DAX Expert Advisor

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER is a professional automated trading system developed for the German stock index market (DAX / GER40 / DE40). The system utilizes advanced trading technologies and a dynamic position management structure designed to adapt to different market conditions.

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER features a hybrid trading approach capable of identifying both short-term market opportunities and stronger trending market movements. This allows the system to adapt to changing market environments and operate effectively under different trading scenarios.

BTMNEXT DAX Trader is designed to operate on the DAX (GER40) M5 timeframe.

Important: The EA is designed to run on a DAX (GER40) M5 chart. Using other timeframes may affect performance and signal accuracy.





Key Features

• Fully automated trade execution and management

• Short-term and trend-oriented trading approach

• Advanced position management system

• Intelligent profit protection mechanisms

• Dynamic risk management

• Session and market condition filters

• Mobile push notification support

• Detailed logging system

• Full MetaTrader 5 compatibility

BTMNEXT Manager Compatibility

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER can be used as a standalone trading solution or together with BTMNEXT Manager EA. This allows users to benefit from a more advanced position management and trade monitoring experience.

Users can choose to operate the system independently or integrate it within the broader BTMNEXT trading ecosystem.

Continuously Developed and Live-Tested

BTMNEXT DAX TRADER is not a system developed solely through theoretical testing. It is continuously improved and optimized based on long-term usage, real market conditions, and feedback gathered from live trading environments.

New updates are developed using practical trading experience and user feedback. Our goal is not simply to create a trading robot, but to build a sustainable and user-friendly trading ecosystem over the long term.

The BTMNEXT product family continues to evolve, and future updates will include additional improvements and enhancements.

Input Parameters

Lot Size

Defines the lot size used when opening new positions.

Premium Only

Allows the system to evaluate only the highest-quality trading opportunities.

Use External Manager

Designed for users who wish to use the system together with BTMNEXT Manager EA.

Use Session Filter

Restricts new trades to predefined trading sessions.

Enable Logs

Enables or disables expert log messages.

Use Push Notification

Enables or disables mobile push notifications.

More Information

The BTMNEXT product family is continuously developed and updated. Detailed product documentation, user guides, update notes, and information about other BTMNEXT solutions are available through the official BTMNEXT website.

Important Notice

Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is strongly recommended to test the system on a demo account before using it on a live account.