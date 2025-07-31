QuotesSections
Currencies / MGM
MGM: MGM Resorts International

35.12 USD 0.50 (1.40%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGM exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.91 and at a high of 36.05.

Follow MGM Resorts International dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
34.91 36.05
Year Range
25.30 42.54
Previous Close
35.62
Open
35.55
Bid
35.12
Ask
35.42
Low
34.91
High
36.05
Volume
5.027 K
Daily Change
-1.40%
Month Change
-10.20%
6 Months Change
18.85%
Year Change
-9.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%