THV Spike Reversal Mt5

Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management

Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic.
Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts.

Main Trading Logic:

  • Spike Entry Detection:
    Opens trades when a candle has a long body (strong move) and short wick (low rejection).

    • Bullish spike (red candle with strong drop) → Buy

    • Bearish spike (green candle with strong rise) → Sell

  • Customizable Entry Filters:

    • Minimum candle body size

    • Maximum wick length

    • Time delay before opening another trade in the same direction

Stop Loss & Take Profit Control:

  • Fully configurable SL/TP system

  • Works per order or by average price

  • Adjustable stop loss  and take profit for precise risk/reward targeting

DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) Module:

  • Optional DCA Buy and DCA Sell systems

  • Define max number of DCA orders, step distance, and step multiplier

  • Supports both fixed and progressive spacing

Equity & Floating PNL Auto-Closure:

  • Equity-Based Closure: Automatically close all trades when equity increases or decreases by a defined percentage

  • Floating PNL Closure: Close all positions once profit or loss in USD reaches a target threshold

Keyboard Shortcuts – Trade Like a Pro:

Trade management has never been faster! Control your account directly from your keyboard:

  • Open positions:  Buy or Sell

  • Close profitable /loss /all trades: Buy or Sell

  • Close all profitable /loss /all trades:  Buy & Sell

Highlights:

✅ Smart candle-based trade entries
✅ Full manual control via keyboard
✅ SL/TP management flexibility
✅ DCA scaling strategy
✅ Automatic equity & profit protection
✅ Lightweight and optimized for all pairs & timeframes

Recommended Use:

  • Works best on volatile pairs or timeframes with strong momentum (e.g. M1–M15)

  • Use in conjunction with proper money management and technical analysis.

  • Ideal for traders who want both automation and control



Рекомендуем также
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Эксперты
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Эксперты
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
TugOfWar MT5
Erwin Rustandi
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Pounds Lifter
Sigit Hariyono
Эксперты
Pounds Lifter EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Moving Averages, Candlesticks Formations, Support Resistance and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading advisor uses fixed stop loss and take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   GBPUSD  H1  timeframe. Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name.  Magic Number  - EA magic number  Fixed Lots  - Base fixed lot size
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Эксперты
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Эксперты
Этот экспертный советник (EA) предназначен для торговли индексом DE40 (в зависимости от брокера может обозначаться как DAX, GER40 и т.д.). EA автоматически определяет торговые возможности и управляет позициями с учетом рисков, предоставляя вам два режима торговли : Консервативный – более медленный и стабильный подход. Агрессивный – более динамичная стратегия, предназначенная для использования крупных движений рынка (с повышенным риском). Эта стратегия выбирает позиции и направления торговли в со
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
Эксперты
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Эксперты
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Эксперты
Maximum Infinity Pro – Продвинутый сеточный советник для MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro — это советник (EA) профессионального уровня, разработанный для MetaTrader 5, сочетающий в себе передовую логику сеточной торговли с надёжным управлением рисками и адаптивными стратегиями входа/выхода. Этот советник подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, которые хотят получить надёжное, гибкое и полностью автоматизированное торговое решение. Ключевые особенности Умная сеточная система: Автоматич
AXEL Forex Ultra Security audjpy mt5 ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (1)
Эксперты
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Этот советник был спроектирован, разработан и оптимизирован специально для вашего собственного использования. Это мощный советник (EA) для использования лучших и самых больших возможностей в инструменте AUDJPY, во всех фазах тренда, от начала до конца, на таймфрейме H1 и на платформе MT5. Впечатляющая точность, производительность и последовательность в бэктестах за последние 3 года. Советник работает как охотник, снайпер, анализируя движение цены, ее силу и тренд,
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Передовая автоматизированная торговая система для золота Gold Catalyst EA MT5 — это полностью автоматизированное решение, специально оптимизированное для XAU/USD (Gold) . Объединяя трендовые стратегии , подтверждения ценового движения и динамическое управление рисками , данный советник продемонстрировал стабильную и надежную работу на протяжении более года тестирования в реальных рыночных условиях. 1. Обзор стратегии Gold Catalyst EA MT5 использует системный подход , сочетающий: Анализ тренда: О
MACD Trading MT5
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Эксперты
Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol modes (market monitoring, ma
Scalping StrikeX
Paline Maina
Эксперты
Mascalper EA Pro is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute high-frequency trades with precision, based on market scalping strategies. It helps traders take advantage of small price movements in the forex market with minimal manual intervention. Key Features Fully Automated Trading : Executes trades automatically based on pre-set conditions, saving you time and effort. Scalping Strategy : Focuses on quick, small profits by entering and exiting positions rapidly. Built-
Bollinger Stoch Grid
Igor Do Carmo Moreira
Эксперты
Bollinger Stoch Grid   — это полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, который сочетает в себе классические индикаторы и мощную стратегию управления сеткой (грид/мартингейл). Основная логика робота основана на синергии трех классических индикаторов. Вместо слепого открытия сеточных ордеров, советник использует комбинацию   Полос Боллинджера (Bandas de Bollinger)   и   Осциллятора Стохастик (Estocástico)   для определения точек истощения и разворота с высокой вероятностью. Для дальнейшего п
Argo Gridosaur MT5
Encho Enev
Эксперты
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Эксперты
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Эксперты
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Эксперты
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (13)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 149 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Другие продукты этого автора
THV Volume Spike MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, The Volume Spike Alert Indicator is a lightweight, non-lagging tool designed to help traders identify unusual volume activity in real time . This indicator calculates the average tick volume over a user-defined number of previous bars and compares it with the current candle’s volume . When the current volume exceeds the average by a specified percentage, the indicator triggers alerts, allowing traders to quickly spot potential breakouts, institutional activity, or strong market inter
FREE
THV Ema Distance Monitor MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, The THV EMA Distance Monitor is a lightweight and flexible MT5 indicator designed to display the real-time distance between price and multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) directly on the chart. The indicator allows traders to enable or disable up to five EMAs , each with a customizable period , making it adaptable to different trading strategies and market conditions. For each selected EMA, the distance from the current price is calculated and displayed in a clear on-chart pane
FREE
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume of Buy Stop order -  Enable Sel l Stop : Allow the EA to place a Sell Stop order -   Lot Sell:   volume
THV Rsi Stoch Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, RSI and Stochastic are among the most popular indicators used to measure momentum and help identify overbought and oversold conditions. This indicator displays two optional RSI and Stochastic values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired upper and lower thresholds for RSI and Stochastic to monitor conditions. If the RSI (or Stochastic) value is between the upper and lower thresholds, the text color will remain your de
FREE
THV Chart Object Sync Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, ChartObjectsSync is a lightweight MT5 indicator that keeps drawing objects synchronized between two charts of the same symbol. When you draw or modify an object on one chart, the indicator automatically mirrors it on the other — maintaining consistent visuals and levels. The indicator currently supports syncing the following objects: - Horizontal lines - Trendlines - Rectangles - Text labels - Fibonacci retracements - Equidistant channels - Standard deviation channels - Linear regres
THV 2 Atr Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, ATR is one of the most popular indicators used to measure volatility. This indicator displays two optional ATR values on your chart, helping you save chart space and keep things clean and organized. You can set your desired threshold for each ATR to monitor volatility. If the ATR value is greater than your threshold, the text color will remain your default color; otherwise, it will be displayed in red. Happy Trading !
FREE
THV 5 Ema Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, EMA is very popular indicator to determine: trend // support // resistance. Here are the use of this simple yet very powerful Multi-Time Frame indicator: 1- Attach this indicator to your chart .  - Choose the desired time frame ( ex:   Current, M15, H1, H4, D1,...). -  Set your desired EMA periods ( ex:   20, 50, 100, 150, 200,...). - Enable which EMA you want to show by setting the relevant EMA to:   True / False   (you can show 1, 2, 3, 4 or all of 5 EMAs at the same time). - Set c
THV Avg Stop Out Line Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Simple, clear, and essential for every trader. It helps keep your chart clean and informative. // In case you open multiple positions, your chart becomes crowded and messy. Then, you may want to hide "Trade levels" and only concern about the averaging buy or average sell level. // In case you want to know at which price your account would reach the broker’s stop-out threshold (i.e., the price at which your account would be “burned”). //You may also want to get your account's PnL an
THV Easy SLTP Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, This MT5 EA provides you with the following impressive  & powerful features (with easy configurations & smooth operations): 1- Trade directly using your keyboard: open Buy/Sell orders, close profitable orders, close losing orders, close Buy orders, close Sell orders or close all orders instantly (very fast closure). You can define your desired keyboard to each function. 2- Turn on the "SLTP Line" button to draw SL TP Lines on the chart. 3- When you drag the SL line, all orders on th
THV Trailing Buy Sell Limits Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, A powerful pending-order management system designed for precision, automation, and safety in high-volatility markets. Main Features : Dynamic Pending orders: Auto-place pending Buy/Sell Limit orders with ATR-based or point-based spacing. OCO Mode: Option to choose one or both buy sell direction by activating OCO Mode (ex: if OCO = true: whenever the buy limit is triggerd, the sell limit will be deleted, and vice versa). Smart Lot Management:  Auto scaling lot size with the account ba
THV Smart DCA Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
Hi Traders, THV Smart DCA EA – Automated Trading with DCA &   Net-Off Logic.   THV Smart DCA is an advanced EA designed for automated trading on MT5. It features: Dynamic DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) : Automatically adds positions at optimal price levels for both Buy and Sell trades. Smart Net-Off Logic : Close profitable and selected losing positions automatically based on configurable thresholds, with option to filter by symbol. Flexible Risk & Trade Management : Set max DCA levels, step distan
THV Swing Matrix Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis , dynamic money management , and manual hotkey trading support . The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection . In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keybo
THV Sniper Pro Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro : THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies . It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters , equity management , DCA logic , and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition. Works with all symbols and timeframes . ️ Key Features : 1️⃣ Smart Trade Control: Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles). Mul
THV Smart Limit Manager Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 — Intelligent Pending Order Controller THV Smart Limit Manager MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to intelligently manage Buy/Sell Limit orders using either manual horizontal lines or automatic logic . It provides full control over pending order placement, spacing, lot scaling, recovery, and risk management — all in a simple and visual way. ️ Key Features : 1. Smart Buy/Sell Limit Management Automatically places Buy or Sell Limit orders below/above your defin
THV Keyboard Commander Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Эксперты
THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant. THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking. You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades , en
THV Auto Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Distilled from professional traders' experience, this is the only Fibonacci tool you will ever need. Unlock the power of   advanced swing-based Fibonacci analysis   with this custom MT5 indicator. Designed for precision and clarity, it automatically identifies the   nearest Swing High (SH) and Swing Low (SL)   on your selected timeframe and draws   key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels   directly on your chart. Key Features : Automatic Swing Detection:   Finds the most relev
THV Info Panel MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, Info Panel with PnL Coloring is a compact yet powerful on-chart dashboard for MT5. It delivers real-time insights into Buy/Sell volume, symbol-based PnL, overall account performance, margin status, and detailed candle metrics. With dynamic color-coding and a live candle countdown, this panel helps you monitor your essential trading information and market conditions instantly so that you can make decisions with greater clarity and precision. Abbreviations (current candle information)
THV Mtf Candle Range with Fibo MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Индикаторы
Hi Traders, THV MTF Candle Range with Fibo  is a powerful MT5 indicator designed to help traders clearly identify key price levels, higher-timeframe structure, and high-probability reaction zones directly on the chart without switching time frames. Key Features: Options to select the number of HTF candles to display  on your lower-timeframe chart Displays  High / Low / Mid / Fibonacci levels  of higher-timeframe (HTF) candle ranges Option to display  Fibonacci levels for all HTF candles or only
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв