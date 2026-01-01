THV Mtf FVGs MT5

Hi Traders,

MTF FVGs (Extend) – Smart Supply & Demand Zones.

This indicator automatically identifies bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) FVG zones on your chart using multi-timeframe analysis. Zones are displayed as rectangles with optional midlines, helping you visualize key support and resistance levels more clearly.

Key Features:

  • Multi-timeframe support: detect zones on the current or higher timeframe

  • Adjustable lookback period and minimum zone size

  • Limit the number of visible bullish and bearish zones

  • Optional Show / Hide zones and zones' midlines for clearer structure

  • Adjustable extension of zones to the right of current candle in additional bars

Notes:

  • The midline of a zone above the current price acts as a moderate resistance level, while the upper half represents a stronger resistance area

  • The midline of a zone below the current price acts as a moderate support level, while the lower half represents a stronger support area

Easy to use — attach the indicator to your chart and adjust only a few inputs to match your trading style.

Happy Trading! 

