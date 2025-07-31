货币 / MGM
MGM: MGM Resorts International
35.39 USD 0.05 (0.14%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MGM汇率已更改0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点35.19和高点35.71进行交易。
关注MGM Resorts International动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGM新闻
- Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now
- JMP证券维持MGM度假村股票市场表现评级
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Perform rating on MGM Resorts stock
- 凯斯·迈斯特出售价值857万美元的MGM度假村股份
- Keith Meister sells MGM Resorts shares worth $8.57 million
- MGM Resorts stock price target lowered to $39 by UBS on Vegas trends
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp stock at $60 target
- 3 Reasons Flutter's Stock Could Appreciate Substantially In The Next 16 Months (NYSE:FLUT)
- MGM Resorts COO Corey Sanders to retire after 30-year tenure
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) BofA Securities 2025 Gaming and Lodging Conference
- MGM Resorts at 2025 BofA Conference: Diversifying Beyond Las Vegas
- Why Is MGM (MGM) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- MGM Resorts: A Citadel Of Stability (NYSE:MGM)
- Las Vegas Strip hotel has a new New York City experience
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Davis Global Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Davis International Fund 2025 Semi-Annual Review
- Las Vegas Strip can blame high prices, fees for sales drop
- Sin Stocks Worth Watching: The Perfect Mix of Growth & Resilience
- Entain reports strong H1 results, upgrades full-year guidance
- Tracking Christopher Davis' Davis Selected Advisers 13F Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update
- Wynn misses quarterly estimates on weak Macau business
- IBD Stock Of The Day Is Actionable As Rivals Face This Issue
- MGM (MGM) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 2%
日范围
35.19 35.71
年范围
25.30 42.54
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.34
- 开盘价
- 35.45
- 卖价
- 35.39
- 买价
- 35.69
- 最低价
- 35.19
- 最高价
- 35.71
- 交易量
- 1.044 K
- 日变化
- 0.14%
- 月变化
- -9.51%
- 6个月变化
- 19.76%
- 年变化
- -9.26%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值