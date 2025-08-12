Valute / MGM
MGM: MGM Resorts International
35.80 USD 0.13 (0.36%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MGM ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.70 e ad un massimo di 36.51.
Segui le dinamiche di MGM Resorts International. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MGM News
- DraftKings (DKNG) Wins Analyst Praise despite Its Worst Single-Game Loss Ever - TipRanks.com
- Il titolo di Agnico-Eagle Mines raggiunge il massimo storico a 156,3 USD
- MGM Resorts nomina Ayesha Molino come COO e Gary Fritz come CCO
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now
- JMP Securities conferma il rating Market Perform sulle azioni MGM Resorts
- Keith Meister vende azioni MGM Resorts per 8,57 milioni di dollari
- MGM Resorts stock price target lowered to $39 by UBS on Vegas trends
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- 3 Reasons Flutter's Stock Could Appreciate Substantially In The Next 16 Months (NYSE:FLUT)
- MGM Resorts COO Corey Sanders to retire after 30-year tenure
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) BofA Securities 2025 Gaming and Lodging Conference
- MGM Resorts at 2025 BofA Conference: Diversifying Beyond Las Vegas
- Why Is MGM (MGM) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- MGM Resorts: A Citadel Of Stability (NYSE:MGM)
- Las Vegas Strip hotel has a new New York City experience
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Davis Global Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Davis International Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Las Vegas Strip can blame high prices, fees for sales drop
- Sin Stocks Worth Watching: The Perfect Mix of Growth & Resilience
- Entain reports strong H1 results, upgrades full-year guidance
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.70 36.51
Intervallo Annuale
25.30 42.54
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.93
- Apertura
- 36.31
- Bid
- 35.80
- Ask
- 36.10
- Minimo
- 35.70
- Massimo
- 36.51
- Volume
- 6.965 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.21%
20 settembre, sabato