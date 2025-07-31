Moedas / MGM
MGM: MGM Resorts International
35.55 USD 0.26 (0.74%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MGM para hoje mudou para 0.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.18 e o mais alto foi 35.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MGM Resorts International. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
35.18 35.61
Faixa anual
25.30 42.54
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.29
- Open
- 35.39
- Bid
- 35.55
- Ask
- 35.85
- Low
- 35.18
- High
- 35.61
- Volume
- 403
- Mudança diária
- 0.74%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.30%
- Mudança anual
- -8.85%
