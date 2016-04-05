THV Scalper Core MT5

Hi Traders,

I'm excited to introduce this "Plug and Play EA". It was designed to work fully automatically on any timeframe and any symbol. No complicated settings, very user friendly interface with only minimal inputs.

Features:

1_ 2 trading Modes: Trending and Reversal -> users almost don't need to configure anything. Based on your account size, you may adjust the Buy lot and Sell lot for optimal results.

To run the EA, in the input settings:

  • Turn on the EA = True
  • Choose the trading Mode (Trending or Reversal)

 

2_ Supports:

  • Separate Buy and Sell lot sizes per trade
  • ATR filter
  • Equity Stop threshold: If your equity drops to this value -> the EA closes all open positions and stops trading
  • Equity Target threshold: If your equity reaches this value -> the EA closes all open positions and stops trading
  • 3 different trading sessions (local time or server time) with an option to close all positions when outside the trading range

Very simple yet powerful. Suitable for 24/7 operation.

Recommendations:

  • Only run the EA with no commission - no swap Account type
  • Minimum Account balance >= 20k
  • You should run thorough backtests to find the optimal settings for the best performance.

Happy trading!

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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo  is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames. Key Features: Options to select the number of HTF candles to display on your lower-timeframe chart Displays High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges Option to display Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only the
THV ZigZag MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, MTF ZigZag MT5 is a lightweight yet powerful indicator designed to help traders clearly identify market structure and key price levels. It makes trendline and Fibonacci drawing more accurate and meaningful by using reliable swing points. Features: Draw ZigZag based on: Current timeframe Higher timeframe displayed on the current chart Show / hide price labels Fully adjustable line style and label format Notes: Higher Pivot values create stronger and more significant swings Higher Time
THV Mtf FVGs MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, MTF FVGs (Extend) – Smart Supply & Demand Zones. This indicator automatically identifies bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) FVG zones on your chart using multi-timeframe analysis. Zones are displayed as rectangles with optional midlines, helping you visualize key support and resistance levels more clearly. Key Features: Multi-timeframe support: detect zones on the current or higher timeframe Adjustable lookback period and minimum zone size Limit the number of visible bullish and
THV TD Sequential MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, THV TD Sequential (MT5) is a technical indicator inspired by Tom DeMark’s TD Sequential, designed to help traders identify trend exhaustion, potential reversals, and market timing opportunities. The indicator consists of two main components: 1. TD Setup (1–9) A Buy Setup counts when the current close is lower than the close 4 bars earlier. A Sell Setup counts when the current close is higher than the close 4 bars earlier. When the count reaches 9, it signals that the current trend ma
THV Auto Linear Regression Channel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, A clean and lightweight Linear Regression Channel indicator designed for precise trend and volatility analysis. The channel is calculated using true linear regression, providing a statistically accurate best-fit trend line with adaptive upper and lower bands based on standard deviation Key Features: True linear regression calculation (not a simple moving average) Adjustable regression period and channel width Multiple price options (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted)
THV Volume Profile MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, THV Volume Profile is a powerful and user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to reveal where the market is truly trading. By displaying detailed volume distribution directly on the chart, it helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones, institutional accumulation areas, breakout levels, and hidden liquidity regions with precision. The indicator automatically calculates and plots: - Point of Control (POC) - Value Area High (VAH) - Value Area Low (VAL) With customi
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