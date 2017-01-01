DocumentazioneSezioni
CScrollV è una classe del controllo complesso "Barra di scorrimento verticale".

Descrizione

La Classe CScrollV è intesa per la creazione di barre di scorrimento verticali.

Dichiarazione

   class CScrollV : public CScroll

Titolo

   #include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CScroll

                  CScrollV

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsScrollV

Metodi della Classe

Controlli dipendenti

 

CreateInc

Crea il bottone di incremento della barra di scorrimento

CreateDec

Crea il bottone di decremento della barra di scorrimento

CreateThumb

Crea bottone pollice della barra di scorrimento (può essere trascinato)

Event handler interni

 

OnResize

Event handler "Ridimensiona"

OnChangePos

"ChangePosition" event handler

Event handlers trascinamento

 

OnThumbDragStart

"ThumbDragStart" event handler

OnThumbDragProcess

"ThumbDragProcess" event handler

OnThumbDragEnd

"ThumbDragEnd" event handler

Position

 

CalcPos

Ottiene scorrimento posizione della barra per coordinare

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CScroll

Create, OnEvent, MinPos, MinPos, MaxPos, MaxPos, CurrPos, CurrPos

Example of creating a panel with vertical scrollbar:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              ControlsScrollV.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CScrollV"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CScrollV          m_scroll_v;                     // CScrollV object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateScrollV(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnScrollInc(void);
   void              OnScrollDec(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_INC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollInc)
ON_EVENT(ON_SCROLL_DEC,m_scroll_v,OnScrollDec)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateScrollV())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the CScrollsV object                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateScrollV(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP;
   int x2=x1+18;
   int y2=y1+LIST_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_scroll_v.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"ScrollV",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MinPos(0);
//--- set up the scrollbar
   m_scroll_v.MaxPos(10);
   if(!Add(m_scroll_v))
      return(false);
   Comment("Position of the scrollbar ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollInc(void)
  {
   Comment("Position of the scrollbar ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnScrollDec(void)
  {
   Comment("Position of the scrollbar ",m_scroll_v.CurrPos());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }