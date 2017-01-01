DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoPainéis e caixas de diálogoCScrollV 

CScrollV

CScrollV é uma classe de controle complexa da "barra de rolagem vertical".

Descrição

Classe CScrollV destina-se a criação de barras de rolagem vertical.

Declaração

   class CScrollV : public CScroll

Título

   #include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CScroll

                  CScrollV

O resultado de trabalho é apresentado abaixo do código:

ControlsScrollV

Métodos de classe

Controles dependentes

 

CreateInc

Cria botão de aumentar a barra de rolagem

CreateDec

Cria botão de diminuir a barra de rolagem

CreateThumb

Cria o botão polegar da barra de rolagem (pode ser arrastado)

Manipuladores de eventos internos

 

OnResize

Manipulador de evento "Resize"

OnChangePos

Manipulador de evento "ChangePosition"

Manipulador de eventos para arrastar

 

OnThumbDragStart

Manipulador de evento "ThumbDragStart"

OnThumbDragProcess

Manipulador de evento "ThumbDragProcess"

OnThumbDragEnd

Manipulador de evento "ThumbDragEnd"

Posição

 

CalcPos

Obtém posição da barra de rolagem pela coordenada

Métodos herdados da classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Métodos herdados da classe CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Métodos herdados da classe CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load

Métodos herdados da classe CScroll

Create, OnEvent, MinPos, MinPos, MaxPos, MaxPos, CurrPos, CurrPos

Exemplo de criação de painel com rolagem vertical:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              ControlsScrollV.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Painel de exibição e de diálogos de controle. Apresentação do trabalho da classe CScrollV"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CScrollV          m_scroll_v;                     // CScrollV objeto
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateScrollV(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnScrollInc(void);
   void              OnScrollDec(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_INC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollInc)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_DEC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollDec)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateScrollV())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the CScrollsV object                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateScrollV(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP;
   int x2=x1+18;
   int y2=y1+LIST_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_scroll_v.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ScrollV",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MinPos(0);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MaxPos(10);
   if(!Add(m_scroll_v))
      return(false);
   Comment("Posição da barra de rolagem",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollInc(void)
  {
   Comment("Posição da barra de rolagem",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollDec(void)
  {
   Comment("Posição da barra de rolagem",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- limpamos os comentários
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }