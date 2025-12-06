RazorQuant AI

RAZORQUANT AI v3.4 (MT5 EA) 

  • Purpose: Automated trading EA that combines classic technical filters with machine-learning signals and optional external AI (LLM) advice to decide BUY/SELL/HOLD and manage trades.

  • Core trading + risk rules:

    • Runs on a chosen timeframe (default M1), with MagicNumber, max trades per symbol/day, minimum minutes between trades, max spread, and daily loss limit (% of balance).

    • Position sizing supports fixed lot or risk-%.

  • Technical filters (rule-based):

    • Trend/MA structure (Fast/Med/Slow + optional EMA200), optional MTF filter.

    • Confirmation indicators: ADX regime, RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR volatility filter.

    • “Agreement mode” can require a minimum number of filters to pass before trading.

  • ML inside the EA (primary intelligence):

    • A Quantum-Inspired DNN (complex-valued style weights, residual connections, attention, dropout, batch norm).

    • Includes training on historical bars, continuous retraining, Adam optimizer, gradient clipping, feature normalization, and uncertainty estimation.

    • Uses experience replay (optionally prioritized) and ensemble learning (multiple differently-seeded models) to reduce overfitting and estimate confidence.

  • Optional ONNX model (secondary ML path):

    • Can load an external .onnx model from MQL5/Files , normalize inputs (via optional _norm.csv ), run inference, then convert outputs into BUY/SELL/HOLD probabilities using thresholds.

  • External AI integration (optional):

    • Can call ChatGPT / Claude / Gemini / DeepSeek via WebRequest using your API keys.

    • Supports single provider or multi-AI voting/consensus, with cooldown, confidence threshold, and optional “require agreement.”

    • Can also use AI to suggest SL/TP adjustments for open positions at intervals.

  • Trade management:

    • Multiple trailing modes (fixed / ATR / breakeven+ / adaptive), plus aggressive trailing + “lock profit immediately.”

    • Partial take-profits via milestone levels and percentages.

    • Safety checks include minimum stop distance based on broker stop/freeze levels (with safety margin).

  • UI/ops:

    • Includes an on-chart dashboard and extensive debug logging toggles.


    Produtos recomendados
    Range Breakout EA PRO
    Kabelo Frans Mampa
    Experts
    Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.33 (49)
    Experts
    Esta é a iteração mais recente do meu famoso scalper, Goldfinch EA, publicado pela primeira vez há quase uma década. Ele amplia o mercado em expansões súbitas de volatilidade que ocorrem em curtos períodos de tempo: assume e tenta capitalizar a inércia no movimento dos preços após uma súbita aceleração dos preços. Esta nova versão foi simplificada para permitir que o profissional use o recurso de otimização do testador facilmente para encontrar os melhores parâmetros de negociação. [ Guia de ins
    FREE
    SpikeBoom
    Kabelo Frans Mampa
    Experts
    A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
    FREE
    LVL RSI mt5
    LVL Invest
    Experts
    Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
    FREE
    Reversal Composite Candles
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.67 (15)
    Experts
    A ideia do sistema é a identificação de padrões de reversão utilizando o cálculo de candles compostos. Os padrões de reversão são semelhantes aos padrões "Martelo" e o " Homem Enforcado " da análise candlestick Japonesa, porém ele usa candles compostos em vez de uma única barra e não precisa do pequeno corpo numa composição para confirmar a reversão. Os parâmetros de entrada: Range - número máximo de barras, utilizada no cálculo de composição dos candles compostos . Minimum - tamanho mínimo dos
    FREE
    MultiTrend Commander
    Джованни Орсани
    Experts
    MultiTrend Commander - Automated Trading System What is it? An automated trading software that: Intelligently identifies market trends Makes decisions based on multiple timeframes Automatically manages risk What does it do? Identify Trends Analyze the market in real time Combine signals from different time frames (15 min, 1 hr, 4 hr) Confirm the trend direction before entering Protect Your Capital Automatically calculates stop losses Adjusts trade size to your risk Stops trading if
    FREE
    Gold one hour
    Shi Xuan Liang
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Any EA can't guarantee our eternal and stable profit, but it is a manifestation of trading ideas. The quality of the back test data is an intuitive affirmation of the EA. If an EA backtest result fails, we will not believe that it can make money for us on the firm offer. On the contrary, EA, which produced a beautiful asset curve in the process of backtesting, is worthy of our belief that she can meet the challenge of updating.  GOLD ONE HOUR is specially made for gold varieties to run in one h
    Gold News and Swing Trading
    Kashif Peter
    Experts
    Gold Swing Trader EA Advanced Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on Higher Timeframes The Gold News & Swing Trader EA is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It operates on a swing trading strategy to capture medium- to long-term price movements on the H4 and Daily charts. Key Features: · Dedicated XAUUSD Strategy: Logic optimized for the unique volatility of Gold. · Swing Trading Focus: Aims to capture significant price swings over several days. · High
    FREE
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Experts
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    PZ CCI Trader EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.25 (8)
    Experts
    This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
    FREE
    Divergence Rsi Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    4.33 (6)
    Experts
    Divergence RSI Trader is based on divergences in the chart and indicator (RSI Level 14). Divergence RSI Trader's strategy to find lows and highs on the chart and RSI indicator, analyze them and then open positions. EA was tested in the EURUSD H1 in the strategy tester and adjusted to this currency by default. EA has also been tested with other settings at GBPUSD M5 for 10 years and completed with good results. Because this is a free version, there will be no more tests and only updates. Please
    FREE
    PZ RSI Trader EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
    FREE
    GridWeaverFX
    Watcharapon Sangkaew
    Experts
    Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
    FREE
    PZ Stochastic EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.6 (5)
    Experts
    This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
    FREE
    HydraAlchemist
    Haruki Teranaka
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor examines signals from indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, and RSI to identify market trends and turning points. It incorporates multiple strategies and works seamlessly together. The Advisor analyzes the market situation in real time and automatically executes trades at predefined stop loss and take profit levels. HydraAlchemist is also easy to use. The intuitive and easy-to-understand setup screen allows you to execute trading strategies with few parameters. When trading Go
    FREE
    CommunityPower MT5
    Andrey Khatimlianskii
    4.69 (89)
    Experts
    CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
    FREE
    FxS RSI EA
    Churchill Sipho Mashinini
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Free RSI Multi-Strategy EA for MT5 Overview This free MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to trade automatically using six powerful RSI-based strategies. Whether you prefer trend-following, breakout trading, scalping, or counter-trend strategies, this EA provides flexibility and adaptability to different market conditions. Features & Strategies The EA includes six RSI trading strategies: RSI Overbought & Oversold – Classic reversal strategy based on extreme RSI levels. RSI Divergence – Id
    FREE
    Gap Catcher
    Mikita Kurnevich
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
    FREE
    FxS Moving Average EA
    Churchill Sipho Mashinini
    Experts
    FxS Moving Average EA  Um consultor especialista em média móvel multiestratégia para MetaTrader 5       Visão geral O EA de Média Móvel FxS é um Expert Advisor poderoso e fácil de usar que integra seis estratégias comprovadas de Média Móvel em um sistema de negociação flexível. Projetado para traders que valorizam simplicidade, desempenho e personalização, este EA oferece controle total sobre sua abordagem de negociação preferida, parâmetros de risco e filtros de tempo — tudo em uma
    FREE
    Morning Range Breakout
    Vladimir Kuzmin
    Experts
    Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
    FREE
    Long Waiting
    Aleksandr Davydov
    Experts
    Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
    FREE
    NasCore Scalper
    Mbuso Nkosi
    Experts
    Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
    FREE
    Triple Indicator Pro
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
    FREE
    StrategyQuant Vortee Free MT5
    StrategyQuant s.r.o.
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for Nasdaq, based on Vortex and pending orders. The stop loss is based on fixed pips. It has been backtested on more than 10-year long M1 data with high quality of modeling. The enclosed screenshots demonstrate the complexity and coverage of the test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. T he Expert Advisor passed via Cluster Analysis, Optimization profile, System parameter Permutation. There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are al
    FREE
    AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
    Allan Graham Pike
    Experts
    AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
    FREE
    PZ Fractal Trader EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.25 (4)
    Experts
    This EA trades untested fractals using pending orders. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements 4 different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO C
    FREE
    Pullback ATR
    Sergio Tiscar Ortega
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
    FREE
    PZ Turtle Trading EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2 (4)
    Experts
    Esse consultor especialista implementa o sistema de negociação Dennis e Eckhardt original, comumente conhecido como The Turtle Trader. É negociado exatamente como as tartarugas originais, e pode ser usado por traders experientes para capturar tendências nos mercados de alta ou baixa. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Fácil de usar e supervisionar Configurações de estratégia totalmente configuráveis Configurações de negociação totalment
    FREE
    SimpleTrade by Gioeste
    Giovanni Scelzi
    4 (2)
    Experts
    Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
    FREE
    AV BuyLow SellHigh EA
    Anja Vivia Vogel
    Experts
    "AV BuyLow SellHigh EA" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA is only the Minlot version to try out. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, continue selling o
    FREE
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    Experts
    Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Experts
    Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.56 (25)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Máquina de Aprendizagem + Modelo de Aprendizagem XGBoost +112 IAs Pagos e Gratuitos + Sistema de Votação + Prompts Externos e Editáveis) Enquanto a maioria dos EAs no mercado afirma usar "IA" ou "redes neurais" mas na realidade executam apenas scripts básicos, o Aria Connector EA V4 redefine o que significa trading verdadeiramente alimentado por IA. Isto não é teoria, não é exagero de marketing, é uma conexão direta e verificável entre sua plataforma MetaTrader 5 e 112
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.54 (136)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.79 (19)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (91)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Experts
    AIQ Versão 5.0 - Inteligência Autônoma Através de Arquitetura Institucional A evolução da automação baseada em regras para inteligência autônoma genuína representa a progressão natural do trading algorítmico. O que as mesas quantitativas institucionais começaram a explorar há mais de uma década amadureceu em implementação prática. AIQ Versão 5.0 incorpora essa maturação: análise sofisticada de IA multi-modelo, arquitetura de validação independente e sistemas de aprendizado contínuo refinados at
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.3 (20)
    Experts
    Bonnitta EA é baseado na estratégia de posição pendente (PPS) e um algoritmo de negociação secreta muito avançado. A estratégia da Bonnitta EA é uma combinação de um indicador personalizado secreto, linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte e resistência (ação de preço) e o algoritmo de negociação secreta mais importante mencionado acima. NÃO COMPRE UM EA SEM QUALQUER TESTE COM DINHEIRO REAL DE MAIS DE 3 MESES, DEMOREI MAIS DE 100 SEMANAS (MAIS DE 2 ANOS) PARA TESTAR BONNITTA EA COM DINHEIRO REAL
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Mean Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    4.92 (39)
    Experts
    Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Português Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Onde a Inteligência Institucional Encontra o Trading Especializado Desde a pioneira integração genuína de IA no trading algorítmico, refinamos esta abordagem através de múltiplos ciclos de mercado, regimes econômicos e evoluções tecnológicas. O que começou como nossa convicção de que o aprendizado de máquina adaptativo representa a progressão natural do trading quantitativo tornou-se uma direção da indústria. A Versão 11.0 m
    Nexus EA Forex MT5
    Enrique Enguix
    4.43 (21)
    Experts
    NEXUS – grade quantitativa adaptativa que evolui com o mercado NEXUS é um sistema 100% automático que constrói combinações de regras em tempo real, valida essas combinações out-of-sample e só entra em operação quando detecta uma vantagem estatística em um contexto de mercado válido. Especificações rápidas Tipo de sistema: grade adaptativa com validação OOS (out-of-sample) e filtros de ambiente (notícias, volatilidade, sessão/dia e áreas de valor de volume opcionais). Instrumentos: pares principa
    Avalut Gold X1
    Danijel Plesa
    Experts
    Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
    Silicon Ex mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Experts
    " Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
    OrionXAU
    Pierre Paul Amoussou
    5 (1)
    Experts
    OrionXAU é um robô de trading algorítmico desenvolvido para operar nos mercados XAUUSD (Ouro) e US100 / Nasdaq . Ele combina duas abordagens estratégicas (Scalping e Swing Trading) dentro de uma estrutura disciplinada de gestão de risco, voltada para estabilidade de longo prazo. Mercados Principais Compatíveis • XAUUSD (Ouro) • US100 / Nasdaq Arquitetura de Dupla Estratégia 1. Scalping • Operações intradiárias • Baixa exposição ao mercado • Optimizado para micro movimentos • Gestão de risco rig
    MasterEA trustfultrading
    Tobias Christian Witzigmann
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
    Pips Maven
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
    Jackal
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    Experts
    Jackal Expert Advisor – Estratégia de Trading Operando ao vivo há 4 meses Após a compra, todos os meus produtos permanecerão gratuitos para sempre.  Baixar arquivo de configurações Ouro M1 | Conta ECN: Compatível com qualquer corretora O Jackal EA é baseado em uma estratégia multilayer e inteligente de rompimento que combina uma gestão avançada de risco e lucro para se adaptar à dinâmica do mercado. 1. Estratégia de Armadilha de Rompimento Coloca duas ordens pendentes simultâneas em direções
    NorthEastWay MT5
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    NorthEastWay MT5 é um sistema de negociação totalmente automatizado do tipo “pullback”, especialmente eficaz para operar em pares de moedas populares de “pullback”: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. O sistema utiliza os principais padrões do mercado Forex em suas operações – o retorno do preço após um movimento brusco em qualquer direção. Timeframe: M15 Pares de moedas principais: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Pares adicionais: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Após comprar o EA, certifique-se de me
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    Scipio Bot Gold mt5
    Stefano Frisetti
    Experts
    Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
    Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
    Jacob Hooper
    Experts
    Sobre o APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE é um Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido com base em uma estratégia de reversão à média . O sistema identifica movimentos de preço excessivos e executa ordens na direção oposta, de acordo com condições previamente definidas. Inclui controles de risco internos como limite diário de perdas e mecanismos automáticos de encerramento de operações. Os parâmetros podem ser ajustados conforme o tamanho da conta, tipo de operação ou requisitos de avaliação. O APE foi amplam
    Mais do autor
    Sentiment Indicator
    Steffen Schmidt
    Indicadores
    Indicator logic (quick summary) Retail sentiment input : You type in current   retail long %   from MyFxBook/FXSSI/etc. If > 60% long →   contrarian bearish If < 40% long →   contrarian bullish Else → neutral Trend bias : EMA(50) vs EMA(200) → primary trend MACD(6,13,5) direction as confirmation Volatility bias : ATR(14) vs ATR(50) → expansion ratio Too low/too high volatility → “AVOID” Session bias : Time-based classification (server time): Asia, London, New York Just a label + “quality fact
    Precision Candlestick Analyzer PinBar
    Steffen Schmidt
    Indicadores
    Indicator logic (quick summary) Core job: Scans every candle for   high-probability reversal and continuation patterns , with a special focus on   pin bars , and then rates each setup with a   0–100 confidence score . Patterns it recognizes Bullish & bearish   Pin Bars   (with tail/body/position checks + S/R proximity) Hammer / Hanging Man Engulfing   (bullish & bearish) Doji   (trend-reversal flavored) Morning Star / Evening Star Optional   breakout   module (Donchian-style highs/lows + vol
    Filtro:
    patrickdrew
    2857
    patrickdrew 2025.12.17 08:02 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    Igor Tonov
    310
    Igor Tonov 2025.12.16 06:48 
     

    O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

    Responder ao comentário