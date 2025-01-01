ドキュメントセクション
値の右のスケールを再描画する仮想メソッド。                                            

virtual int  DrawScaleRight(
  const bool  draw// フラグ
  )

パラメータ

draw

[in] スケールを再描画する必要があるかどうかを示すフラグ

戻り値

値のスケールの幅