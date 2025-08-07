クォートセクション
通貨 / MGM
MGM: MGM Resorts International

35.93 USD 0.64 (1.81%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MGMの今日の為替レートは、1.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.18の安値と36.02の高値で取引されました。

MGM Resorts Internationalダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
35.18 36.02
1年のレンジ
25.30 42.54
以前の終値
35.29
始値
35.39
買値
35.93
買値
36.23
安値
35.18
高値
36.02
出来高
6.247 K
1日の変化
1.81%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.13%
6ヶ月の変化
21.59%
1年の変化
-7.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K