통화 / MGM
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MGM: MGM Resorts International
35.80 USD 0.13 (0.36%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MGM 환율이 오늘 -0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.70이고 고가는 36.51이었습니다.
MGM Resorts International 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGM News
- 아그니코 이글 마인즈, 주당 156.3달러로 사상 최고치 기록
- MGM 리조트, Ayesha Molino COO, Gary Fritz CCO 임명
- MGM Resorts names Ayesha Molino as COO, Gary Fritz as CCO
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now
- JMP 증권, MGM 리조트 주식에 ’Market Perform’ 등급 유지
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Perform rating on MGM Resorts stock
- 키이스 마이스터, MGM 리조트 주식 857만 달러 상당 매도
- Keith Meister sells MGM Resorts shares worth $8.57 million
- MGM Resorts stock price target lowered to $39 by UBS on Vegas trends
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- 3 Reasons Flutter's Stock Could Appreciate Substantially In The Next 16 Months (NYSE:FLUT)
- MGM Resorts COO Corey Sanders to retire after 30-year tenure
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) BofA Securities 2025 Gaming and Lodging Conference
- MGM Resorts at 2025 BofA Conference: Diversifying Beyond Las Vegas
- Why Is MGM (MGM) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- MGM Resorts: A Citadel Of Stability (NYSE:MGM)
- Las Vegas Strip hotel has a new New York City experience
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Davis Global Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Davis International Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Las Vegas Strip can blame high prices, fees for sales drop
- Sin Stocks Worth Watching: The Perfect Mix of Growth & Resilience
- Entain reports strong H1 results, upgrades full-year guidance
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
일일 변동 비율
35.70 36.51
년간 변동
25.30 42.54
- 이전 종가
- 35.93
- 시가
- 36.31
- Bid
- 35.80
- Ask
- 36.10
- 저가
- 35.70
- 고가
- 36.51
- 볼륨
- 6.965 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.36%
- 월 변동
- -8.46%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.15%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.21%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K