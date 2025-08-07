通貨 / MGM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MGM: MGM Resorts International
35.93 USD 0.64 (1.81%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MGMの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.18の安値と36.02の高値で取引されました。
MGM Resorts Internationalダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGM News
- MGMリゾーツ、アイーシャ・モリーノをCOO、ゲイリー・フリッツをCCOに任命
- MGM Resorts names Ayesha Molino as COO, Gary Fritz as CCO
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now
- JMP証券、MGMリゾーツ株に「マーケットパフォーム」評価を維持
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Perform rating on MGM Resorts stock
- キース・マイスター氏、MGMリゾーツ株を8.57百万ドル相当売却
- Keith Meister sells MGM Resorts shares worth $8.57 million
- MGM Resorts stock price target lowered to $39 by UBS on Vegas trends
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- 3 Reasons Flutter's Stock Could Appreciate Substantially In The Next 16 Months (NYSE:FLUT)
- MGM Resorts COO Corey Sanders to retire after 30-year tenure
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) BofA Securities 2025 Gaming and Lodging Conference
- MGM Resorts at 2025 BofA Conference: Diversifying Beyond Las Vegas
- Why Is MGM (MGM) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- MGM Resorts: A Citadel Of Stability (NYSE:MGM)
- Las Vegas Strip hotel has a new New York City experience
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Davis Global Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Davis International Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Las Vegas Strip can blame high prices, fees for sales drop
- Sin Stocks Worth Watching: The Perfect Mix of Growth & Resilience
- Entain reports strong H1 results, upgrades full-year guidance
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- Wynn misses quarterly estimates on weak Macau business
1日のレンジ
35.18 36.02
1年のレンジ
25.30 42.54
- 以前の終値
- 35.29
- 始値
- 35.39
- 買値
- 35.93
- 買値
- 36.23
- 安値
- 35.18
- 高値
- 36.02
- 出来高
- 6.247 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.59%
- 1年の変化
- -7.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K