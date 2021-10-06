DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第78部): ライブラリのアニメーションの原則イメージスライス

内容

概念

グラフィカルインターフェイスは本質的に非静的画像の存在を意味します。表示されるデータ(たとえば、表に示されているデータ)は、時間の経過とともに変化する可能性があります。GUI要素は、さまざまな視覚効果などを使用して、ユーザの操作に反応する場合があります。

さまざまな視覚効果メソッドを作成し、ライブラリにスプライトアニメーションを操作する機能を与えます。アニメーションは、静止画像の変化する(フレームごとの)シーケンスの使用に基づいています。

CCanvasクラスを使用すると、キャンバスに画像を描画できます。描画され画像配列に保存された一連の画像から、特定のシーケンスを作成すると、これは最終的にアニメーション画像になります。ただし、後続の各画像を1つずつキャンバスに描画したとすれば、それらは単に互いに重なり合い、最終的には下の画像のように、混沌としたピクセルの山になってしまいます(ここでは、フォームオブジェクトのさまざまな場所にテキストを表示しています)。





これを回避するには、前の画像を完全に消去し、背景を再描画してその上にテキストを表示する必要があります(これは、テキストをフォームに配置してテキストアンカーメソッドを説明するときに、前の記事の1つで行いました)。このオプションは、再描画されたフォームのサイズが小さく複雑でない場合にのみ実行可能です。もう1つのオプションは、テキストを重ね合わせる背景の一部を(配列内の)メモリに保存してから、テキストを追加することです。新しい座標に再配置する場合は、配列から以前に保存した背景画像を使用して描画したテキストを上書きし(背景を復元するため)、新しい場所にテキストを描画します(テキストの移動先の背景の一部を事前に保存します) 。したがって、画像を重ね合わせる場所の背景は常にメモリに保存され、画像を変更する必要がある場合は復元されます。

これは、ライブラリで紹介するスプライトアニメーションの概念の最小要素です。

必要な座標で背景を保存する 座標を使用して画像を表示する 画像を再描画するときに背景を復元する



これをすべて実現するために、画像の座標とサイズを格納するための小さなクラスを作成します。これらの座標とサイズを使用して背景画像の一部を保存するメソッドは、クラスでも作成されます。さらに、配列に保存された背景を格納する2番目のメソッドが必要になります(サイズと座標は、背景を配列に保存するときにクラス変数に保存されます)。

フォームオブジェクトに対してそのようなメソッドを2つ作成するのではなく、クラスを作成するのはなぜでしょうか。ここではすべてが簡単です。テキストまたは単一のアニメーション画像のみを表示する必要がある場合は2つのメソッドで十分ですが、フォームのさまざまな場所に複数のテキストを表示する必要がある場合は、クラスの方が便利だからです。各アニメーション画像は、個別に管理できる独自のクラスインスタンスを受け取ります。

このような概念により、以前に描画した画像を背景として使用した描画が可能になります。背景と描画した画像の両方を保存し、それらを背景から削除できます。

この概念を使用して、フォームオブジェクトにさまざまなスプライトアニメーションを作成、保存、表示するためのクラスを開発します。各クラスインスタンスには、リストに動的に追加して処理できる一連の画像が含まれています。



ライブラリクラスの改善

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_CHARTS_MAX, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE, };

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "Коллекция чартов" , "Chart collection" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-чарт" , "Failed to create new chart object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-чарт в коллекцию" , "Failed to add chart object to collection" }, { "Нельзя открыть новый график, так как количество открытых графиков уже максимальное" , "You cannot open a new chart, since the number of open charts is already maximum" }, { "Открыт график" , "Open chart" }, { "Закрыт график" , "Closed chart" }, { "Изменён символ графика" , "Changed chart symbol" }, { "Изменён таймфрейм графика" , "Changed chart timeframe" }, { "Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика" , "Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart" }, { "Ошибка! Пустой массив" , "Error! Empty array" }, { "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" }, };





グラフィック要素オブジェクトから継承された既製のフォームオブジェクト、またはカスタムプログラムの他のGUIオブジェクトに画像やテキストを描画するため、いつでも元の形式に復元できるように、オブジェクトの初期外観を常に手元に置いておく必要があります。

もちろん、新しく再描画することもできますが、配列間のコピーははるかに高速です。

これを行うために、グラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqhでいくつかの変更と改善を行います。

クラスのprotectedセクションで、配列を宣言します。これには、作成直後に初期オブジェクト(その外観)のすべてのピクセルが含まれます。また、CCanvasクラスインスタンスのグラフィカルリソースを配列に保存しするメソッドも宣言します。

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_data_array[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); bool ResourceCopy( const string source); private :

少量のメモリを犠牲にして配列を別の配列にコピーするだけで、プログラムインターフェイスの任意の要素の外観を元の形式にすばやく復元できます。

クラスのprivateセクションで、最後に描画されたテキストのX座標とY座標を格納するための2つの変数を宣言します。

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; color m_color_bg; uchar m_opacity;





クラスのpublicセクションで、現在のクラスインスタントへのポインタを返すメソッドを記述し、指定された配列に画像を保存するメソッドを宣言します。

virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CGCnvElement *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value ) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( value ); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); bool ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]);

クラスが自らへのポインタを戻すためのメソッドは、クラスへのポインタを以下で検討するピクセルコピークラスに渡すために必要です。一方、CCanvasインスタンスのグラフィカルリソースをコピーするメソッドは、フォームの外観をライブラリベースのプログラムの必要な配列にすばやくコピーするために必要です。

テキストを操作するメソッドのコードブロックに、最後に描画されたテキストのX座標とY座標を返す2つのメソッドを追加します。

ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } int TextLastX( void ) const { return this .m_text_x; } int TextLastY( void ) const { return this .m_text_y; }

メソッドは、適切な変数の値を返すだけです。

これらの値が常に関連性を保つために、現在のフォントを使用してテキストを表示するメソッドの変数に、メソッド引数に渡された座標を書き込みます。

void Text( int x , int y , string text, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , uint alignment= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)alignment; this .m_text_x =x; this .m_text_y =y; this .m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),alignment); }





描画されたテキストには、9つのアンカーポイントを含めることができます。





たとえば、テキストアンカーポイントが右下隅(Right|Bottom)にある場合、これが開始XY座標になります。ライブラリ内のすべての初期座標は、長方形の左上隅(Left|Top)に対応するため、初期テキスト座標を使用して画像を保存すると、テキストは保存された画像の右下に配置されます。これでは、テキストが重ねられる背景の領域を正しく保存できません。



したがって、長方形の輪郭を描くテキストの座標のオフセットを計算し、その後の復元のために、背景を配列に保存する必要があります。将来のテキストの幅と高さは、テキストを描画する前に事前に計算されるため、指定する必要があるのはテキスト自体だけです。CCanvasクラスのTextSize()メソッドは、輪郭を描く長方形の幅と高さを返します。

クラスのpublicセクションで、テキスト配置メソッドに応じてX/Yオフセットを返すメソッドを宣言します。

void TextGetShiftXY( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); };

このメソッドについては、以下で検討します。

パラメトリッククラスコンストラクタで最後に描画されたテキストの座標を初期化します。

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

同様に、protectedコンストラクタで変数を初期化します。

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=NULL_COLOR; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { ...

次に、上記で宣言されたメソッドの実装について考えてみましょう。



画像を配列に保存するメソッドを実装します。

bool CGCnvElement::ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]) { :: ResetLastError (); int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; if (!:: ResourceReadImage ( this .NameRes(),array,w,h)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

メソッドは、(エラーの可能性を見つけるために)呼び出されたメソッドまたは関数の名前とグラフィカルリソースデータ(画像ピクセル)が書き込まれる配列へのリンクを受け取ります。

ResourceReadImage()関数を使用して、CCanvasクラスによって作成され、フォームの画像を含むグラフィカルリソースのデータを配列に読み込みます。リソース読み取りエラーが発生した場合は、そのことを通知し、falseを返します。すべて問題がなければ、trueを返します。 リソースに保存されているすべての画像ピクセルは、メソッドに渡された配列に書き込まれます。



以下は、グラフィカルリソースを配列に保存するメソッドです。

bool CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy( const string source) { return this .ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_data_array ); }

このメソッドは、上記で検討したメソッドを呼び出した結果を返します。唯一の違いは、グラフィカルリソースデータが、リンクによって渡される配列ではなく、フォームオブジェクト全体の画像のコピーを格納するために以前に宣言された特別な配列に書き込まれることです。



以下は、テキストアンカーポイントを基準にした座標オフセットを返すメソッドです。

void CGCnvElement::TextGetShiftXY( const string text , const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor , int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { int tw= 0 ,th= 0 ; this .TextSize(text,tw,th); switch (anchor) { case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-th; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y=-th; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP : shift_x=-tw; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER : shift_x=-tw; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM : shift_x=-tw; shift_y=-th; break ; default : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; } }

ここでは、まずメソッドに渡されるテキストのサイズを取得し(サイズは宣言された変数で設定されます)、次に、メソッドに渡されるテキストのアンカーメソッドに応じて初期テキスト座標に依存して、XおよびY座標を初期のテキスト座標に対して移動するために必要なピクセル数を計算します。



次に影オブジェクトクラスを改善します。グラフィカルリソースを読み取るためのメソッドと、グラフィカルリソースのコピーを格納できる定数配列を追加したばかりなので、過剰な変数、配列、およびコードブロックを影オブジェクトクラスから削除できます。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqhファイルを改善しましょう。



ガウスぼかしメソッドから配列と不要な変数を削除します。

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; uint res_data[]; uint res_w= this .Width(); uint res_h= this .Height(); 。

グラフィカルリソースデータを読み取るブロックで、文字列を上記のメソッドの呼び出しで置き換えます。



:: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ResourceReadImage ( this .NameRes(),res_data,res_w,res_h)) { CMessage::OutByID(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES); return false ; } if (!CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy(DFUN)) return false ;

コード全体で、削除されたres_w 変数とres_h 変数の代わりにグラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスのメソッドのWidth()メソッドとHeight()メソッドを使用します。res_data配列の代わりに、m_data_array配列を使用します。これは現在グラフィカルリソースのコピーを格納するために使用されています。



一般に、すべての改善は、不要で削除された変数をグラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスのメソッドに置き換えることに要約されています。

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; if (!CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy(DFUN)) return false ; if (( int )radius>= this .Width() / 2 || ( int )radius>= this .Height() / 2 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE)); return false ; } int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_data_array ); uchar a_h_data[],r_h_data[],g_h_data[],b_h_data[]; uchar a_v_data[],r_v_data[],g_v_data[],b_v_data[]; if (:: ArrayResize (a_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if ( ArrayResize (b_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (a_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (b_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_v_data\"" ); return false ; } double weights[]; if (! this .GetQuadratureWeights( 1 ,n_nodes,weights)) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { a_h_data[i]=GETRGBA( this .m_data_array [i]); r_h_data[i]=GETRGBR( this .m_data_array [i]); g_h_data[i]=GETRGBG( this .m_data_array [i]); b_h_data[i]=GETRGBB( this .m_data_array [i]); } uint XY; double a_temp= 0.0 ,r_temp= 0.0 ,g_temp= 0.0 ,b_temp= 0.0 ; int coef= 0 ; int j=( int )radius; for ( int Y= 0 ;Y< this .Height() ;Y++) { for ( uint X=radius;X< this .Width() -radius;X++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint x= 0 ;x<radius;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; } for ( int x= int ( this .Width() -radius);x< this .Width() ;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; } } int dxdy= 0 ; for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width() ;X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height() -radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { dxdy=i*( int ) this .Width() ; a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint y= 0 ;y<radius;y++) { XY=y* this .Width() +X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; } for ( int y= int ( this .Height() -radius);y< this .Height() ;y++) { XY=y* this .Width() +X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) this .m_data_array [i]=ARGB(a_v_data[i],r_v_data[i],g_v_data[i],b_v_data[i]); for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width() ;X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height() -radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; this .m_canvas.PixelSet(X,Y, this .m_data_array [XY]); } } return true ; }

これで、クラスを開発する準備が整いました。そのオブジェクトを使用すると、キャンバス上の任意のグラフィック要素の描画を管理できるため、後で新しい描画が重ねられた画像の背景を簡単に復元できます。さらに、これにより、スプライトアニメーションを操作するためのクラスを作成できるようになります。





画像の一部をコピーして貼り付けるためのクラス

フォームオブジェクトクラスは、継承階層内の最小オブジェクトであり、アニメーションを操作できるようにする必要があります。

画像の一部を保存および復元するためのクラスは小さいため、フォームオブジェクトクラスファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqhに直接配置します。クラスに「ピクセルコピー(pixel copier)」という名前を付けます。これは、その目的を明確に説明しています。



各ピクセルコピークラスオブジェクトには、オブジェクトが処理している画像を定義できるカスタムIDが必要です。必要なクラスオブジェクトをIDで参照して、アニメーション化された各オブジェクトを個別に処理できます。たとえば、3つの画像を同時に管理および変更する必要があり、そのうちの2つがテキストで1つが画像で、画像ごとにコピーオブジェクトを作成する場合、「text1 = ID0、 text2 = ID1、image = ID2」のように異なるIDを割り当てる必要があります—。この場合、各オブジェクトは、それを操作するための残りのすべてのパラメータを格納します。

画像が重ね合わされる背景の一部を格納するピクセルの配列

画像が重ね合わされる背景の長方形領域の左上隅のX座標とY座標



長方形の領域の幅と高さ

計算された領域の幅と高さ



長方形がピクセルを保存する必要のあるフォームの領域を超えた場合に、長方形のコピー領域の幅と高さを正確に知るために、計算された幅と高さが必要です。さらに、背景を復元するには、実際にコピーされた長方形の背景領域の幅と高さを再計算する必要はなくなり、オブジェクト変数に格納されている計算済みの値を使用するだけです。

クラスのprivateセクションで、グラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスへのポインタ(これを新しく作成したピクセルコピークラスオブジェクトに渡して、フォームのデータを使用できるようにします。このフォームで、コピーオブジェクトのインスタンスを作成します)、保存および復元する必要があるフォーム画像の一部を格納する配列、および上記のすべての変数を宣言します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; uint m_array[]; int m_id; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_wr; int m_hr; public :

クラスのpublicセクションに、 2つのコピーオブジェクトを比較するメソッド、オブジェクトプロパティを設定するメソッドと受け取るメソッド、デフォルトクラスコンストラクタとパラメトリックコンストラクタ、背景部分を保存および復元するための2つのメソッドを宣言します。



public : virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE); } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetCoordX( const int value ) { this .m_x= value ; } void SetCoordY( const int value ) { this .m_y= value ; } void SetWidth( const int value ) { this .m_w= value ; } void SetHeight( const int value ) { this .m_h= value ; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int WidthReal( void ) const { return this .m_wr; } int HeightReal( void ) const { return this .m_hr; } bool CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height); bool CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord); CPixelCopier ( void ){;} CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; } ~CPixelCopier ( void ){;} };

メソッドについて詳しく見ていきましょう。

以下は、2つのコピーオブジェクトを比較するメソッドです。

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE ); }

ここでは、他のライブラリクラスと同様に、すべてが標準です。比較モード(mode)が0(デフォルト)に等しい場合、現在のオブジェクトのIDと、メソッドに渡されるポインターであるオブジェクトのIDが比較されます。現在のオブジェクトIDがより大きい場合は1、より小さい場合は-1、等しい場合は-0が返されます。他のすべての場合(mode != 0の場合)、-1が返されます。現在、このメソッドはオブジェクトIDのみを比較できます。

パラメトリッククラスコンストラクタの初期化リストでは、引数で渡された値はすべてのクラスメンバ変数に割り当てられますが、クラス本体ではポインタ値はグラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスを指す変数に割り当てられます。 ポインタ値はまた引数で渡されます。

CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; }

これで、新しく作成されたコピーオブジェクトは、どのオブジェクトがそれを作成したかを「認識」し、そのメソッドとパラメータにアクセスできるようになります。

以下は、画像の一部または全部を配列にコピーするメソッドです。

bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height) { int x1=( int )x_coord; int y1=( int )y_coord; if (x1> this .m_element.Width()- 1 || y1> this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) return false ; this .m_wr= int (width== 0 ? this .m_element.Width() : width); this .m_hr= int (height== 0 ? this .m_element.Height() : height); if (x1== 0 && y1== 0 && this .m_wr== this .m_element.Width() && this .m_hr== this .m_element.Height()) return this .m_element.ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_array); int x2= int (x1+ this .m_wr- 1 ); int y2= int (y1+ this .m_hr- 1 ); if (x2>= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ) x2= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ; if (y2>= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) y2= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ; this .m_wr=x2-x1+ 1 ; this .m_hr=y2-y1+ 1 ; int size= this .m_wr* this .m_hr; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array,size)!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y1;y<y1+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x1;x<x1+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_array[n]= this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelGet(x,y); n++; } } return true ; }

各メソッド文字列は、コードで詳細に説明されています。つまり、コピーされた領域の初期座標がフォームの外側にある場合、コピーするものはないので、falseを返します。コピーされた領域の初期座標がフォームの座標と一致し、コピーされた領域の幅と高さがゼロに等しいか、フォームの幅と高さに一致する場合、フォーム画像全体がコピーされます。画像の一部のみを保存する必要がある場合は、最初にコピーされた幅と高さを計算して、フォームを超えないようにし、コピーされた領域にあるすべてのフォーム画像ピクセルをコピーします。



以下は、画像の一部または全体を配列からキャンバスにコピーするメソッドです。

bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y_coord;y<y_coord+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x_coord;x<x_coord+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelSet(x,y, this .m_array[n]); n++; } } return true ; }

メソッドのロジックについては、コードコメントでも詳しく説明されています。 画像の一部を保存するメソッドとは異なり、コピーされた領域の座標とサイズを計算する必要はありません。これらはすべて、最初のメソッド操作後にクラス変数に保存されるためです。ここでは、復元された領域の各行を高さのループでピクセルごとにキャンバスにコピーするだけで、前のメソッドで保存された画像の一部を復元できます。

次に、フォームオブジェクトクラスから新しく作成されたクラスへのアクセスを調整します。

必要な数のコピーオブジェクトを動的に作成するので、フォームオブジェクトクラスでそのようなオブジェクトのリストを宣言する必要があります。新しく作成された各コピーオブジェクトがリストに追加され、そこから必要なオブジェクトへのポインタを取得して操作できるようになります。

クラスのprivateセクションで次のリストを宣言します。

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CArrayObj m_list_pc_obj; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom;

同様のIDを持つ複数のコピーオブジェクトを持つことはできないため、指定されたIDを持つリスト内のオブジェクトプレゼンスフラグを返すメソッドが必要です。メソッドを宣言します。

void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); bool IsPresentPC( const int id); public :

クラスのpublicセクションで、現在のフォームオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドとコピーオブジェクトのリストを返すメソッドを記述します。

public : CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .Initialize(); } ~CForm(); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListPC( void ) { return & this .m_list_pc_obj; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

Next, declare the method creating a new image pixel copier object:

CPixelCopier *CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height); void DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur= 4 );

オブジェクトプロパティへの簡略化されたアクセスのメソッドを持つコードブロックの前に、画像ピクセルを操作するためのコードブロックを追加します。

CPixelCopier *GetPixelCopier( const int id); bool ImageCopy( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint &width, uint &height); bool ImagePaste( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord);

宣言されたメソッドをクラス本体の外側に実装します。

以下は、リスト内の指定されたIDを持つコピーオブジェクトの存在を示すフラグを返すメソッドです。

bool CForm::IsPresentPC( const int id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_pc_obj.Total();i++) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .m_list_pc_obj.At(i); if (pc== NULL ) continue ; if (pc.ID()==id) return true ; } return false ; }

ここでは、コピーオブジェクトのリストに対する単純なループで次のオブジェクトを取得します。そのIDがメソッドに渡されたものと等しい場合は、trueを返します。ループが完了したら、falseを返します。



以下は、新しい画像ピクセルコピーオブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。

CPixelCopier *CForm::CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height) { if ( this .IsPresentPC(id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CPixelCopier *pc= new CPixelCopier(id,x_coord,y_coord,width,height,CGCnvElement::GetObject()); if (pc== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_pc_obj.Add(pc)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete pc; return NULL ; } return pc; }

メソッドロジック全体は、コードへのコメントで説明されています。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

以下は、IDでピクセルコピーオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。



CPixelCopier *CForm::GetPixelCopier( const int id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_pc_obj.Total();i++) { CPixelCopier *pc=m_list_pc_obj.At(i); if (pc== NULL ) continue ; if (pc.ID()==id) return pc; } return NULL ; }

ここではすべてが簡単です。コピーのオブジェクトリストに対するループで、次のオブジェクトへのポインタを取得します。IDが必要なIDと一致する場合は、ポインタを返します。ループが完了した場合は指定されたIDのオブジェクトがリストに見つからないので、NULLを返します。



以下は、画像の一部または全部を配列にコピーするメソッドです。

bool CForm::ImageCopy( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint &width, uint &height) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .GetPixelCopier(id); if (pc== NULL ) { pc= this .CreateNewPixelCopier(id,x_coord,y_coord,width,height); if (pc== NULL ) return false ; } return pc.CopyImgDataToArray(x_coord,y_coord,width,height); }

ここでは、IDでコピーオブジェクトへのポインタを取得します。オブジェクトが見つからない場合は、そのことを通知してfalseを返します。オブジェクトへのポインタが正常に受信された場合は、上記で検討したコピーオブジェクトクラスのCopyImgDataToArray()メソッドの結果を返します。

以下は、画像の一部または全体を配列からキャンバスにコピーするメソッドです。

bool CForm::ImagePaste( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .GetPixelCopier(id); if (pc== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return false ; } return pc.CopyImgDataToCanvas(x_coord,y_coord); }

メソッドのロジックは、領域を配列に保存せず、代わりに配列から復元することを除いて、上記で検討したものと同じです。

これで、画像ピクセルコピーオブジェクトの動作をテストする準備が整いました。







検証

ピクセルコピーオブジェクトが正しく機能することを確認しましょう。記事の冒頭にあるGIF画像は、形状オブジェクトの背景に対して描画された後続の各画像が、以前に描画された画像にどのように重ね合わされるかを明確に示しています。次に、ピクセルコピーを使用して、テキストを重ね合わせる背景を最初に保存する必要があります。新しいテキストを描画する(描画されたテキストを視覚的に再配置する)前に、まずテキストが描画される背景を復元し(テキストを上書き)、新しい座標を使用して画像の一部を保存し、そこに次のテキストを表示します。これは、異なるアンカーポイントを持ち、テキストアンカーポイントに対応するフォーム側に表示される9つの表示テキストのそれぞれに対して行われます。これにより、テキストの下に保存された画像パーツの座標オフセットの計算の妥当性を確認できます。

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part78\にTestDoEasyPart78.mq5として保存します。

EAはチャートに3つのフォームを表示します。縦のグラデーションで塗りつぶされた背景は、一番下のフォームで描画されます。ここでは、さらに4番目のフォームを描画し、水平方向のグラデーション塗りつぶしを実装します。テストされたテキストは、このフォームに表示されます。



EAグローバル変数の領域で、 4つのフォームオブジェクトを作成する必要があることを示します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

b0>OnInit() ハンドラで、前のフォームの座標に応じて新しいフォームの座標を計算します。後続の各フォームを作成した後、チャート全体を再描画する必要はありません。したがって、指定された文字列のフォーム更新メソッドにremoveを渡します(以前は、trueを明示的に渡しました)。この値は、最後のフォームを作成した後、4番目のフォームを作成するための新しいコードブロックで最後に渡されます。



int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int y= 40 ; if (i> 0 ) { CForm *form_prev=list_forms.At(i- 1 ); if (form_prev== NULL ) continue ; y=form_prev.BottomEdge()+ 10 ; } CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 ,y, 100 ,(i< 2 ? 70 : 30 )); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 1 ? 250 : 255 ); if (i< 2 ) { ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true , false ); } if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Update(); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Update(); } if (i== 2 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Text(form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,TextByLanguage( "V-Градиент" , "V-Gradient" ), C'211,233,149' , 255 ,TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER); form.Update(); } if (i== 3 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), false ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); string text=TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ); int text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; int text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; int text_w= 0 ,text_h= 0 ; form.TextSize(text,text_w,text_h); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (form.ImageCopy( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y,text_w,text_h)) { form.Text(text_x,text_y,text, C'211,233,149' , 255 ,anchor); form.Update( true ); } } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

新しいフォーム作成コード文字列にはそれぞれ、ここに詳細なコメントが付いています。フォームを作成した後、その上にテキストを描画する前に、テキストを配置する背景領域を保存する必要があります。その後、別のハンドラで、最初にテキストを上書きしてフォームの背景を復元し、同じ方法で背景を保持した新しい場所にテキストを表示し、テキストが新しい座標に移動するたびに復元します。

これはすべて、新しいコードブロックのOnChartEvent()ハンドラで行われます。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))== 0 ) { int form_id=( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, StringLen (sparam)- 1 ))- 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form_id== 3 && form.ID()== 3 ) { string text=TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ); int text_w= 0 ,text_h= 0 ; form.TextSize(text,text_w,text_h); ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor=form.TextAnchor(); int text_x=form.TextLastX(); int text_y=form.TextLastY(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); static int n= 0 ; if (form.ImagePaste( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y)) { switch (n) { case 0 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; text_x= 1 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 1 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 2 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 3 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER; text_x= 1 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 4 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 5 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 6 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM; text_x= 1 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; case 7 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM;text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; case 8 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; default : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; } form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (form.ImageCopy( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y,text_w,text_h)) { form.Text(text_x,text_y,text, C'211,233,149' , 255 ,anchor); form.Update(); } n++; if (n> 8 ) n= 0 ; } } } } } }

コードコメントで詳細な説明を見つけてください。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。

下部のフォームをクリックして、すべてが意図したとおりに機能することを確認しましょう。









次の段階

次の記事では、ライブラリでアニメーションコンセプトの開発を続け、スプライトアニメーションの作業を開始します。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

