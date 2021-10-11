DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第80部): 「幾何学的アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラス

内容

概念

本稿では、キャンバスに図形を描くことを目的としたクラスの作業を続けます。画像が重ねられる背景を維持しながら、キャンバスの特定の領域に単一のアニメーションフレームを描画するためのアニメーションフレームクラスはすでに作成しました。画像を削除または変更するときに背景を復元できます。これらの事前に作成されたフレームにより、フレームをすばやく変更するためのアニメーションシーケンスを作成できます。単一のフレームでは、その領域内でアニメーションを作成することもできます。

今日は、以前に作成されたこれらのクラスのコードを少し最適化します。コードの繰り返しセクションがある場合、それらのすべてのロジックを個別の関数/メソッドに形式化することができ(そして形式化する必要があり)、呼び出されるという概念に従います。これにより、コードが読みやすくなり、ボリュームが減少します。

さらに、幾何学的アニメーションフレームのオブジェクトクラスを作成します。これは何を意味するのでしょうか。

さまざまな多角形を作成するメソッドはすでにたくさんありますが、正多角形を描画する必要がある場合は、頂点の座標を手動で計算するよりも、幾何学を使用する方がはるかに簡単です。後に他の幾何学的図形を追加すると思いますが、これらの頂点座標は、手動で設定するのではなく、方程式を使用して計算できます。



ウィキペディアによると:



正多角形は、等角(すべての角度が等しい)かつ等辺(すべての辺の長さが同じ)の多角形です。例

正八角形

正多角形は円に内接します。このような円は外接円と呼ばれます。円は多角形のすべての頂点を通ります。

外接円



内接円もあります。これは多角形に内接する円です。この場合、多角形のすべての辺が円周に接触します。



内接円



円が内接する正方形を除いて、そのような多角形は考慮しません。正多角形が円に内接します。



正方形はアニメーションフレームを表します(左上隅の座標とその辺のサイズ(長さ))。直径がアニメーションフレームの正方形の辺の長さに等しい円は、頂点が円周に接する内接多角形を特徴とします。

したがって、多角形座標の配列を作成する必要はありません。代わりに、必要な頂点の数、左上隅の座標、および正方形の辺の長さを指定するだけで済みます。







ライブラリクラスの改善

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH,

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "Ошибка! Пустой массив" , "Error! Empty array" }, { "Ошибка! Массив-копия ресурса не совпадает с оригиналом" , "Error! Array-copy of the resource does not match the original" } ,





アニメーションフレームの配置(アンカー角度)は、すべてのアニメーションフレーム(テキスト、長方形、幾何学など)に依存するようになるため、列挙型とその定数の名前を少し変更して、テキストではなくフレームに関連付けることにしました。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhのアンカー角度の列挙で、「TEXT」を「 FRAME」に置き換えます。

enum ENUM_ FRAME _ANCHOR { FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

アニメーションフレーム型の列挙で、新しい型を追加します。これは、幾何学的図形アニメーションフレームです。

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, };

描画された形状型のリストで、前の記事で実装するのを忘れた塗りつぶされた領域を追加します。

enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, FIGURE_TYPE_FILL, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqhで、グラフィカルリソースのコピーを格納するための配列の名前をよりわかりやすい名前に置き換えます。 配列名はかなり紛らわしく、最初に作成されたフォームのコピーを格納するためにどの配列を使用するかを定義するのが難しいためです。また、グラフィカルリソースを配列に保存するメソッドをクラスのprotectedセクションから削除します。

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); bool ResourceCopy( const string source); private :

クラスの「TEXT_ANCHOR」を「FRAME_ANCHOR」に置き換えます(または、すべてのライブラリファイルを一度に置き換えればさらにいいです)。すべてのライブラリファイル内のすべての発生個所を検索するには、Shift + Ctrl + Hを押して、新しいウィンドウで次の検索と置換の条件を設定します。





[Folder:]フィールドには、エディターの場所に基づいたパスが表示されます。



クラスのpublicセクションで、グラフィカルリソースを配列に保存してそこからリソースを復元するためのメソッドを宣言し、キャンバスを更新するためのメソッドと返すグラフィカルリソースコピー配列のサイズをメソッドを記述します。

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CGCnvElement *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value ) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( value ); } void CanvasUpdate( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); } uint DuplicateResArraySize( void ) { return ::ArraySize( this .m_duplicate_res); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); bool ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorLightness( const color colour, const double change_value); uint ChangeColorSaturation( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorSaturation( const color colour, const double change_value); protected :

以前のResourceCopy()メソッドはResourceStamp()と呼ばれるようになりました。

bool CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp( const string source) { return this .ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_duplicate_res); }

以下は、グラフィカルリソースを配列から取得するメソッドです。

bool CGCnvElement::Reset( void ) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } if ( this .m_canvas.Width()* this .m_canvas.Height()!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .m_canvas.Height();y++) { for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .m_canvas.Width();x++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y, this .m_duplicate_res[n]); n++; } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで説明されています。つまり、リソースコピー配列のサイズを確認します。空の場合、またはコピーサイズが元のサイズと一致しない場合は、操作ログにエラーを報告して、メソッドを終了します。次に、すべてのデータを配列からキャンバスにピクセルごとにコピーします。

リソース配列のコピーの名前とグラフィカルリソースを配列に保存するメソッドを変更したので、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh影オブジェクトクラスファイルで修正を行う必要があります。



修正はGaussianBlur()メソッドにのみ関係します。

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; if ( !CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN) ) return false ; if (( int )radius>= this .Width()/ 2 || ( int )radius>= this .Height()/ 2 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE)); return false ; } int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res ); uchar a_h_data[],r_h_data[],g_h_data[],b_h_data[]; uchar a_v_data[],r_v_data[],g_v_data[],b_v_data[]; if (:: ArrayResize (a_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if ( ArrayResize (b_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (a_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (b_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_v_data\"" ); return false ; } double weights[]; if (! this .GetQuadratureWeights( 1 ,n_nodes,weights)) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { a_h_data[i]=GETRGBA( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); r_h_data[i]=GETRGBR( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); g_h_data[i]=GETRGBG( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); b_h_data[i]=GETRGBB( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); } uint XY; double a_temp= 0.0 ,r_temp= 0.0 ,g_temp= 0.0 ,b_temp= 0.0 ; int coef= 0 ; int j=( int )radius; for ( int Y= 0 ;Y< this .Height();Y++) { for ( uint X=radius;X< this .Width()-radius;X++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint x= 0 ;x<radius;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; } for ( int x= int ( this .Width()-radius);x< this .Width();x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; } } int dxdy= 0 ; for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { dxdy=i*( int ) this .Width(); a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint y= 0 ;y<radius;y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; } for ( int y= int ( this .Height()-radius);y< this .Height();y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) this .m_duplicate_res[i] =ARGB(a_v_data[i],r_v_data[i],g_v_data[i],b_v_data[i]); for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; this .m_canvas.PixelSet(X,Y, this .m_duplicate_res[XY] ); } } return true ; }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Frame.mqhのアニメーションフレームオブジェクトクラスを改善しましょう。



クラスのprotectedセクションで、座標値を書き込み、前の輪郭長方形をシフトして後で使用するためのメソッドを宣言し、画像の下の背景を保存および復元するための仮想メソッドを記述します。

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; void SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ) { return false ; } public :

これらのメソッドはすべて、前の記事で作成したクラスの形状描画メソッドのコードを最適化した結果です。

ここで仮想メソッドはfalseを返すだけであり、子孫クラスでの実装が必要です。継承されたすべてのクラスでの実装が同じであることが判明した場合、メソッドは非仮想になり、このクラスでのみ実装されます。SetLastParams()メソッドは少し後で検討されます。



クラスのpublicセクションに、ピクセル配列をリセットするメソッドを記述します。

public : void ResetArray( void ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array, 0 ); } ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected :

このメソッドはピクセル配列のサイズをゼロにするだけです。その後の復元のために背景を保存するメソッドがまず配列サイズを確認して、輪郭を描く長方形のサイズの変更を正しく処理できるようになります。ゼロの場合、背景が保存されます。それ以外の場合、背景は以前に正しい座標と保存された領域サイズで保存されたと見なされます。したがって、描画された形状を変更したら、配列をリセットする必要があります。それ以外の場合、新しい画像の下の背景は保存されず、別の領域からの完全に異なる背景が後で復元されます(サイズ、座標、描画された形状の外観が変更される前に保存されたもの)。

クラスのprotectedセクションで、今日作成してテストする幾何学的図形のアニメーションフレームのクラスコンストラクタを宣言します。

protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len, CGCnvElement *element); };

以前に作成した継承クラスと同様に、オブジェクトID、左上のフレーム角度のX座標とY座標、正方形のフレーム辺の長さ、および新しいオブジェクトが作成されるグラフィク要素へのポインタをクラスコンストラクタに渡します。



以下は、幾何学的アニメーションフレームオブジェクトのコンストラクタの実装です。

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,len,len,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY; this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

初期化リストで、必要なすべてのパラメータを親クラスコンストラクタに渡します。クラス本体で、現在の記事でアニメーションフレーム型のリストに追加した形状タイプをANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRYとして設定します。他のパラメータは、以前に検討されたテキストおよび長方形のアニメーションクラスのコンストラクタと同様に初期化されます。

以下は、輪郭を描く長方形の座標とオフセットを前のものと同じように設定するメソッドです。

void CFrame::SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP) { this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=quad_x; this .m_y_last=quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; }

フォームの背景を保存および復元しながら、以前に検討された絶えず繰り返されるコードが、図形の描画メソッドからこのメソッドに移動されました。

CFrameクラスの子孫クラスを改善しましょう。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameQuad.mqh長方形アニメーションクラスファイルを開き、必要な変更を加えます。



クラスのprivateセクションで、輪郭を描く長方形の座標のオフセットを格納するための2つの変数を宣言し、画像の下に背景を保存および復元するための仮想メソッドを宣言します。

class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); public :

クラスのpublicセクションで、パラメトリックコンストラクタの実装を補足します。次に、本体ですべてのクラス変数が初期化されます(以前は初期化されていなかったため、正しくありませんでした)。

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; }

点を描画するメソッド例として、背景を保存/復元する描画メソッドを見てみましょう。

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

次に、強調表示されたコードセグメントを新しく作成されたメソッドに置き換えることができます。現在メソッドは以下のようになります。

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

ご覧のとおり、指定したコードセグメントを新しいメソッドの呼び出しに置き換えると、コードが大幅に短縮され、読みやすくなります。背景を保存および復元して図形を描画するすべてのメソッドを、同じように変更しました。このようなメソッドは多数あり、同様の変更が行われているため、ここでそれらすべてを検討しても意味がありません。以下の添付ファイルでご覧ください。

楕円を描画するメソッドについてのみ説明します。覚えていらっしゃるかもしれませんが、CCanvasには潜在的なゼロによる除算があるため、前回の記事では楕円を描画しませんでした。これは、メソッドが、楕円が描かれている長方形の同様のx1とx2、またはy1とy2の座標を受け取った場合に発生します。したがって、同じ座標の値が等しい場合は調整する必要があります。

bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(xn1,yn1,xn2,yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(( int )xn1,( int )yn1,( int )xn2,( int )yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

以下は、画像の下の背景を保存および復元するメソッドです。

bool CFrameQuad::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height); }

背景を保存および復元して図形を描画するためのメソッドから絶えず繰り返されるコードブロックは、単にメソッドに移動されました。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameText.mqhの変更は最小限です。2つのコードセグメントで 文字列「ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR」を「ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR」で置き換えるだけです。

class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} }; bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) {





幾何学的アニメーションフレームオブジェクトクラス

幾何学的アニメーションフレームオブジェクトクラスの背後にあるロジックは、その2つの前身であるテキストオブジェクトと長方形アニメーションと非常によく似ています。多角形の頂点の数に応じて、円上の多角形の頂点の座標を計算するメソッドを作成するだけで済みます。

正多角形のデカルト座標の方程式:



xcとycを中心座標、Rを正多角形に外接する円の半径、ϕ0を中心に対する最初の頂点の座標(角度)とします。この場合、正多角形の頂点のデカルト座標は、次の方程式によって決定されます。







ここで i の値の範囲は 0 ～n−1です。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\で、CFrameGeometryクラスの新しいFrameGeometry.mqhファイルを作成します。

ファイルはアニメーションフレームオブジェクトクラスファイルをインクルードします。また、クラスはこのクラスから継承される必要があります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { }

クラス本体の定義全体を検討してください。privateでは、すべてのクラス変数と、画像の背景を保存および復元するための仮想メソッドがセクションで宣言されています(長方形のアニメーションオブジェクトのコンテキストで上記のメソッドを検討しました。クラスでは、前の記事で検討した形状描画メソッドから繰り返しコードブロックを転送するだけです。)privateセクションでは、正多角形の座標を計算するメソッドも宣言されています。

クラスのpublicセクションには、コンストラクタ(デフォルトおよびパラメトリック)と、正多角形を描画するメソッド(単純、塗りつぶし、および平滑化を使用したもの)があります。

class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { private : double m_square_x; double m_square_y; uint m_square_length; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; int m_array_x[]; int m_array_y[]; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); void CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle); public : CFrameGeometry() {;} CFrameGeometry( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x, 0 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y, 0 ); this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_square_x= 0 ; this .m_square_y= 0 ; this .m_square_length= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; } ~CFrameGeometry() { :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_x); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_y); } bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };

クラスメソッドの実装をいくつか見てみましょう。

以下は、正多角形を描画するメソッドです。

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

以前のクラス(長方形のアニメーションフレームクラス)の同様の多角形描画メソッドとの唯一の違いは、以前に準備された多角形頂点座標の配列がここに渡されないことです。代わりに、このメソッドは、多角形の頂点の数と、多角形が描画される正方形のフレームの左上の角度の座標を受け取ります。このメソッドでは頂点の数、座標、円の半径、回転角によって多角形の頂点座標を計算するメソッドと、XおよびY頂点座標配列を入力するメソッドが呼び出されます。次に、メソッドに対応する多角形は、CCanvasクラスを使用して単純に描画されます。



比較のために、塗りつぶされた多角形を描画するメソッドを見てみましょう。

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element. DrawPolygonFill ( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

最初のメソッドとの違いは、塗りつぶされた多角形を描画するメソッドを呼び出すことにあります。



残りのメソッドは、特定の線幅で多角形を描画するために輪郭を描く長方形の座標を計算するいくつかの特殊性を除いて、上記の2つとほぼ同じです。輪郭を描く長方形の座標とサイズを計算するときは、描画された線の幅を考慮する必要があります。

以下は、残りの正多角形描画メソッドです。

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_square_x=coord_x-correct; this .m_square_y=coord_y-correct; this .m_square_length=len+correct* 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }





以下は、画像の下の背景を保存および復元する仮想メソッドです。

bool CFrameGeometry::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_square_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_square_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length); }

これは、前の記事の図形を描画するためのメソッドから移動された繰り返しコードブロックです。

以下は、円に内接する正多角形の座標を計算するメソッドです。

void CFrameGeometry::CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle) { int n=(N< 3 ? 3 : N); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y,n); double R=( double )len/ 2.0 ; double xc=coord_x+R; double yc=coord_y+R; double grad=angle* M_PI / 180.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { double a= 2.0 * M_PI *i/n+grad; double xi=xc+R*:: cos (a); double yi=yc+R*:: sin (a); this .m_array_x[i]= int (:: floor (xi)); this .m_array_y[i]= int (:: floor (yi)); } }

メソッドのロジックについては、コードコメントで詳しく説明されています。以下は、多角形のデカルト座標を計算するための方程式です。





ご自分でお勉強ください。ここではすべてが明確であると思います。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

幾何学的アニメーションフレームオブジェクトのクラスの準備ができました。

次に、外部プログラムからアクセスできるようにし、このクラスのオブジェクトをすばやく作成できるようにする必要があります。



新しく作成されたすべてのアニメーションフレームオブジェクトは、CAnimationsクラスの独自のリストに保存されます。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Animations.mqhクラスファイルに必要な改善を加えます。



新しく作成された幾何学的アニメーションフレームオブジェクトクラスのファイルをクラスファイルにインクルードして、privateセクションで、新しく作成されたすべてのクラスオブジェクトを格納するリストを宣言します。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" #include "FrameGeometry.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; CArrayObj m_list_frames_geom; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

クラスのpublicセクションで、幾何学的アニメーションフレームの新しいオブジェクトを作成するためのメソッドを宣言し、これらのオブジェクトのリストへのポインタを返すメソッドを記述します。



public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesGeometry( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_geom; }

次に、正多角形を描画するメソッドを宣言します。



bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };





クラス内の「ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR」はすべて「ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR」に置き換える必要があります。



タイプとIDでアニメーションフレームオブジェクトを返すメソッドに新しい型のアニメーションフレームオブジェクトの処理を追加します。

CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY ? this .m_list_frames_geom.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame= this .m_list_frames_geom.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

以下は、新しい幾何学的アニメーションフレームオブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。

CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameGeometry(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_geom.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで完全に説明されています。

アニメーションフレームオブジェクトを返す/作成するメソッドに新しい型のアニメーションフレームオブジェクトの処理を追加します。

CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; CFrameGeometry *frame_g= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame_g= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id); if (frame_g!= NULL ) return frame_g; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameGeometry(id); default : return NULL ; } }

いつものように、ここでのロジック全体はコードコメントで説明されています。



クラスの最後に正多角形を描画するメソッドを実装します。

bool CAnimations::DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonFillOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonAAOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonWuOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, create_new ); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonThickOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); }

これらすべてのメソッドのロジックは完全に同じなので、例として最後のメソッドを使用しましょう。

ご覧のとおり、ここではすべてが簡単です。まず、リストから既製の幾何学的アニメーションフレームオブジェクトを取得するか、リストにない場合は作成します。新しいオブジェクト作成フラグが有効になっていて、オブジェクトの取得または作成に失敗した場合は、falseを返します。

それ以外の場合は、リストから受信した、または最初から作成したh幾何学的アニメーションフレームオブジェクトクラスの同名メソッドを呼び出した結果を返します 。







次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqhのフォームオブジェクトクラスを改善しましょう。

クラス内の「ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR」はすべて「ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR」に置き換えます。



クラスのprivateセクションで、3つのアニメーションフレームクラスのピクセル配列のサイズをリセットするためのメソッドを宣言します。

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

これは、図形が描画されるフォームの背景を保存および復元する方法を正しく操作するために必要です(これについては上記で説明しました)。

クラスのpublicセクションで、フォームの外観をキャプチャするためのメソッドを記述し、配列からグラフィカルリソースを復元する仮想メソッドを宣言します。



void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void Done( void ) { CGCnvElement::CanvasUpdate( false ); CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN); } virtual bool Reset( void );

フォームの外観をキャプチャするメソッドが必要なのはなぜでしょうか。

フォームを作成し、必要な変更不可能な要素をすべてフォームに描画したとします。次に、新しく作成したフォームの外観をグラフィカルリソースのコピー配列にコピーして、必要に応じて元のフォームの外観を返すことができるようにする必要があります。フォームのすべての変更は、グラフィカルリソースに正確に表示されます。フォームの再描画を回避するには、最初に作成したフォームのコピーを特別な配列に格納するだけで、いつでも最初の外観を復元できます。Reset()メソッドはまさにそれを行います。



クラスのpublicセクションで正多角形を描画するメソッドを記述します。

bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonFillOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonAAOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonWuOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonThickOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); }

すべてのメソッドは同一であり、上記で検討したCAnimationsクラスインスタンスの適切なメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。



宣言されたメソッドをクラス本体の外側に実装します。

以下は、3つのアニメーションフレームオブジェクトの配列のサイズをリセットする3つのメソッドです。



void CForm::ResetArrayFrameT( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesText(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameText *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameQ( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameQuad *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameG( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesGeometry(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameGeometry *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } }

すべてのメソッドは同一です。

CAnimationクラスオブジェクトが存在しない場合は、メソッドを終了します。オブジェクトにはアニメーションがありません。

メソッドに対応するアニメーションフレームのリストへのポインタを取得します。取得したリストによるループで、次のアニメーションフレームオブジェクトへのポインタを取得し、そのピクセル配列をゼロにリセットします。



以下は、配列からリソースを復元するメソッドです。

bool CForm::Reset( void ) { CGCnvElement::Reset(); this .ResetArrayFrameQ(); this .ResetArrayFrameT(); this .ResetArrayFrameG(); return true ; }

まず、コピー配列からグラフィカルリソースを復元する親クラスのメソッドを呼び出します。次に、すべてのアニメーションフレームオブジェクトのピクセル配列をリセットして、フォームの外観を復元した後、必要な座標と保存された背景領域のサイズで背景をコピーできるようにします。



これで、フォームに正多角形を描画するテストを行う準備ができました。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part80\にTestDoEasyPart80.mq5として保存します。



前回の記事では、キーを押してフォームオブジェクトに図形を描画しました。ここでも同じことを使用と思います。座標とサイズが動的に設定されている多角形を描画するキーを再割り当てするだけです。ここでは、X軸に沿ったアニメーションフレームの座標と、描画された多角形の頂点の数(3から10)も動的に変更します。



Y – 正多角形(平滑化なし)

– 正多角形(平滑化なし) U – 正多角形(平滑化なし、塗りつぶし)



– 正多角形(平滑化なし、塗りつぶし) I – アンチエイリアシング(AA)を使用した正多角形



– アンチエイリアシング(AA)を使用した正多角形 O – 正多角形(Wu)

– 正多角形(Wu) P – 2つの平滑化アルゴリズム(Smooth)を適用した、指定された幅の正多角形

– 2つの平滑化アルゴリズム(Smooth)を適用した、指定された幅の正多角形 A – 予備ソートによる平滑化(Thick)を適用した、指定された幅の正多角形

– 予備ソートによる平滑化(Thick)を適用した、指定された幅の正多角形 . – 塗りつぶされた領域を描画(実際、これはフォーム全体を指定された色で塗りつぶすことを意味します)



次に、フォームをクリックするたびに、描画されたフレームのX座標が変更され、描画された多角形の頂点の数が1つ増えます。

「TEXT_ANCHOR」部分文字列のすべての出現箇所を「FRAME_ANCHOR」に置き換えます。



EAのOnInit()ハンドラで、作成された各フォームの外観をキャプチャします。

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int y= 40 ; if (i> 0 ) { CForm *form_prev=list_forms.At(i- 1 ); if (form_prev== NULL ) continue ; y=form_prev.BottomEdge()+ 10 ; } CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 ,y, 100 ,(i< 2 ? 70 : 30 )); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 1 ? 250 : 255 ); if (i< 2 ) { ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true , false ); } if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Done(); } if (i== 2 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "V-Градиент" , "V-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , false ); } if (i== 3 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), false ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





OnChartEvent()ハンドラのキーストロークを処理するブロックで、フォームの外観を復元し、フレームオブジェクトピクセルの配列をゼロにリセットするメソッドの呼び出しを実装します。



if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { figure_type=FigureType(lparam); if (figure_type!=figure_type_prev) { figure=FigureTypeDescription(figure_type); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.ID()== 2 ) { nx1=ny1=nx2=ny2=nx3=ny3=nx4=ny4=nx5=ny5= 0 ; form.Reset(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,figure,form.TextLastX(),form.TextLastY(),form.TextAnchor(), C'211,233,149' , 255 , false , true ); } } figure_type_prev=figure_type; } }

FigureType()関数に「.」キーの処理を追加します。

ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE FigureType( const long key_code) { switch (( int )key_code) { case 49 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; case 50 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA; case 51 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL; case 52 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK; case 53 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL; case 54 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK; case 55 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE; case 56 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA; case 57 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU; case 48 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK; case 81 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE; case 87 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA; case 69 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU; case 82 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH; case 84 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK; case 89 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON; case 85 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL; case 73 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA; case 79 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU; case 80 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH; case 65 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK; case 83 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE; case 68 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL; case 70 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE; case 71 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL; case 72 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA; case 74 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU; case 75 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE; case 76 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL; case 90 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA; case 88 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU; case 67 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE; case 86 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL; case 66 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA; case 78 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU; case 77 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ARC; case 188 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIE; case 190 : return FIGURE_TYPE_FILL; default : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; } }

FigureProcessing()関数で、座標配列を動的にします。

void FigureProcessing(CForm *form, const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { int array_x[]; int array_y[]; switch (figure_type) {

また、座標配列をクラスメソッドに渡す必要がある場合は常に配列サイズを設定します。

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;





多角形を描画するためのキーストロークを処理するコードは、正多角形を描画するためのメソッドの呼び出しで置き換えられます。

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrAliceBlue ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonFillOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCoral ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonAAOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCyan ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonWuOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightGoldenrod ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 3 , clrLightGreen , 255 , 0.5 , 10.0 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonThickOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 5 , clrLightSalmon , 255 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ;

コードには詳細なコメントがあるので、すべてが明確なはずです。質問がある場合は、コメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

フォームを色で塗りつぶすために「.」キーの押下処理を追加するのをを忘れないでください。

case FIGURE_TYPE_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 ); break ; default : break ; } }

EAをコンパイルし、銘柄チャートで起動します。



起動後、キーを押して正多角形を描画し、領域を色で塗りつぶします。







すべてが意図したとおりに機能します。しかし、形状がかなり不均一であることが判明しました... 私の意見では、Wu平滑アルゴリズムを適用した多角形の外観が最適です。塗りつぶし中に、必要なしきい値パラメータを指定することで、塗りつぶしの程度(しきい値)を調整できます。

form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 );





次の段階

次の記事では、アニメーションとフォームオブジェクトの開発を続けます。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

**連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第73部): グラフィック要素のフォームオブジェクト

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第74部): CCanvasクラスを使用した基本的グラフィック要素

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第75部): 基本的なグラフィック要素でプリミティブとテキストを処理するメソッド

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第76部): フォームオブジェクトと事前定義されたカラースキーム

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第77部): 影オブジェクトクラス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第78部): ライブラリのアニメーションの原則イメージスライス

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第79部): 「アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラスとその子孫オブジェクト

