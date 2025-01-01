ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasDrawData 

DrawData

指定されたインデックスでデータ系列を描画するための仮想メソッド。

virtual void  DrawData(
  const uint  idx=0// インデックス
  )

パラメータ

idx=0

[in] 系列のインデックス 