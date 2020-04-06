THV Keyboard Commander Mt5

THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant.

THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking.
You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades, ensuring smart and consistent execution.

***Key Features:

  • Keyboard-Driven Trading – Execute, close, or delete Buy/Sell/All orders instantly.

  • Smart Order Placement – Automatically detects existing Buy/Sell positions and places new Limit or Stop orders at the correct next step.

  • Separate Buy/Sell Lot Sizes – Set custom lot sizes for Buy and Sell independently.

  • Auto SL/TP Management – Apply Take Profit / Stop Loss either per order or by average price.

  • Visual & Simple – Clean chart interface, no clutter, no confusion.

  • High-Speed Execution – Designed for scalpers and manual traders who demand precision and speed.

  • Flexible Distance Control – Define a single Order_distance in points; the EA calculates all order levels automatically.

Stop Loss - Take Profit Options (SLTP):

  • Order SL TP : Apply fixed SL/TP to each order.

  • Average SL TP : Manage SL/TP dynamically based on average price (overrides per-order SL/TP).

  • TP Points & SL Points : Fully customizable — set to 0 to disable or delete.

*** Perfect for:
Manual traders, scalpers, and professionals who want full control and fast execution — with the simplicity and visual clarity of an expert-designed interface.


