ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasDrawScaleTop 

DrawScaleTop

値の上のスケールを再描画する仮想メソッド。                                              

virtual int  DrawScaleTop(
  const bool  draw// フラグ 
  )

パラメータ

draw

[in] スケールを再描画する必要があるかどうかを示すフラグ 

戻り値

値のスケールの高さ