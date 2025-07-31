Currencies / MGM
MGM: MGM Resorts International
35.12 USD 0.50 (1.40%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGM exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.91 and at a high of 36.05.
Follow MGM Resorts International dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MGM News
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Perform rating on MGM Resorts stock
- Keith Meister sells MGM Resorts shares worth $8.57 million
- MGM Resorts stock price target lowered to $39 by UBS on Vegas trends
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- 3 Reasons Flutter's Stock Could Appreciate Substantially In The Next 16 Months (NYSE:FLUT)
- MGM Resorts COO Corey Sanders to retire after 30-year tenure
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) BofA Securities 2025 Gaming and Lodging Conference
- MGM Resorts at 2025 BofA Conference: Diversifying Beyond Las Vegas
- Why Is MGM (MGM) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- MGM Resorts: A Citadel Of Stability (NYSE:MGM)
- Las Vegas Strip hotel has a new New York City experience
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Davis Global Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Davis International Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Las Vegas Strip can blame high prices, fees for sales drop
- Sin Stocks Worth Watching: The Perfect Mix of Growth & Resilience
- Entain reports strong H1 results, upgrades full-year guidance
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- Wynn misses quarterly estimates on weak Macau business
- IBD Stock Of The Day Is Actionable As Rivals Face This Issue
- MGM (MGM) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 2%
- MGM Resorts' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- MGM Resorts stock price target lowered to $58 at Mizuho, rating maintained
- MGM Resorts Revenue Climbs on Sports Betting Strength
Daily Range
34.91 36.05
Year Range
25.30 42.54
- Previous Close
- 35.62
- Open
- 35.55
- Bid
- 35.12
- Ask
- 35.42
- Low
- 34.91
- High
- 36.05
- Volume
- 5.027 K
- Daily Change
- -1.40%
- Month Change
- -10.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.85%
- Year Change
- -9.95%
