DAX Expert Advisor

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER is a professional automated trading system developed for the German stock index market (DAX / GER40 / DE40). The system utilizes advanced trading technologies and a dynamic position management structure designed to adapt to different market conditions.

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER features a hybrid trading approach capable of identifying both short-term market opportunities and stronger trending market movements. This allows the system to adapt to changing market environments and operate effectively under different trading scenarios.

BTMNEXT DAX Trader is designed to operate on the DAX (GER40) M5 timeframe.

Important: The EA is designed to run on a DAX (GER40) M5 chart. Using other timeframes may affect performance and signal accuracy.


Key Features

• Fully automated trade execution and management
• Short-term and trend-oriented trading approach
• Advanced position management system
• Intelligent profit protection mechanisms
• Dynamic risk management
• Session and market condition filters
• Mobile push notification support
• Detailed logging system
• Full MetaTrader 5 compatibility

BTMNEXT Manager Compatibility

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER can be used as a standalone trading solution or together with BTMNEXT Manager EA. This allows users to benefit from a more advanced position management and trade monitoring experience.

Users can choose to operate the system independently or integrate it within the broader BTMNEXT trading ecosystem.

Continuously Developed and Live-Tested

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER is not a system developed solely through theoretical testing. It is continuously improved and optimized based on long-term usage, real market conditions, and feedback gathered from live trading environments.

New updates are developed using practical trading experience and user feedback. Our goal is not simply to create a trading robot, but to build a sustainable and user-friendly trading ecosystem over the long term.

The BTMNEXT product family continues to evolve, and future updates will include additional improvements and enhancements.

Input Parameters

Lot Size
Defines the lot size used when opening new positions.

Premium Only
Allows the system to evaluate only the highest-quality trading opportunities.

Use External Manager
Designed for users who wish to use the system together with BTMNEXT Manager EA.

Use Session Filter
Restricts new trades to predefined trading sessions.

Enable Logs
Enables or disables expert log messages.

Use Push Notification
Enables or disables mobile push notifications.

More Information

The BTMNEXT product family is continuously developed and updated. Detailed product documentation, user guides, update notes, and information about other BTMNEXT solutions are available through the official BTMNEXT website.

Important Notice

Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is strongly recommended to test the system on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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