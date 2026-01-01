THV ZigZag MT5
- Индикаторы
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Hi Traders,
MTF ZigZag MT5 is a lightweight yet powerful indicator designed to help traders clearly identify market structure and key price levels.
It makes trendline and Fibonacci drawing more accurate and meaningful by using reliable swing points.
Features:
Draw ZigZag based on:
Current timeframe
Higher timeframe displayed on the current chart
Show / hide price labels
Fully adjustable line style and label format
Notes:
Higher Pivot values create stronger and more significant swings
Higher Timeframes produce more reliable swing structures
Setup:
Happy Trading!