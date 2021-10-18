DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第82部): ライブラリオブジェクトのリファクタリングとグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクション

内容

概念

前回の記事で、ライブラリオブジェクトへのグラフィックの処理の統合を開始しました。各ライブラリオブジェクトには、グラフィカルオブジェクトを処理するためのオブジェクトの独自のインスタンスがあり、適切なグラフィカルオブジェクト(標準およびCCanvasベースのオブジェクトの両方)を構築できます。

グラフィックをライブラリオブジェクトに統合するために、前回の記事ではバーオブジェクトの改良を開始しました。とりわけ、グラフィック管理クラスを実装しました。デバッグした後で、新しく作成されたデバッグ済みチャート処理メカニズムを他のオブジェクトに追加するつもりです。

次に、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトを改善します。各オブジェクトには、そのオブジェクトを定義できるようにする一意のID(Type())が必要です。各ライブラリオブジェクトでグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成できる必要がありますが、グラフィカルオブジェクトは誰に作成されたかを「知っている」必要があります。ライブラリオブジェクトを使用して作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトは、作成した親を認識し、その親へのポインタを持っている必要があります。一方、親は、作成したグラフィカルオブジェクトを認識し、それらへのポインタを持っている必要があります。

同時に、グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成したら、グラフィカルオブジェクトの単一のコレクションリストに追加する必要があります。すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトには、新しいプロパティ(オブジェクトの所属)が必要です。これにより、プログラムによって、またはターミナルで手動で、グラフィカルオブジェクトがどのように作成されるかを決定できます。ライブラリを使用してプログラムから作成されたオブジェクトは、作成直後にリストに追加されます。ターミナルによって作成されたグラフィック(チャートに手動で追加されたさまざまなグラフィカルオブジェクト)は、グラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションクラスによって追跡され、リストに追加/リストから削除される必要があります。プログラムがそれらを管理できるように、グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスの個別のプログラムオブジェクトを作成する必要があります。

これを行うには、グラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションクラスでターミナルで開いているすべてのグラフウィンドウのステータスの追跡を実装する必要があります。つまり、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトの発生、ライブラリオブジェクトの作成、コレクションリストへの追加です。標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトの削除についても同じことが言えます。

したがって、ライブラリは最終的に、開いているチャートに存在するすべての標準グラフィカルオブジェクトを制御し、手動で作成されていることを考慮しながら、それらを独自のオブジェクトであるかのように処理できるようになります。

これは、今後のいくつかの記事の基礎です。

ここでは、タイプを割り当てることですべてのライブラリオブジェクトを改善し、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスで作業します。つまり、ターミナルで開いているチャートで新しいグラフィカルオブジェクトの追跡/既存のグラフィカルオブジェクトの削除を調整します。



ライブラリクラスの改善

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhに新しいマクロ置換と列挙を追加しましょう。すべてのライブラリオブジェクトのタイプを追加して、作成直後にオブジェクトの「type」プロパティに値を設定する必要があります。

ただし、最初に、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションタイマーのパラメータを指定するためのマクロ置換を追加して、既存のコレクションのタイマーパラメータのリストの最後に追加します。

#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID ( 10 )





このファイルには、すでにコレクションリストIDが含まれています。

オブジェクト型IDのリストを継続することは合理的です。新しいオブジェクトコレクションを引き続き追加し、それらのIDのリストを拡張するため、オブジェクト型値の開始点として使用するラベルを追加する必要があります。

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID ( 0x7788 ) #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID)

ラベル値+1は、ここで追加するライブラリオブジェクト型列挙型の最初の定数の値になります。

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, };

列挙定数を注意深く調べると、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトに対応するオブジェクトのタイプがライブラリオブジェクト列挙の前の定数の値+1+対応するグラフィカルオブジェクトの標準列挙値を使用していることがわかります。 標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストの列挙が完了した後、最後のグラフィカルオブジェクトの定数値+1から開始して、ライブラリオブジェクト型のリストの列挙を続行します。

OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 ,

したがって、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトに基づくグラフィカルライブラリオブジェクトには、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクト型に対応するタイプ値があります。このタイプは簡単に計算できますが、後続のタイプは引き続き最後の標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの定数を超える値を取得し、列挙定数の値間で衝突を引き起こしません。



次に、グラフィカルオブジェクトプロパティのリストを少し改善する必要があります。つまり、プログラムまたはターミナル(作成方法-プログラムまたは手動)を使用してオブジェクトの所属の列挙を追加し、このプロパティをグラフィカルオブジェクトの整数プロパティの列挙に追加する必要があります。

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 22 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

新しいプロパティが追加されたため、これらのプロパティの総数を増やす必要があります(21から22)。さらに、プロパティによる並べ替えを可能なグラフィカルオブジェクトの並べ替え基準の列挙に追加する必要があります。

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、グラフィカルオブジェクトの新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, };

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" }, { "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " } , { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " } , };





次に、作成時に各重要な(補助ではない)ライブラリオブジェクトのタイプを指定する必要があります。補助オブジェクトは、メインオブジェクトの操作に必要なオブジェクトです。これらはコレクションオブジェクトではないため、このようなオブジェクトにタイプを割り当てる必要はありません。代わりに、メインライブラリオブジェクトでの作業を整理し、計算を簡素化するためにのみ使用されます。

多くのライブラリオブジェクトは、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトから派生しており、オブジェクト型値を格納するm_type変数と、変数に設定されたオブジェクト型を返すType()仮想メソッドをすでに備えています。したがって、その子孫のコンストラクタでオブジェクト型に対応するm_type変数の値を指定するだけで十分です。

オブジェクトアフィリエーションの概念を導入しましたが、アフィリエーションは、グラフィカルオブジェクト名にプログラム名が含まれていることによって定義されます。これを実現するには、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh内のすべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトがクラスのprotectedセクションにプログラム名を格納するための新しい変数を用意する必要があります。

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CGraphElmControl m_graph_elm; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name_program; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

クラスコンストラクタで、プログラム名を指定し、オブジェクト型を基本オブジェクトとして指定します。

CBaseObj() : m_program(( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )), m_name_program(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG), m_chart_id_main(:: ChartID ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_sound_name( "" ), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ), m_type(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE) , m_use_sound( false ), m_available( true ), m_first_start( true ) {} };

基本オブジェクトクラスとは別に、ファイルにはすべてのライブラリオブジェクトの拡張基本オブジェクトクラスも含まれています。コンストラクタでオブジェクト型をbase-extended として指定します。

CBaseObjExt::CBaseObjExt() : m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ), m_long_prop_total( 0 ), m_double_prop_total( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT ; :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

これら2つのクラス(baseおよびbase-extended)の子孫であるすべてのライブラリオブジェクトの場合、コンストラクタのm_type変数でオブジェクト型を指定するだけで十分です。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqhのアカウントオブジェクトの場合、これは次のようになります(コンストラクタ全体)。

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT)+ " " +( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; this .m_type_server=(:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

ご覧のとおり、m_type変数に必要なオブジェクト型のみを設定する必要があります。この場合、それは「アカウント」型です。基本オブジェクトクラスで宣言された新しいオブジェクト型値を書き込むと、オブジェクト型が「ベース」から「アカウント」に再定義されます。これで、仮想Type()メソッドは、m_type変数値を返し、基本オブジェクトにも実装され、アカウントオブジェクトクラスコンストラクタで再定義された変数値も返します。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqhの板情報抽象注文のクラスは、デフォルトとパラメトリックの2つのコンストラクタを備えています。両方のコンストラクタでオブジェクト型を設定します。

以下は、デフォルトのコンストラクタです。

bool IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const ; CMarketBookOrd(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; } protected : CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol); public :

以下はパラメトリックコンストラクタです。

CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TIME_MSC, 0 ); }

板情報抽象注文の子孫で、適切なオブジェクト型を追加します。

以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqhの板情報買い注文です。

class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuy( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqhの市場価格での板情報買い注文

class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuyMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqhの板情報売り注文です。

class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSell( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqhの市場価格での板情報売り注文

class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSellMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqhの「市場の深度スナップショット」クラスには2つのコンストラクタがあります(デフォルトとパラメトリック)。ここでは、両方のコンストラクタでオブジェクト型を指定する必要があります。

以下は、デフォルトのコンストラクタです。

string Header( void ); virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); CMBookSnapshot(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; } CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]);

以下はパラメトリックコンストラクタです。

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

「板情報スナップショットシリーズ」クラスにも2つのコンストラクタがあります。両方にオブジェクト型を設定しましょう。

以下はデフォルトです。

virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); CMBookSeries(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; } CMBookSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 );

以下はパラメトリックコンストラクタです。

CMBookSeries::CMBookSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TIME_MSC); this .SetRequiredUsedDays(required); }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\Event.mqhの抽象イベントクラスは、基本オブジェクトの子孫でも、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの拡張基本オブジェクトの子孫でもありません。したがって、 m_type 変数はなく、変数値を返す仮想Type()メソッドもありません(このようなメソッドは CObject基本オブジェクトに存在します) クラスはから継承されますが、0を返すため、子孫で再定義する必要があります)。これは、変数とメソッドを追加し、作成した変数のクラスコンストラクタに必要な型を設定する必要があることを意味します。

class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id_main; int m_type; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return ushort ( this .Magic() & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return uchar( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return uchar(( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( void ) const { return uchar( this .Magic()>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type;} void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code),m_digits( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits_acc= #ifdef __MQL4__ 2 #else ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #endif; this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); }

抽象イベントクラスオブジェクトの子孫では、コンストラクタで必要なオブジェクト型を指定する必要があります。

以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqhにある残高操作イベントのクラスです。

class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public : CEventBalanceOperation( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

以下は、MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqhにある未決注文またはポジション変更イベントクラスです。

class CEventModify : public CEvent { private : double m_price; string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventModify( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqhにある未決注文配置イベントのクラスです。



class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqhにある未決注文削除イベントのクラスです。



class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderRemoved( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqhにあるポジション決済イベントのクラスです。



class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqhにあるポジションオープンイベントのクラスです。



class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };





ご覧のとおり、以前に作成されたオブジェクトのクラスを改善することを目的としたすべてのアクションは、次のように要約されます。

オブジェクトがすべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトまたは拡張基本オブジェクトから派生している場合は、Defines.mqhで作成されたENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE列挙型のコンストラクタ(デフォルトおよびパラメトリックオブジェクト)からオブジェクト型を指定します。

それ以外の場合は、クラスのprotectedセクションにm_type変数を追加します。変数は、オブジェクト型を格納するためのものです。publicセクションで、m_type変数値を返す仮想Type()メソッドを追加します。クラスコンストラクタ(デフォルトおよびパラメトリックコンストラクタ)で、ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE列挙型からオブジェクト型を指定します。



すべての変更は、ライブラリオブジェクトクラスのファイルですでに行われています。アクションが同様なので説明は省きます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objectsライブラリディレクトリにある改善されたクラスのリストは次のとおりです。

Chart フォルダ: ChartObj.mqh、ChartWnd.mqh

フォルダ: ChartObj.mqh、ChartWnd.mqh Indicators フォルダ: Buffer.mqh、BufferArrow.mqh、BufferBars.mqh、BufferCalculate.mqh、BufferCandles.mqh、 BufferFilling.mqh、BufferHistogram.mqh、BufferHistogram2.mqh、BufferLine.mqh、BufferSection.mqh、BufferZigZag.mqh、DataInd.mqh、IndicatorDE.mqh、SeriesDataInd.mqh

Standart フォルダ: IndAC.mqh、IndAD.mqh、IndADX.mqh、IndADXW.mqh、IndAlligator.mqh、IndAMA.mqh、IndAO.mqh、IndATR.mqh、IndBands.mqh、IndBears.mqh、IndBulls.mqh、IndBWMFI.mqh、IndCCI.mqh、IndChaikin.mqh、IndCustom.mqh、IndDEMA.mqh、IndDeMarker.mqh、IndEnvelopes.mqh、IndForce.mqh、IndFractals.mqh、IndFRAMA.mqh、IndGator.mqh、IndIchimoku.mqh、IndMA.mqh、IndMACD.mqh、IndMFI.mqh、IndMomentum.mqh、IndOBV.mqh、IndOsMA.mqh、IndRSI.mqh、IndRVI.mqh、IndSAR.mqh、IndStDev.mqh、IndStoch.mqh、IndTEMA.mqh、IndTRIX.mqh、IndVIDYA.mqh、IndVolumes.mqh、IndWPR.mqh



フォルダ: Buffer.mqh、BufferArrow.mqh、BufferBars.mqh、BufferCalculate.mqh、BufferCandles.mqh、 BufferFilling.mqh、BufferHistogram.mqh、BufferHistogram2.mqh、BufferLine.mqh、BufferSection.mqh、BufferZigZag.mqh、DataInd.mqh、IndicatorDE.mqh、SeriesDataInd.mqh フォルダ: IndAC.mqh、IndAD.mqh、IndADX.mqh、IndADXW.mqh、IndAlligator.mqh、IndAMA.mqh、IndAO.mqh、IndATR.mqh、IndBands.mqh、IndBears.mqh、IndBulls.mqh、IndBWMFI.mqh、IndCCI.mqh、IndChaikin.mqh、IndCustom.mqh、IndDEMA.mqh、IndDeMarker.mqh、IndEnvelopes.mqh、IndForce.mqh、IndFractals.mqh、IndFRAMA.mqh、IndGator.mqh、IndIchimoku.mqh、IndMA.mqh、IndMACD.mqh、IndMFI.mqh、IndMomentum.mqh、IndOBV.mqh、IndOsMA.mqh、IndRSI.mqh、IndRVI.mqh、IndSAR.mqh、IndStDev.mqh、IndStoch.mqh、IndTEMA.mqh、IndTRIX.mqh、IndVIDYA.mqh、IndVolumes.mqh、IndWPR.mqh MQLSignalBase フォルダ: MQLSignal.mqh



フォルダ: MQLSignal.mqh Orders フォルダ: HistoryBalance.mqh、HistoryDeal.mqh、HistoryOrder.mqh、HistoryPending.mqh、MarketOrder.mqh、MarketPending.mqh、MarketPosition.mqh、Order.mqh



フォルダ: HistoryBalance.mqh、HistoryDeal.mqh、HistoryOrder.mqh、HistoryPending.mqh、MarketOrder.mqh、MarketPending.mqh、MarketPosition.mqh、Order.mqh PendRequest フォルダ: PendReqClose.mqh、PendReqModify.mqh、PendReqOpen.mqh、PendReqPlace.mqh、PendReqRemove.mqh、PendReqSLTP.mqh、PendRequest.mqh



フォルダ: PendReqClose.mqh、PendReqModify.mqh、PendReqOpen.mqh、PendReqPlace.mqh、PendReqRemove.mqh、PendReqSLTP.mqh、PendRequest.mqh Series フォルダ: Bar.mqh、SeriesDE.mqh、TimeSeriesDE.mqh



フォルダ: Bar.mqh、SeriesDE.mqh、TimeSeriesDE.mqh Symbols フォルダ: Symbol.mqh、SymbolBonds.mqh、SymbolCFD.mqh、SymbolCollateral.mqh、SymbolCommodity.mqh、SymbolCommon.mqh、SymbolCrypto.mqh、SymbolCustom.mqh、SymbolExchange.mqh、SymbolFutures.mqh、SymbolFX.mqh、SymbolFXExotic.mqh、SymbolFXMajor.mqh、SymbolFXMinor.mqh、SymbolFXRub.mqh、SymbolIndex.mqh、SymbolIndicative.mqh、SymbolMetall.mqh、SymbolOption.mqh、SymbolStocks.mqh



フォルダ: Symbol.mqh、SymbolBonds.mqh、SymbolCFD.mqh、SymbolCollateral.mqh、SymbolCommodity.mqh、SymbolCommon.mqh、SymbolCrypto.mqh、SymbolCustom.mqh、SymbolExchange.mqh、SymbolFutures.mqh、SymbolFX.mqh、SymbolFXExotic.mqh、SymbolFXMajor.mqh、SymbolFXMinor.mqh、SymbolFXRub.mqh、SymbolIndex.mqh、SymbolIndicative.mqh、SymbolMetall.mqh、SymbolOption.mqh、SymbolStocks.mqh Ticks フォルダ: DataTick.mqh、NewTickObj.mqh、TickSeries.mqh



フォルダ: DataTick.mqh、NewTickObj.mqh、TickSeries.mqh Trade フォルダ: TradeObj.mqh



フォルダ: TradeObj.mqh Graphフォルダ: Form.mqh、GCnvElement.mqh、GraphElmControl.mqh、ShadowObj.mqh

Animationsフォルダ: Animations.mqh、Frame.mqh、FrameGeometry.mqh、FrameQuad.mqh、FrameText.mqh



すべてのファイルは以下に添付されています。

また、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh内のすべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトクラスを忘れないでください。オブジェクト型の指定とは別に、は「プログラム/ターミナルに属す」プロパティも備えており、ライブラリ管理プログラムによって作成されたグラフィカルオブジェクトと ターミナルで手動でチャートに追加されたオブジェクトを定義できます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; bool m_visible; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } void SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0 ); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) this .m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(); }; CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; } CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj() { }





ライブラリオブジェクトクラスファイルに実装されているものと同様の改善が、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\にあるライブラリオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイルに実装されました。



以下は、改善されたオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイルのリストです。

AccountsCollection.mqh、BookSeriesCollection.mqh、BuffersCollection.mqh、ChartObjCollection.mqh、EventsCollection.mqh、HistoryCollection.mqh、IndicatorsCollection.mqh、MarketCollection.mqh、MQLSignalsCollection.mqh、ResourceCollection.mqh、SymbolsCollection.mqh、TickSeriesCollection.mqh、TimeSeriesCollection.mqh



すべてのファイルは以下に添付されています。



これで、ライブラリクラスの改善は終わりです。







グラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションクラス

前回の記事では、ライブラリのグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラス(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh)のワークピースを作成しました。本稿では、その開発を続けていきます。

ターミナルで開いたチャートのいずれかでグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成する場合、ライブラリは、オブジェクトの種類、追加または削除したかどうか、およびライブラリからプログラムで、または手動で作成した方法を定義できる必要があります。プログラムで追加されたオブジェクトは、ライブラリのグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションに自動的に追加されるべきではありません。作成時にコレクションリストに追加されます(これについては、以降の記事で説明します)。手動で追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの場合、ライブラリはそれらを識別し、それらのグラフィカルオブジェクト(要素)を作成して、コレクションリストに追加する必要があります。チャートからグラフィカルオブジェクトを削除する場合も、ライブラリで同じことを行う必要があります。プログラムオブジェクトは、削除中にリストから削除されます。手動で削除された場合、ライブラリはそれらを追跡し、削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトに一致する要素をコレクションリストから削除する必要があります。

この機能は1つの記事にはまらないので、すべてを順番に行います。現在の記事では、グラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションクラスのターミナルチャートのいずれかでグラフィカルオブジェクトの出現を追跡することを実装します。グラフィカルオブジェクトがプログラム的であるか手動的であるかは重要ではありません。コレクションクラスは、チャートの出現と削除を追跡し、その結果を操作ログに送信します(特定のターミナルチャートに追加/削除されたグラフィカルオブジェクトの量)。

チャート上のグラフィカルオブジェクトの数を取得するには、 ObjectsTotal()関数を使用して、指定されたチャートおよびサブウィンドウ内の指定されたタイプのグラフィカルオブジェクト の数を返します。 サブウィンドウ(メインウィンドウを含む)のいずれかで指定されたチャート上の任意のタイプのグラフィカルオブジェクトの数を取得するには、残りのパラメータをデフォルト値(-1)のままにして、必要なチャートIDを関数に渡す必要があります。 )。これにより、サブウィンドウを含むすべてのチャートオブジェクトの数を取得できます。

現在追加されているオブジェクトの数を定義するには、それらの以前の数と現在の数を知る必要があります。これら2つの値の違いは、追加されたオブジェクトの数です。これには、チャート上の現在のグラフィカルオブジェクトの数と、前回のチェック時の数の2つの変数が必要です。数が変更された場合は、チャートに追加された/チャートから削除されたオブジェクトの種類を定義します。

この時点で、この値を正しく計算するという問題が発生します。ObjectsTotal()関数の説明に戻ると、すべてのチャートを一度に返すのではなく、単一のチャートのみのオブジェクトの数を返すことが明らかになります。したがって、各チャートには、現在および以前の数のグラフィカルオブジェクトを格納するための独自の変数が必要です。ここでできる最も簡単なことは、グラフィカルオブジェクトを管理するための小さなクラスを作成することです。開いている各チャートには、クラスの独自のインスタンスが必要です。この場合、他のチャートに関係なく、オブジェクト数の変化を簡単に追跡できます。

このようなクラスを、グラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションクラス\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhのファイルに直接実装してみましょう。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(delta> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (delta)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } this .m_delta_graph_obj=i- this .m_index_object; this .m_index_object=i; this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

一般に、ここではすべてが明確である必要があります。「現在」および前回のチェック中にグラフィカルオブジェクトの量を格納するための変数があります。現在のループインデックス値を格納するための変数：最初からループが常に実行されるのを避けるために、現在のインデックス値を記憶し、次回は最初からではなく保存された値からループを開始します。これは、注文、取引、およびポジション管理ループがどのように機能するかです。ここも同じです。2つのコンストラクタがあります。1つ目は現在のチャートのオブジェクトを作成し、2つ目はIDで指定されたチャートに対して同じことを行います。Compare()メソッドは、チャートIDによって2つのオブジェクトを比較します。これにより、指定されたIDを持つチャートにそのようなオブジェクトがすでに存在することを定義できます。

Refresh()メソッドで、現在および最後のチェック中にオブジェクトの数をチェックするだけです。数が変更されている場合は、操作ログエントリを表示します。次に、m_index_object変数に保存されているループインデックスからオブジェクトをループして、すべての新しいオブジェクトを追跡し、イベントオブジェクトを作成します。現時点では、リソース節約計算のためにループを次に開始するために、ループインデックスが変数にすでに保存されています。これは、将来の使用のための基礎です。



これで、コレクションクラスのターミナルで開いているチャートごとにこのようなオブジェクトを作成すると、各チャートのオブジェクト数の変化を互いに独立して追跡できるようになります。

以前に作成したCGraphElementsCollectionクラスに新しい変数とメソッドを追加します。

クラスのprivateセクションで、チャート管理オブジェクトへのポインタのリスト、チャート上のグラフィカルオブジェクトを追加/削除するためのイベントフラグ変数、 開いているすべてのチャートにオブジェクトの数を格納するための変数および開いているすべてのターミナルチャートに追加/削除されたオブジェクトの総数を格納するための変数を宣言します。

class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);

同じセクションで、指定されたチャートのオブジェクトを管理するためのオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッド、指定されたチャートのグラフィカルオブジェクトを管理するための新しいオブジェクトを作成してリストに追加するメソッド、チャートIDによってグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドを宣言します。



bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); void RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); public :

publicセクションで、グラフィカルオブジェクトのリストに発生した変更のフラグを返すメソッドを追加し、チャート管理オブジェクトのリストを作成するメソッドおよび ターミナルチャート上のグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドの2つを宣言します。

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

クラスコンストラクタで、オブジェクトに適切なタイプを割り当て、チャート管理オブジェクトへのポインタのリストにソート済みリストフラグを設定、リストをクリア、すべてのチャートのオブジェクトの総数をゼロに設定し、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションのイベントフラグをリセットします。

CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; }

宣言されたメソッドの実装について考えてみましょう。

以下は、指定されたチャートのグラフィカルオブジェクトを管理する新しいオブジェクトを作成し、それをリストに追加するメソッドです。

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return NULL ; } return obj; }

以下は、指定されたチャートのオブジェクトを管理するオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_charts_control.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj. ChartID ()==chart_id) return obj; } return NULL ; }

以下は、チャート管理オブジェクトのリストを作成するメソッドです。

int CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartControlList( void ) { this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *chart_control= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (chart_control== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_charts_control.Search(chart_control)> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS),( string )chart_id); delete chart_control; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(chart_control)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete chart_control; continue ; } i++; } return this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); }

以下は、チャートIDによってグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドです。

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) obj= this .CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Refresh(); }

以下は、指定されたチャートのグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドです。

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.Refresh(); }

以下は、ターミナルで開いているすべてのチャートのすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストを更新するメソッドです。



void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); i++; } }

提供されている各メソッドのロジックは、適切なコードコメントで詳細に説明されています。ご質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

次に、新しく作成したグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクションをCEngineライブラリのメインオブジェクトに含めて、プログラムからコレクション機能にアクセスできるようにする必要があります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhのクラスのprivateセクションで、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスのインスタンスおよびグラフィカルオブジェクトのリストでのイベントフラグ変数 、グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントを管理するメソッドを宣言します。



class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CChartObjCollection m_charts; CGraphElementsCollection m_graph_objects; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); void GraphObjEventsControl( void ); void SymbolEventsControl( void ); void MarketWatchEventsControl( void ); COrder *GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder *GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder *GetLastPosition( void ); COrder *GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder *GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder *GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder *GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder *GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastDeal( void ); ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; public :

クラスコンストラクタで、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションのカウンタを作成します。

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

クラスタイマーで、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションのタイマーの処理を追加します。



void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt10= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt10!= NULL ) { if (cnt10.IsTimeDone()) this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } }

クラス本体の外で、グラフィカルオブジェクトイベントを確認するメソッドを実装します。

void CEngine::GraphObjEventsControl( void ) { this .m_graph_objects.Refresh(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= this .m_graph_objects.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_graph_obj_event) { Print (DFUN, "Graph obj is event. NewObjects: " ,m_graph_objects.NewObjects()); } }

ここでは、開いているすべてのターミナルチャートを更新するメソッドを呼び出すだけです。



強調表示された文字列以降のすべてのメソッド文字列はまだ処理されていません。適切な機能は、今後の記事で実装されます。その間、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスのRefresh()メソッドは、上記で検討したグラフィカルオブジェクト管理オブジェクトの適切なRefresh()メソッドを呼び出すことにより、すべてのチャートイベントを検索するメソッドを交互に呼び出します。このメソッド(開いているチャートごとに一意のメソッド)は、操作ログエントリを介して適切なチャート上のグラフィカルオブジェクトの数を変更することを通知します。この動作をテストしてみましょう。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part82\にTestDoEasyPart82.mq5として保存します。



ここで、変更を少しだけ加える必要があります。



テスターの外部で作業が実行される場合にライブラリタイマーを呼び出すOnTimer()ハンドラを追加します。



void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (rates_data); }

OnChartEvent()ハンドラで、Ctrlキーが押された場合にマウスの右ボタンを使用してコンテキストメニューを呼び出すことを禁止します。この場合、 バータイプの説明を含むバーオブジェクト(これは前の記事で行いました)と作成したオブジェクトの幅をわずかに広くして、長いバーの説明(「実体がゼロのローソク足」)に合うようにします。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CForm *form= NULL ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , true ); return ; } if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { int index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( Symbol (), Period (),index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam,y=( int )dparam; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( ChartID (), 0 ,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/ 2.0 ,x,y)) return ; ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , false ); string name= "FormBar_" +( string )index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); if (!IsPresentForm(name)) { form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y, 114 , 16 ); if (form== NULL ) return ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( C'47,70,59' ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 2 , 2 ,clr, 200 , 3 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return ; } form.Done(); } if (form!= NULL ) { form.TextOnBG( 0 ,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 - 1 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'7,28,21' ); form.Show(); } ChartRedraw (); } } }

EAの改善はこれですべてです。

銘柄チャート(複数の開いているチャートがあるはずです)で起動し、各チャートにグラフィカルオブジェクトを追加すると、操作ログに適切なメッセージが表示されます。次に、各チャートで[削除]をクリックして、強調表示されているすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトを削除します。適切なメッセージが操作ログに再度表示されます。









次の段階

次の記事では、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションの改良を続けます。



すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトの準備ができているわけではありません。これにより、オブジェクトへのポインタをコレクションリストに格納してさらに開発する必要があるため、グラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションの作成がさらに合理的になります。コレクションを処理した直後にポインタを実装します。

ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

**連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第73部): グラフィック要素のフォームオブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第74部): CCanvasクラスを使用した基本的グラフィック要素

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第75部): 基本的なグラフィック要素でプリミティブとテキストを処理するメソッド

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第76部): フォームオブジェクトと事前定義されたカラースキーム

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第77部): 影オブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第78部): ライブラリのアニメーションの原則イメージスライス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第79部): 「アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラスとその子孫オブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第80部): 「幾何学的アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第81部): ライブラリオブジェクトへのグラフィックの統合

