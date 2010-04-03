THV Volume Spike MT5

Hi Traders,

The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time.

This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume. When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market interest.

Key volume data for the most recent 5 candles is displayed directly on the chart, including:

  • Current and previous 4 candle volumes

  • Volume percentage of each candle relative to the average

  • Average volume over the selected lookback period

The indicator supports sound alerts, popup alerts and push notifications (depending on terminal configuration), ensuring traders never miss important volume spikes.

With customizable parameters and a clear on-chart display, this indicator is suitable for all symbols and timeframes, and works especially well for breakout trading, momentum strategies, and volume-based confirmations.

Just attach the indicator to your chart — only minimal setup is required.


Happy Trading !

Рекомендуем также
Provlepsis Simple
Ioannis Xenos
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор Provlepsis "Provlepsis" - это высокоуровневый индикатор, разработанный для рынка MQL. Анализируя предыдущие бары в тот же самый час дня, он точно рассчитывает потенциальный диапазон движения рынка, предоставляя ценную информацию о будущих колебаниях цен. В отличие от традиционного индикатора ATR, "Provlepsis" учитывает фактор времени, что делает его более мощным инструментом, адаптирующимся к различным рыночным условиям. В ночное время индикатор предсказывает более у
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline mt5
David Muriithi
Индикаторы
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
Nyse Usdxy
Mitchell Dean Ede
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the main chart. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Based on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/SEK All these pairs must be added to Market Watch for the indicator to work correctly As this is calculated using a formula based on the 6 pairs it will only work when the market is open. YOUR BROKER MUST HAVE THESE SYMBOLS FOR THE INDICATOR TO WORK Displays a USD DXY chart in a seperate window below the m
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Индикаторы
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
VolumesWithMedia
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Объем - широко используемый индикатор в техническом анализе, однако есть вариант, который даже более полезен, чем сам объем: скользящее среднее объема. Это не что иное, как скользящая средняя, ​​применяемая к популярному индикатору Volume. Как следует из названия, Volume + MA служит для отображения объема транзакций (совершенных покупок и продаж) определенного финансового актива в заданный момент времени вместе со скользящей средней этого же объема с течением времени. Для чего это? С помощью
FREE
Accurate Buy Sell System
Bambang Nugroho
Индикаторы
Accurate Buy Sell System is a clean and reliable swing-based indicator designed to identify trend reversals and entry zones with high precision. The algorithm follows the original “Accurate Swing Trading System” concept from TradingView (by ceyhun) and has been fully re-engineered for MetaTrader 5. 1:1 match with TradingView behavior Works on all symbols and timeframes Clean non-repainting signals when used after candle close Visual BUY/SELL arrows + colored dynamic trendline Popup al
FREE
Color Trend
Bruno Goncalves Mascarenhas
Индикаторы
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence / Convergence analysis, the Candle Color Trend is the easy and reliable way to identify the direction of the trend. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the premise that the upward trend is defined by prices that form a series of ascending tops and bottoms. On the other hand, the downward trend is defined by prices that form a series of descending tops and bottoms. Color Trend is certainly one of
FREE
Terminal X
Oleksandr Trofymenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор для отображения результатов сделок на графике Этот индикатор создан для визуализации результатов торговли непосредственно на графике, что помогает трейдерам легко анализировать свою стратегию и эффективность сделок. Индикатор автоматически отображает все открытые, закрытые и отложенные ордера, добавляя к ним дополнительную информацию для удобства анализа. Особенности: Визуализация сделок : Отображение всех точек входа и выхода на графике с указанием направления (покупка/продажа). Показ
FREE
Hammer and Doji Scanner
Vikash Yadav
Индикаторы
The Hammer and Doji Scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader platforms, such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), to detect and highlight key candlestick patterns, specifically the Hammer and Doji . These patterns are widely used by traders to identify potential trend reversals or periods of indecision in the market. Hammer: The Hammer is a bullish reversal candlestick pattern that appears after a downtrend. It is characterized by a small body near the top o
FREE
SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.64 (14)
Индикаторы
Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
FREE
Visual Order Book
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Откройте новые возможности анализа рынка с индикатором, отображающим визуальную книгу ордеров на графике, вдохновленным Visual Book от Profit компании Nelogica. Горизонтальные полосы показывают объемы покупок (синий) и продаж (красный), с желтым выделением для больших объемов, помогая выявить зоны высокой ликвидности. Цена имеет тенденцию двигаться в сторону зон с наибольшей концентрацией ордеров, что делает индикатор незаменимым для определения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Настраиваемые п
FREE
Gina Dual TPO
Oscar Ozog
Индикаторы
Gina Dual TPO — Brief MQL5 indicator TPO + Volume profile overlaid on chart — fast, scalable, and beginner-friendly. Built for traders who read market structure by POC and Value Area. What it is An MQL5 indicator that overlays dual market profiles—Time-at-Price (TPO) and Volume-at-Price (VPO)—directly on your chart. It’s fast (pixel-based drawing), scalable, and beginner-friendly. Who it’s for Intraday and swing traders who read market structure via POC (Point of Control) and Value Area to spot
FREE
Natural Language Processing NLP
Abhijay Tiwari
Библиотеки
Overview AlgoNLP.mqh   is a standalone MQL5 library that converts   human-written trading instructions   into   structured trade intents   that your Expert Advisor (EA) or indicator can understand. Example input: Buy gold at 2370 with TP 0.3% and SL 1% Output intent: Side: BUY | Type: LIMIT | Symbol: XAUUSD | Entry: 2370 | TP: 0.3% | SL: 1% | Lot: 0.00 This enables you to build   chat-controlled   or   Telegram-integrated EAs   that can interpret plain English commands and execute structured
FREE
MarketPro toolkit
Johannes Hermanus Cilliers
Библиотеки
Start earning profits by copying All trades are sent by our successful Forex trader & are extremely profitable. You can earn profits by copying trades daily Trial Period included You'll also get access to extremely powerful trading education which is designed in a simple way for you to become a profitable trader, even if you have no trading experience. https://ec137gsj1wp5tp7dbjkdkxfr4x.hop.clickbank.net/?cbpage=vip
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – индикатор для торговли, который анализирует соотношение объема и движения цены для выявления ключевых торговых возможностей. Индикатор отображает силу и направление потока объемов, предоставляя четкие сигналы о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Сигналы формируются на основе пересечения нулевой линии, пересечения линии VFI и ее экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA), а также при выходе индикатора из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Внимание!
FREE
Level Box Tool MT5
Suvashish Halder
Индикаторы
Level Box Tool is a powerful and user-friendly custom indicator designed for traders who utilize technical analysis tools like rectangles and trend lines to identify key support, resistance, and price zones. This tool simplifies and speeds up the process of marking chart levels, offering both visual clarity and precision with its fully customizable panel, and now includes price-cross alerts — so you’ll never miss a key level again. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136009/ Jo
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Power of Three MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.3 (10)
Индикаторы
The "Power of Three" (PO3) is a concept developed by the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) to illustrate a three-stage approach used by smart money in the markets:   Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution . ICT traders view this as a foundational pattern that can explain the formation of any candle on a price chart. In simple terms, this concept is effective for any time frame, as long as there's a defined start, highest point, lowest point, and end. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/1
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Daily VWAP Indicator
Rafael Gazzinelli
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Daily VWAP Indicator (Volume Weighted Average Price) Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! Description The Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator is an essential tool for traders seeking to identify the true average price of an asset throughout the day, adjusted by traded volume. Primarily used by institutional and professional traders, the daily VWAP serves as a reference point to identify the av
FREE
Swing BOS Structure
Shodibek Babaev
Индикаторы
Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically detects: • Swing High (SH) • Swing Low (SL) • Break of Structure (BOS) • Change of Character (CHoCH) Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting. BOS signals indicate trend continuation. CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe. The indicator is lightweight, fa
FREE
FT ADX Color Candles
FELIPE MISAEL MORAES KRUGER
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Совершение сделок может быть довольно утомительным, когда вам нужно смотреть на несколько вещей одновременно. Формат свечей, поддержек, сопротивлений, графиков, новостей и индикаторов. Этот инструмент призван облегчить анализ индикатора ADX. Раскрашивает свечи в зависимости от уровней индикатора и линий DI. Период, лимит индикатора и цвета свечей настраиваются. Вы также можете разместить наглядное пособие в нижней правой части графика, чтобы просмотреть значения ADX, DI + и DI-.
FREE
Alert System
Nguyen Thanh Sang
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Alert System You use function keys to create horizontal lines for alerts. 1. Allow set horizontal line properties (line color, line style, line width, ...) for alerts. 2. Allow add text to horizotanl line. You can hide or show text when you need. You can change text and its price, but time of text will be set in input named "text_time" (0 is current time, you should test this input with -1, -2, -3 or lower). 3. It has 2 types of alert: above and bellow. You can set key to create them. If price i
FREE
Time Dashboard
Pankaj Kushwaha
Индикаторы
Time Dashboard MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide real-time time zone and clock information directly on your trading chart. Ideal for forex traders and global market participants, this tool displays server time, local time, and the time difference between them, enhancing your ability to manage trades across different time zones. Key Features : Real-Time Time Display : Shows current server time, local time, and their respective time zones with precise o
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Elsna Moving Average MT5
Raymond Edusei
3 (1)
Индикаторы
This MetaTrader 5 indicator plots **two moving averages** on the price chart: **Two main MAs (Fast & Slow)**: These are displayed as lines (blue and red) with a colored fill between them. The fill visually represents the gap between these two moving averages. Traders can use this indicator to: - Identify trend direction (when lines are stacked in order) - Spot potential crossover signals (when lines cross each other) - Gauge market momentum (based on the spacing between lines) The fill betwee
FREE
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
Индикаторы
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
Trend Strength Analyzer
Andrey Sorokin
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Технический индикатор Trend Strength Analyzer измеряет отклонение цены инструмента от средних значений за определенный период времени. В основе индикатора лежит сравнительный анализ относительной силы быков и медведей. Если быки преобладают, то наблюдается восходящий тренд. Если медведи сильнее - это нисходящий тренд.     Настройки: Strike Energy (2 сплошные линии) = 14. Influence Power (2 пунктирные линии) = 50. Осциллятор TSA эффективен на активном рынке. Наиболее часто используемыми индикат
FREE
Hidden ATR MT5
Christian Ricard
Утилиты
This indicator allows to hide ATR oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Information on "Average True Range" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/average_true_range ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same o
FREE
Big Figure Indicator MT5
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
"Индикатор "BIG FIGURE INDICATOR" автоматически идентифицирует и рисует горизонтальные линии на графиках цен на определенных уровнях, таких как целые числа или половинные числа (например, 1,0000 или 1,5000 в валютной торговле). Эти уровни считаются психологически значимыми, поскольку они представляют собой округленные цифры, на которые могут сосредоточиться крупные трейдеры и инвесторы, что может привести к потенциальным уровням поддержки или сопротивления. Этот индикатор может помочь трейдерам
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
IX Power: Получите рыночные инсайты для индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс Обзор IX Power — это универсальный инструмент для анализа силы индексов, сырьевых товаров, криптовалют и форекс. В то время как FX Power предлагает наивысшую точность для валютных пар, используя данные всех доступных пар, IX Power фокусируется исключительно на данных рынка базового символа. Это делает IX Power отличным выбором для некорреляционных рынков и надежным инструментом для форекса, если вам не нуж
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматизирует анализ рыночной структуры и концепций ICT / Smart Money . Он не открывает и не управляет сделками : это инструмент визуального анализа , а не торговый робот. Что показывает индикатор Индикатор сканирует график и выделяет следующие элементы: Рыночная структура: значимые свинги, HH, HL, LH, LL Пробой структуры: Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Characte
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Другие продукты этого автора
THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart. The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs , each with a customizable period , making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart pane
FREE
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume of Buy Stop order -  Enable Sel l Stop : Allow the EA to place a Sell Stop order -   Lot Sell:   volume
THV Rsi Stoch Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions. This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your de
FREE
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. The indicator currently supports syncing the following objects: - Horizontal lines - Trendlines - Rectangles - Text labels - Fibonacci retracements - Equidistant channels - Standard deviation channels - Linear regres
THV 2 Atr Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
FREE
THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set c
THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on th
THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets. Main Features : Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with ATR-based or point-based spacing. OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be deleted, and vice versa). Smart Lot Management:  Auto scaling lot size with the account ba
THV Smart DCA Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA &   Net-Off Logic.   THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol. Flexible Risk & Trade Management : Set max DCA levels, step distan
THV Swing Matrix Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis , dynamic money management , and manual hotkey trading support . The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection . In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keybo
THV Spike Reversal Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic. Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts. Main Trading Logic : Spike Entry Detection: Opens t
THV Sniper Pro Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro : THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies . It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters , equity management , DCA logic , and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition. Works with all symbols and timeframes . ️ Key Features : 1️⃣ Smart Trade Control: Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles). Mul
THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic . It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way. ️ Key Features : 1. Smart Buy/Sell Limit Management Automatically places Buy or Sell Limit orders below/above your defin
THV Keyboard Commander Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant. THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking. You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades , en
THV Auto Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Distilled from professional traders' experience, this is the only Fibonacci tool you will ever need. Unlock the power of   advanced swing-based Fibonacci analysis   with this custom MT5 indicator. Designed for precision and clarity, it automatically identifies the   nearest Swing High (SH) and Swing Low (SL)   on your selected timeframe and draws   key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels   directly on your chart. Key Features : Automatic Swing Detection:   Finds the most relev
THV Info Panel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5. It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics. With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision. Abbreviations (current candle information)
THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo  is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames. Key Features: Options to select the number of HTF candles to display  on your lower-timeframe chart Displays  High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels  of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges Option to display  Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв