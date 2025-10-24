THV Swing Matrix Mt5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Trong Khanh Phan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
THV Swing Matrix MT5 — Smart Swing Reversal, Breakout & Hotkey Trading EA
THV Swing Matrix MT5 is a powerful, flexible, and fully automated trading system that combines swing structure analysis, dynamic money management, and manual hotkey trading support.
The EA automatically detects Swing High (SWH) and Swing Low (SWL) levels, trades based on Reversal or Breakout logic, and manages risk with smart equity and floating protection.
In addition, it allows manual trading directly from your keyboard, giving you instant trade execution without clicking — perfect for semi-automated traders.
⚙️ Core Features:
-
Automatic Swing Detection:
Detects and plots the latest SWH (Swing High) and SWL (Swing Low) levels using customizable pivot sensitivity.
-
Two Powerful Trading Modes:
-
Reversal Mode: Opens trades when price reverses from a key swing level.
-
Breakout Mode: Opens trades when price breaks through a swing level.
You can enable one or both modes simultaneously.
-
-
Manual Hotkey Trading (Keyboard Support):
Instantly place Buy/Sell orders, close all, or close profit/loss positions using keyboard shortcuts.
A perfect tool for semi-automated or discretionary traders who want speed and control.
-
Smart DCA / Averaging System:
Add positions automatically with step or multiplier spacing:
-
=1 → Fixed step distance
-
<1 → Decreasing step distance
-
>1 → Increasing step distance
-
-
Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit:
-
Per-order or by-average management
-
Optional Stop Loss at candle high/low (set once only)
-
Manual SL/TP can be moved freely — EA won’t overwrite
-
You can disable all SL/TP control completely
-
-
Equity & Floating Protection:
The EA monitors your account and automatically closes all positions when:
-
Equity increases or decreases by a defined percentage
-
Floating profit/loss reaches a defined USD value
After closure, the EA resets its baseline and continues monitoring.
-
-
Visual Aids & Indicators:
-
Auto-drawn SWH/SWL lines
-
Live labels for countdown, pivot levels, and trade info
-
-
Efficient & Stable:
Lightweight code optimized for fast execution on any symbol or timeframe.
🌟 Highlights:
✅ Automatic Swing-based Reversal & Breakout trading
✅ Full manual control via keyboard shortcuts
✅ Smart DCA and step-multiplier system
✅ Dynamic or fixed SL/TP, candle high/low protection
✅ Account equity and floating guard
✅ Manual-friendly: EA respects your manual SL/TP adjustments
✅ Works on all symbols and timeframes
✅ Lightweight, fast, and stable
💡 Perfect For:
-
Swing traders who want automatic structure-based entries
-
Semi-automated traders who prefer manual control via hotkeys
-
Grid/DCA users who need advanced risk control
-
Traders who value visual clarity and safety management