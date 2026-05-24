THV Volume Profile MT5

Hi Traders,

THV Volume Profile is a powerful and user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to reveal where the market is truly trading. By displaying detailed volume distribution directly on the chart, it helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones, institutional accumulation areas, breakout levels, and hidden liquidity regions with precision.

The indicator automatically calculates and plots:

- Point of Control (POC)

- Value Area High (VAH)

- Value Area Low (VAL)

With customizable profile precision, adjustable profile width, multi-timeframe support, and both Real Volume & Tick Volume compatibility, THV Volume Profile adapts perfectly to scalping, intraday, swing, and smart money trading strategies.

Key Features:

- Interactive drag-and-drop volume profile range

- Real-time POC, VAH, and VAL visualization

- Multi-timeframe analysis

- Clean and professional chart display

- Ideal for Gold, Forex, Indices, and Crypto markets

Whether you trade breakouts, reversals, supply & demand, or liquidity-based strategies, THV Volume Profile gives you a deeper understanding of market structure and trader positioning.