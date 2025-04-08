THV Sniper Pro Mt5

🧠 EA Overview — THV Sniper Pro:

THV Sniper Pro is a multi-functional, precision trading system designed for both manual and automated scalping strategies.
It delivers complete flexibility by combining advanced technical filters, equity management, DCA logic, and fully interactive chart controls — giving traders full control in any market condition.

✅ Works with all symbols and timeframes.

⚙️ Key Features:

1️⃣ Smart Trade Control:

  • Manual or automatic trade entries (Buy/Sell toggles).

  • Multiple trading modes for full customization and control:

1. Non-Stop Trading Mode: Opens trades continuously without any specific candle condition.

2. Breakout Trading Mode:

Buy when price breaks above the high of the previous bullish candle.

Sell when price breaks below the low of the previous bearish candle.

3. Reversal Trading Mode:

Buy when price breaks below the previous bullish candle’s low and then reverses upward.

Sell when price breaks above the previous bearish candle’s high and then reverses downward.

4. Body–Wick Trading Mode:

Buy when a bearish candle has a large body and short or no lower wick.

Sell when a bullish candle has a large body and short or no upper wick.

5. Grid Trading Mode: Combining Non-Stop + DCA + SLTP (Option 3).

2️⃣ Advanced Trade Filters:

  • EMA Filter – optional EMA-based trend confirmation before trade entries & exits.

  • Pivot & Swing Detection – identifies potential reversal or breakout zones.

3️⃣ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit Systems:

  • Candle-Based SL/TP – automatic SL at current candle high/low (with optional offset).

  • EMA-Based SL/TP – SL positioned dynamically around the EMA (with offset).

  • Fixed Auto SL/TP – simple point-based configuration for fast scalping setups.

  • Interactive SL/TP Lines – draw, drag, or delete lines directly on chart to instantly modify or remove SL/TP from open trades.

4️⃣ Trailing Stop Logic:

  • Optional trailing stop for active positions.

  • Adjustable parameters for precision control of risk and profit locking.

5️⃣ Equity & PnL Protection:

  • Auto-close all positions on current symbol when reaching equity target or stop (in %).

  • Auto-close all positions on floating profit/loss thresholds (in account currency).

  • Global equity management: close all symbols and pause trading when target or stop equity levels are hit.

6️⃣ DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) Engine:

  • Independent DCA logic for Buy and Sell positions.

  • Adjustable step size, multiplier, and maximum DCA levels.

7️⃣ Keyboard & Manual Trading Integration:

  • Keyboard shortcuts for Buy, Sell, Close (by profit, loss, or all positions).

  • Hotkey to toggle SL/TP line mode directly from the chart.

  • Perfect for semi-automated scalping — quick, precise, and intuitive.

8️⃣ Visual & Interactive Tools:

  • Swing High/Low markers with customizable labels and offsets.

  • Real-time distance display between current price and swing points.

  • Fully customizable line styles, colors, and label positions.

🧩 Summary:

Scalp Sniper Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and adaptability — ideal for traders who want a hybrid scalping system that functions as both a manual assistant and a fully automated strategy.
It seamlessly adapts to any style — non-stop, breakout, reversal, or body–wick-based trading — all backed by strong risk and equity management mechanisms.


