatically place limits based on UseOpenBuy / UseOpenSell settings.
3. Built-in Risk Control
-
Equity Stop and Equity Target automatically close all trades and stop EA activity when thresholds are reached.
-
Optional ATR filter prevents trades when volatility is too low.
4. Flexible Take-Profit / Stop-Loss System
-
Choose between individual SL/TP per order or average-based management for basket positions.
-
Instantly apply or remove SL/TP for all trades.
5. Buy/Sell Recovery System
-
Automatically recreates missing pending orders if “BuyRecover” or “SellRecover” is enabled.
6. Hotkey & Button Integration
-
Create and delete Buy/Sell lines directly with buttons.
-
Keyboard shortcuts for all trade management actions: open/close, SL/TP control.
💡 Typical Use Case:
-
Press “Buy Line” or “Sell Line” button (or keyboard shortcuts) to draw trade lines.
-
EA automatically places pending limit orders based on your limit settings.
-
Move or delete the line — EA instantly updates or removes related orders.
-
Optionally, enable UseOpenBuy / UseOpenSell to auto-place limits even without lines.
🧭 Summary:
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 gives traders full visual and automated control over pending orders — perfect for grid, limit, or pullback-based strategies.
It simplifies manual trading while maintaining the precision and consistency of algorithmic logic.