DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第76部): フォームオブジェクトと事前定義されたカラースキーム

概念

前回の記事では、より複雑なライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するための基礎として使用される基本的なグラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスを開発し、グラフィカルプリミティブとテキストを描画するためのメソッドを作成しました。今日は、このグラフィック要素オブジェクトをその子孫オブジェクトクラスであるフォームオブジェクトの基礎として使用します。フォームオブジェクトは、ライブラリに基づいてプログラムでコントロールを設計および表示し、視覚化を実行するための完全に独立したユニットにできます。

ただし、フォームオブジェクトを作成する前に、GUIとその設計方法について説明し、カラーテーマとグラフィカルオブジェクトプレゼンテーションの種類の初期セットを作成しましょう。

グラフィカルなデータ表現を使用し、グラフィックエンジンを介して外界との対話を提供する多くのプログラムでは、ユーザーはグラフィカルオブジェクトの外観とデザインをすばやく変更できます。一連のテーマを使用して、外観と配色をすばやく変更します。作成されたテーマのパラメータは別のライブラリファイルに含まれ、プログラムユーザーまたはプログラマーはグラフィカルオブジェクトの外観と色のさまざまな設定をすばやく変更できます。

現在の記事では、2つのテーマの開発を開始します。これらのテーマは、新しいライブラリオブジェクトと機能を開発するにつれて、徐々に異なるパラメータとその値を備えるようになります。

カスタムグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するためにライブラリで開発されたテーマを使用することは必要ありませんが、後で使用するために特定のオブジェクトを正確に作成する方法の良い例として役立ちます。



ライブラリクラスの改善

いつものように、まず、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhファイルに新しいライブラリメッセージのインデックスを追加します。

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES,

...

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST,

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент " , "Failed to create graphic element object " }, { "Такой объект уже есть в списке" , "Such an object is already in the list" } , { "Не удалось получить данные графического ресурса" , "Failed to get graphic resource data" } ,

...

{ "Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список" , "Failed to add buffer object to list" }, { "Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"" , "Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\"" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект в список" , "Failed to add object to the list" } ,

フォームオブジェクトを開発している間、フォームがオブジェクト上に投影する影を後で作成するために空白を作成します。その上にフォームが配置されます。フォームの周囲には小さなスペースが必要です。このスペースは、影を描くために使用されます。スペースのサイズを設定するには、このスペースの片側のサイズをピクセル単位で示すマクロ置換が必要です。5ピクセルを設定すると、フォームの上下左右に空き領域ができます(各辺に5ピクセル)。

グラフィック要素オブジェクトを処理すると、そのプロパティの一部がプロパティリストに必要ないことがわかります。これらは、オブジェクトの検索や並べ替えには使用されないため、要素オブジェクトの整数プロパティの列挙から削除して、通常のprotectedクラスメンバー変数に含まれるようにします。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhを開いて、上記の変更を実装しましょう。

キャンバスパラメータのリストで、片側に影を挿入するためのオフセットを追加します。

#define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 5 )

グラフィック要素の整数プロパティのリストから2つの不要なプロパティを削除します。

CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,

これで、整数プロパティのリストは次のようになります。

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

整数プロパティの総数を2つ減らし、23ではなく21を設定します。



また、可能なキャンバスベースのグラフィック要素の並べ替え基準の列挙から2つの不要な定数を削除します。

SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE,

完全なリストは次のとおりです。

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

作成されたすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトは、グラフィック要素オブジェクトに基づいています。オブジェクト自体は、すべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトの子孫です(これは、CObjectの標準ライブラリ基本クラスの子孫です)。各親クラスのすべてのプロパティは、その子孫に受け継がれます。したがって、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに共通のプロパティが必要な場合は、派生ツリー全体の基本オブジェクトに配置する必要があります。CGBaseObjクラスオブジェクトは、グラフィカルライブラリオブジェクトのオブジェクトとして機能します。

チャート上のグラフィカルオブジェクトの可視性を管理する必要がありますが、そのためにグラフィカルオブジェクトを削除したり非表示にしたりする必要はありません。グラフィカルオブジェクトのOBJPROP_TIMEFRAMESプロパティで必要なフラグを指定するだけで、削除することもチャートの他のすべてのコンテンツの上に表示することもできます。したがって、チャート上のオブジェクトの可視性を管理し、必要なオブジェクトを他のすべての上に配置することができます。これは、プログラムユーザーが操作する現在のオブジェクトとして機能します。

オブジェクトフラグのセット全体のうち、必要なフラグは、オブジェクトを非表示にするためのOBJ_NO_PERIODSとチャートにオブジェクトを表示するためのOBJ_ALL_PERIODSです。オブジェクトを前景に移動するには、単に非表示にしてからもう一度表示します。

新しいプロパティとメソッドを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh基本オブジェクトファイルに追加しましょう。

クラスのprotectedセクションで、オブジェクトの可視性プロパティを格納するための変数を宣言します。

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; bool m_visible; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

クラスのpublicセクションに、オブジェクトの可視性フラグを設定してプロパティ自体をオブジェクトに同時に設定するメソッドとチャート上でのオブジェクトの可視性をオブジェクトに返すメソッドを記述します。



public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } void SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0 ); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) this .m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; }

オブジェクトの可視性を設定するメソッドは、最初にフラグ値を確認し、渡された値(trueまたはfalse)に応じて、オブジェクトに値を設定するリクエストを送信するか、チャートにオブジェクトを表示するためにOBJ_ALL_PERIODS、または非表示にするために0を送信します。リクエストがチャートイベントキューに正常に配置されると、m_visible変数はメソッドに渡されたフラグ値を受け取ります。値は、変数値を返すIsVisible()メソッドを使用して明らかにすることができます。



クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで、falseを使用して新しい変数を初期化します。

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ), m_type( 0 ), m_visible( false ) , m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { }





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqhのグラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスを改善しましょう。



クラスのprotectedセクションで、オブジェクトの影の有無が設定されているフラグ変数とチャートの背景色を格納する変数を宣言します。これは、将来、影を描くときに必要になります。



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

オブジェクト整数プロパティの列挙から2つの定数を削除したので、次にそれらをクラス変数に格納する必要があります。

privateセクションでそれらを宣言します。

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; color m_color_bg; uchar m_opacity;

「要素の背景色」と「要素の不透明度」が設定され、これらの変数に読み込まれます。

グラフィカルオブジェクトの外観をデザインするには、色の明度を変更できるメソッドが必要です。

これは、HSLカラーモデルのコンポーネントの1つです。

HSL、HLS、HSI(色相、彩度、明度(強度)) は、色相、彩度、明度を色座標として使用するカラーモデルです。HSVとHSLは2つの異なるカラーモデルです(明度を明るさと混同しないでください)。



グラフィカルプリミティブを描画するときは、描画の従来の照明部分を明るくし、従来の陰影部分を暗くする必要があります。画像自体の色は影響を受けません。これを確実にするために、ARGBカラーモデルをHSLに変換するメソッドを適用して、画像の目的の部分のピクセルの明るさを変更します。



クラスのprivateセクションでこのメソッドを宣言します。

bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); protected :

グラフィック要素オブジェクトは、その子孫となるより複雑なグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するためのメインオブジェクトです。ライブラリオブジェクト(親クラスが作成された子孫オブジェクトのパラメータを指定するprotectedコンストラクタを特徴とする)を構築するという概念を念頭に置いて、要素オブジェクトのprotectedパラメトリックコンストラクタを作成します。protectedグラフィック要素(ここではフォームオブジェクト)に基づいて作成される子孫オブジェクトタイプに関する明確なパラメータを受け取ることです。

クラスのprotectedセクションで、新しい保護されたパラメトリックコンストラクタを宣言します。

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :

これは、オブジェクトを作成するための基本的なパラメータのみを受け取ります。他のすべてのパラメータは、作成が成功した後にのみ設定されます。これは、ライブラリのグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスで実行されますが、まだ開始していません。

影が存在するかどうかのフラグの初期化とチャートの背景色をデフォルトの(ノンパラメトリック)コンストラクタ、つまり初期化リストに追加します。



public : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement() : m_shadow( false ) , m_chart_color_bg(( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )) {;}





オブジェクトパラメータを簡単にアクセスできるように、メソッドのブロックにオブジェクトプロパティを設定するための新しいメソッドを追加します。

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBackground( const color colour) { this .m_color_bg=colour; } void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetShadow( const bool flag);

背景色を返すメソッドと不透明度は、新しく宣言された変数に設定された値を返すようになりました:。



color ColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_color_bg; } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); }

リストの最後に、オブジェクトによって投影された影を描画するフラグを返すメソッド、チャートの背景色を返すメソッド、

オブジェクトをフォアグラウンドに移動するメソッド(チャート上の他のすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトの上)を追加します。



int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true ) ; }

ご覧のとおり、オブジェクトを他のすべての上に設定するには、上記で検討した親クラスのメソッドを使用して、非表示にしてすぐに再度表示する必要があります。

削除されたプロパティを設定する文字列をパラメトリックコンストラクタから削除します。



this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable);

これらは新しいプロパティとともに新しい変数に設定されます。

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

新しいprotectedパラメトリックコンストラクタは、上記で検討したものと同じです。

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=NULL_COLOR; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

受け取る値が少なくなり、要素の背景色が透明な白に設定され、要素全体の透明度が設定されます。



不要になった文字列をオブジェクト構造の作成メソッドから削除します。

this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);

また、新しい変数からのパラメータを保存するようにします。

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

構造体からオブジェクトを作成するメソッドでも同じことがなされます。

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

グラフィカルオブジェクト要素を作成するメソッドでは、オブジェクトの背景が完全に消去され、白い透明色で塗りつぶされます。

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(NULL_COLOR); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } return false ; }

要素の不透明度を設定するメソッドでは、オブジェクトが削除されたプロパティではなく、不透明度が変数に設定されるようになりました。

void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet( value ); this .m_opacity= value ; this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

以下は、指定された量だけ色の明度を変更する新しいメソッドです。

uint CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value) { if (change_value== 0.0 ) return clr; double a=GETRGBA(clr); double r=GETRGBR(clr); double g=GETRGBG(clr); double b=GETRGBB(clr); double h= 0 ,s= 0 ,l= 0 ; CColors::RGBtoHSL(r,g,b,h,s, l ); double nl=l+change_value; if (nl> 1.0 ) nl= 1.0 ; if (nl< 0.0 ) nl= 0.0 ; CColors::HSLtoRGB(h,s,nl,r,g,b); return ARGB(a,r,g,b); }

ここで

明度を変更するために渡された値を確認します。ゼロが渡された場合、何も変更せずに変更しない色を返します。

次に、メソッドに渡された色の各ARGB色成分を受け取り、 RGB成分をHSL色モデルに変換します。

各コンポーネントの値を変換した後、HSLモデルは対応する変数に設定されます(lコンポーネントが必要です)。

メソッドに渡された値を追加します(change_value値は-1.0から1.0まで変化する可能性があります)、許容値の範囲を超えたときに調整します。

次に、HSLモデルをRGBに変換し直し、HSLモデルからRGBに変換して生成された新しい色成分から取得したARGBモデルを返します。







色のテーマとフォームの種類

ライブラリは、グラフィック要素、関連するフォーム、ウィンドウなど、さまざまなオブジェクトの作成をサポートするためのものです。各フォーム、ウィンドウ、画像(フレーム、セパレーター、ドロップダウンリストなど)は、異なる表示スタイルを持つ場合があります。ただし、1つのプログラム内に、描画スタイル、色、装飾が異なるさまざまなオブジェクトが含まれているのはおかしいでしょう。

単一のプログラムに属する同じように見えるオブジェクトの開発を簡素化するために、描画スタイル、オブジェクトタイプ、および配色を紹介します。エンドユーザーはプログラム設定で目的のスタイルと色のテーマを選択できますが、プログラマーはそれほど気にする必要はありません。選択したテーマとスタイルは、単一の基準に従ってすべてのオブジェクトをすぐに再構築します。必要なすべての色、オブジェクトおよびプリミティブパラメータを備えたグラフィック設定のファイルに、必要な変更と追加を行うだけで済みます。

ライブラリメッセージクラスを開発するとき、すでにそのようなストラテジーを使用しましたメッセージインデックスのリストとメッセージインデックスに対応するテキストの配列を備えています。各記事の冒頭で通常最初に行うことは、新しいデータを設定することです。

グラフィカル設定のファイルも同じように配置されます。カラーテーマとオブジェクトスタイルの列挙、および適切な配列が特徴であり、新しく追加されたプロパティ、テーマ、または色ごとに新しいパラメータとその値を徐々に受け取ります。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ルートフォルダに、新しいGraphINI.mqhインクルードファイルを作成し、それにカラーテーマの数を追加します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 )

設定ファイルの使用法を示すには、2つのカラーテーマで十分です。その後、数を増やしていきます。



以下に、配色のインデックスと 1つのテーマパラメータのインデックスを設定します。各テーマには、同じ数のパラメータがあります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 ) enum ENUM_COLOR_THEMES { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 4 )

列挙定数名で各カラーテーマと必要なパラメータにアクセスすると便利です。



以下では、1番目の次元にカラーテーマを含み、2番目の次元にさまざまなオブジェクトプロパティを描画するためのカラーパラメータインデックスを含む 2次元配列を記述します。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 ) enum ENUM_COLOR_THEMES { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 4 ) color array_color_themes[TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES][TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS] = { { C'134,160,181' , C'134,160,181' , clrDimGray , C'46,85,117' , }, { C'181,196,196' , C'181,196,196' , clrGray , C'130,147,153' , }, };

これは、新しく追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトパラメータごとに新しい色を徐々に受け取る配列です。その色は、選択した配色に依存する必要があります。



次に、プリミティブ、フレームスタイル、タイプ、フォームスタイルを描画するときに平滑化タイプの列挙を追加し、続いてカラーテーマ用に設計されたものと同様のフォームスタイルプロパティインデックスとそのパラメータの列挙を追加します。

enum ENUM_SMOOTHING_TYPE { SMOOTHING_TYPE_NONE, SMOOTHING_TYPE_AA, SMOOTHING_TYPE_WU, SMOOTHING_TYPE_THICK, SMOOTHING_TYPE_DUAL, }; enum ENUM_FRAME_STYLE { FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_FORM_TYPE { FORM_TYPE_SQUARE, }; enum ENUM_FORM_STYLE { FORM_STYLE_FLAT, FORM_STYLE_BEVEL, }; #define TOTAL_FORM_STYLES enum ENUM_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS { FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY, }; #define TOTAL_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS ( 5 ) int array_form_style[ TOTAL_FORM_STYLES ][ TOTAL_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS ]= { { 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 80 , }, { 4 , 4 , 4 , 4 , 100 , }, };

構築ロジックがカラーテーマ配列と同じである2番目の配列は、要素、フォーム、ウィンドウ、およびその他のオブジェクトを構築するための新しい、選択したオブジェクトの外観のデザインスタイルに依存するパラメータを徐々に受け取ります。



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpData.mqhにプログラム入力の新しい列挙を追加して、オブジェクトの作成に必要なスタイルとカラーテーマを選択できるようにします。最初に、新しく作成されたGraphINI.mqhファイルをインクルードます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #include "GraphINI.mqh"

英語とロシア語でコンパイルするためのコードブロックで、カラーテーマを選択するための新しい入力列挙を追加します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #include "GraphINI.mqh" #define COMPILE_EN #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; enum ENUM_INPUT_COLOR_THEME { INPUT_COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, INPUT_COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; #endif

これにより、プログラムの開始時に目的の配色を選択できるようになります。後で、オブジェクトの描画スタイルと構築タイプの選択を追加します。

フォームオブジェクトクラス

フォームオブジェクトは、グラフィカルオブジェクトのより高度なバージョンで、「次元」フレームやその他のプリミティブを描画したり、その他の要素をアタッチしたりできます。もちろん、必要なものはすべて「手動で」描くこともできますが、フォームを使用すると作業を自動化できます。

E:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\で、CFormクラスの新しい Form.mqh ファイルを作成します。クラスはグラフィック要素オブジェクトから継承するので、要素オブジェクトファイルもインクルードする必要があります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { }

クラスのprivateセクションで、必要なオブジェクト、変数、クラス補助メソッドを宣言します。



class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CGCnvElement *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; color m_color_shadow; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject ( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public :

クラスのpublicセクションには、ライブラリオブジェクトの標準であるメソッドといくつかのコンストラクタがあります。デフォルトコンストラクタと、指定されたチャートとサブウィンドウ、現在のチャートの指定されたサブウィンドウ、メインウィンドウの現在のチャートからオブジェクトを作成できるコンストラクタです。

public : CForm ( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm ( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm ( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .Initialize(); } ~CForm(); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

フォームオブジェクトを操作するメソッドは次のとおりです。

virtual void SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity); virtual void SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ); bool CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadow( const uchar opacity); void DrawShadow( const uchar opacity); void DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style); void DrawFrameSimple( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void SetColorFrame( const color colour) { this .m_color_frame=colour; } color ColorFrame( void ) const { return this .m_color_frame; } void SetColorShadow( const color colour) { this .m_color_shadow=colour; } color ColorShadow( void ) const { return this .m_color_shadow; } };

宣言されたメソッドについて詳しく考えてみましょう。

以下は、チャートとサブウィンドウIDを示すコンストラクタ:です。

CForm::CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

コンストラクタは、チャートのIDと、フォームオブジェクトの作成に使用されるサブウィンドウのインデックス、その名前、左上のフォーム角度の座標、およびそのサイズを受け取ります。初期化リストで、Formオブジェクト型を指定して要素オブジェクトクラスコンストラクタを呼び出します。クラス本体で、初期化メソッドを呼び出します。

以下は、サブウィンドウを指定する現在のチャートコンストラクタです。

CForm::CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

コンストラクタは、フォームオブジェクトを作成するサブウィンドウの番号(現在のグラフ)、フォームオブジェクト名、左上のフォーム角度の座標、およびそのサイズを受け取ります。初期化リストで、Formオブジェクト型と現在のチャートIDを指定して要素オブジェクトクラスコンストラクタを呼び出します。クラス本体で、初期化メソッドを呼び出します。



以下は、メインチャートウィンドウの現在のチャートのコンストラクタです。

CForm::CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

コンストラクタは、フォームオブジェクトの名前、左上のフォーム角度の座標、およびそのサイズを受け取ります。初期化リストで、要素オブジェクトクラスコンストラクタを呼び出し、Formオブジェクト型と現在のチャートID、およびメインウィンドウインデックス(0)を指定します。クラス本体で、初期化メソッドを呼び出します。



クラスデストラクタで、影オブジェクトへのポインタの有効性を確認し、存在する場合はオブジェクトを削除します。

CForm::~CForm() { if (m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete m_shadow_obj; }

以下は、変数の初期化メソッドです。

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 2 ; }

ここでは、フォームに添付されている要素のリストをクリアし並べ替え済みリストフラグを設定して、影オブジェクトポインタ(NULL)、影描画フラグ(false)、フォームのフレームサイズ(各辺に2ピクセル)を指定します。



以下は、新しいグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成するprivateメソッド:です。

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { int pos=:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )); string pref=:: StringSubstr (NameObj(),pos+ 1 ); string name=pref+ "_" +obj_name; CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

このメソッドは、新しいオブジェクトの作成に必要なすべてのパラメータ(型、アタッチされたオブジェクトのリスト内のインデックス、名前、座標、サイズ、色、不透明度、オブジェクトの移動可能性、アクティビティのフラグ)を受け取ります。

クラス本体で、名前オブジェクトから末尾を取得します(名前は、プログラム名とその作成時に割り当てられたオブジェクト名で構成されます)。作成中にオブジェクト名を取得し、メソッドに渡された名前を追加する必要があります。

たとえば、名前がProgram_name_Form01の場合、Form01部分文字列を取得し、メソッドに渡された名前を追加します。影オブジェクトを作成してShadowという名前を渡すと、オブジェクト名はForm01_ Shadowになり、作成されたオブジェクトの最終的な名前はProgram_name_Form01_Shadowになります。

次に、型、チャートのパラメータ(現在のフォームオブジェクトが作成されている)、特定の名前、およびメソッドに渡されるその他のパラメータを指定して、新しいオブジェクトを作成します。作成されたオブジェクトへのメソッドポインタを返します。失敗した場合はNULLを返します。



以下は、新しい添付要素を作成するメソッドです。

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string element_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,element_num,element_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_elements.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ); int index= this .m_list_elements.Search(obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); delete obj; return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(obj)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

このメソッドは、上記のメソッドを使用して新しいグラフィック要素オブジェクトを作成し、それをフォームオブジェクト内の添付オブジェクトのリストに追加します。新しいオブジェクトの作成または添付オブジェクトのリストへの追加に失敗した場合は、エラーメッセージを表示してfalseを返します。新しい要素が正常に作成されてリストに追加されたら、trueを返します。



以下は、影オブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。

void CForm::CreateShadow( const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,- 1 , "Shadow" ,x,y,w,h, this .m_chart_color_bg,opacity,Movable(), false ); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) return ; this .BringToTop(); }

メソッドロジックはコードでコメントされています。要するに、影が描かれる要素オブジェクトは、それが作成されるフォームオブジェクトよりも大きくなければならないので(影を描くために上下左右に空きスペースが必要です)、新しいサイズ オブジェクトは、OUTER_AREA_SIZEマクロ置換値に応じて計算されます。

オブジェクトが正常に作成されると、作成されたフォームオブジェクトの上に自動的に設定されます。したがって、フォームオブジェクトを強制的に前景に移動する必要があります。これは、メソッドの最後で実行されます。

以下は、影を描画するメソッドです。

void CForm::DrawShadow( const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; int x=OUTER_AREA_SIZE+ 1 ; int y=OUTER_AREA_SIZE+ 1 ; m_shadow_obj.DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+Width(),y+Height(), this .ColorShadow(),opacity); m_shadow_obj.Update(); return ; }

メソッドロジックは、コード内でコメントされています。現在、このメソッドは、オブジェクトの影を描く本格的なメソッドを作成するための単なるワークピースであり、影を描画するために作成された要素オブジェクトの現在のオブジェクトの右下にシフトされた単純な長方形を描画するだけです。

以下は、配色を設定するメソッドです。



void CForm::SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity) { this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .SetColorBackground(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG]); this .SetColorFrame(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME]); this .SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); }

このメソッドは、オブジェクトに指定されたカラーテーマを設定するために使用されます。このメソッドは、必要なテーマとフォームオブジェクトの不透明度の値を受け取ります。次に、フォームの不透明度、フォームの背景色、フォームのフレームの色、フォームの影の色が、上記で作成したカラーテーマの配列に記述された値から設定されます。



以下は、フォームのスタイルを設定するメソッドです。

void CForm::SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_shadow=shadow; this .m_frame_width_top=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP]; this .m_frame_width_bottom=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM]; this .m_frame_width_left=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT]; this .m_frame_width_right=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT]; this .SetColorTheme(theme,opacity); this .CreateShadow(( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .DrawShadow(( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .Erase( this .ColorBackground(), this .Opacity()); switch (style) { case FORM_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFormFrame( this .m_frame_width_top, this .m_frame_width_bottom, this .m_frame_width_left, this .m_frame_width_right, this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,Width()- 1 ,Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER], this .Opacity()); break ; default : this .DrawFormFrame( this .m_frame_width_top, this .m_frame_width_bottom, this .m_frame_width_left, this .m_frame_width_right, this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_FLAT); this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,Width()- 1 ,Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER], this .Opacity()); break ; } }

メソッドロジックはコードでコメントされています。

実際、このメソッドは、必要なパラメータを使用してフォームオブジェクトを作成する例です。

以下は、フォームフレームを描画するメソッドです。



void CForm::DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { switch (style) { case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : DrawFrameBevel( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : DrawFrameStamp( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : DrawFrameFlat( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; default : DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; } }

フレームスタイルに応じて、適切なフォームフレームを描画します。

以下は、単純なフレームを描画するメソッドです。



void CForm::DrawFrameSimple( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { int x1=x, y1=y; int x2=x1+width- 1 ; int y2=y1+height- 1 ; CGCnvElement::DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,colour,opacity); if (wd_left> 1 || wd_right> 1 || wd_top> 1 || wd_bottom> 1 ) CGCnvElement::DrawRectangle(x1+wd_left- 1 ,y1+wd_top- 1 ,x2-wd_right+ 1 ,y2-wd_bottom+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_left> 2 && wd_right> 2 && wd_top> 2 && wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_left> 2 && wd_top> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_right> 2 && wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x2- 1 ,y2- 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_left< 3 && wd_right< 3 ) { if (wd_top> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y2- 1 ,colour,opacity); } else if (wd_top< 3 && wd_bottom< 3 ) { if (wd_left> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_right> 2 ) this .Fill(x2- 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); } }

メソッドロジックは、コード内の詳細なコメントを特徴としています。つまり、2つの入れ子になっている長方形を描画します。将来フレームの側面を形成するスポットの長方形の間に隙間がある場合(長方形の側面が重なっていない場合)、長方形の描画に使用したのと同じ色で塗りつぶします。



以下は、平らなフレームを描画するメソッドです。



void CForm::DrawFrameFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.07 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.01 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.02 )); } } }

以下は、エンボス(凸)フレームを描画するメソッドです。



void CForm::DrawFrameBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y), 0.25 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_left;i<width-wd_right;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ),- 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom), 0.1 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+i), 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+i),- 0.1 )); } for ( int i=wd_top;i<height-wd_bottom;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width-wd_right,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width-wd_right,y+i), 0.1 )); } } }

以下は、エンボス(凹)フレームを描画するメソッドです。



void CForm::DrawFrameStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.25 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ), 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_left;i<width-wd_right;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ), 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom),- 0.25 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+i),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+i), 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_top;i<height-wd_bottom;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i), 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width-wd_right,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width-wd_right,y+i),- 0.2 )); } } }

以下は、フィールドを描画するメソッド(シンプルおよびエンボスフィールド)です。



void CForm::DrawFieldFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.05 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); } } void CForm::DrawFieldBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y), 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.1 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ), 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); } } void CForm::DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ), 0.1 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ), 0.05 )); } }

上記のすべてのメソッドのロジックはほぼ同じであり、メソッドコードにコメントが含まれています。非常にわかりやすく、理解しやすいと思います。いずれにせよ、コメントセクションを使用してください。

今のところフォームオブジェクトの作成はこれで完了です。







検証

今日のテストは非常に簡単です。構築スタイルや色のテーマが異なる2つの異なるフォームを作成して、フォームが作成されたら、フィールドをフォームに追加します。上のフォームは次元の凹面フィールドを取得し、2番目のフォームは半透明の次元の凹面フィールドを取得します。

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part76\にTestDoEasyPart76.mq5として保存します。



ライブラリフォームオブジェクトファイルをEAに含めますそして要素オブジェクトのリストの名前をフォームオブジェクトのリストに変更します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/ja/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_forms;

OnInit()ハンドラで、2つのフォームを作成し、それらに凹型フィールドを描画します。

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 0 ? 255 : 250 ); ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true ); if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Update( true ); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Update( true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

OnChartEvent()ハンドラからオブジェクトへのマウスクリックの処理を削除します。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { } }

EAをコンパイルし、チャート上で起動します。





ご覧のとおり、目的のスタイルと色のテーマを指定するだけで、コンポーネントの色と描画スタイルが異なる2つの異なるフォームを作成できました。



次の段階

次の記事では、フォームオブジェクトの開発を続け、その機能を広げます。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

