DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第79部): 「アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラスとその子孫オブジェクト

前回の記事では、描画された形状の下にある背景の一部を保存してから復元するためのクラスを作成しました。ここでは、この概念についての作業を再開し、それに基づいて、単一のアニメーションフレームの基本クラスとその子孫(テキストアニメーションフレームと長方形アニメーションフレームのクラス)を作成します。

基本クラスには単一のアニメーションフレームの共通のプロパティセットが含まれ、その子孫には、形状を描画するための固有のメソッドがあります。テキストアニメーションクラスはテキストの操作を可能にするためのものです。長方形アニメーションフレームは、単一のアニメーションフレームを作成し、そのようなCCanvasクラスメソッドに基づく描画メソッドを使用してさまざまな形状を描画するためのものです。

作成された各フォームオブジェクトはカスタムキャンバスに描画するための一連のメソッドを備えているため、フォーム上に新しい画像をすばやく作成して管理できます。各フォームで描画ツールを便利に使用できるように、フォーム上に作成されたすべてのテキストと形状の画像のリストを特徴とする共通クラスを作成します。後に新しいアニメーションメソッドを追加する際には、それらのリストも共通クラスに配置します。このような概念により、新しい画像を動的に作成して適切なリストに保存し、次に、フォームオブジェクトからそれらをすばやく取得して、その背景上に表示することができます。この場合、そのようなオブジェクトは、フォームの背景をその下に自動的に保存します。オブジェクトが削除、変更、または移動された場合、保存された背景が復元されます。



したがって、今回の記事では、前の記事で作成した描画フレームを少し修正し、基本アニメーションフレームオブジェクトのクラスを開発し、2つの子孫クラス(テキストアニメーションフレームと長方形アニメーションフレームクラス)を開発します。これらのフレームオブジェクトのリストを格納するためのクラスを作成し、フォームオブジェクトからそれらを操作する機能を提供しましょう。







ライブラリクラスの改善

まず、以前に作成したライブラリクラスを改善します。\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhで、長方形アニメーションフレームクラスにアニメーションフレームのリストと描画された形状タイプのリストを追加します。

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, }; enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, };

アニメーションフレームオブジェクトを識別するにはアニメーションフレームタイプ(テキスト、描画された形状、または次の記事で紹介するその他のアニメーションフレームタイプ)を使用します。描画される形状のタイプは、単一の長方形のアニメーションフレームに正確に描画されるものを示します。これらのタイプは、CCanvasクラスの既存の描画メソッド( クラスメソッドの表のデータアクセス、 プリミティブの描画、 塗りつぶされたプリミティブの描画、 アンチエイリアスを使用したプリミティブの描画セクション)に対応します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE,

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-кадр анимации" , "Failed to create new animation frame object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-кадр анимации с идентификатором " , "The list already contains an animation frame object with an ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-кадра анимации с идентификатором " , "No animation frame object with ID " }, { "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" },





ライブラリサービス関数ファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh)に、配列の最大値と最小値を返す関数を追加します。

template < typename T> bool ArrayMaximumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &max_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } max_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMaximum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; max_value=array[index]; return true ; } template < typename T> bool ArrayMinimumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &min_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } min_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMinimum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; min_value=array[index]; return true ; }

これらの関数は、リンクを介して渡された配列にある最大値または最小値を返します。関数からの戻り値は「無効な」値として配列セルに配置される可能性があるため、bool型です。たとえば、配列からデータを受信したときに-1が返される場合(多くの関数で行われるように)、そのような値は配列に設定されている値の1つにすることができます。有効な値(-1)が返された場合、プログラムはこれがエラーであると想定します。これは正しくありません。したがって、エラーが発生した場合はfalseを返し、配列で見つかった最大値または最小値はリンクを介して関数に渡された変数に設定されます。関数がtrueを返す場合、変数は目的の値を格納します。source変数は関数の呼び出し元メソッドの名前を受け取るため、エラーが発生した場合、関数の呼び出し元メソッドの名前とエラーメッセージを確認できます。



変数は、描画された形状タイプの説明を返す関数も受け取ります。

string FigureTypeDescription( const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (figure_type), 12 )); }

ここでは、列挙形式で関数に渡されたタイプが文字列での説明に変換されます。12番目の記号の位置からの部分文字列は、不要なテキストをトリミングするためにタイプテキスト表現から取得されます。たとえば、FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLEの形状タイプは「FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE」に変換され、このテキストから12番目の記号から始まる必要な部分文字列「FIGURE_TYPE_ TRIANGLE 」が取得され、結果として「TRIANGLE」文字列が返されます。



前回の記事では、背景の一部を配列にコピーするメソッドを作成するときに、コピーされた背景の長方形のサイズと座標をフォームに表示されるテキストサイズによって定義しました。ここでは画像も表示します。それらのサイズは、テキストサイズによって定義されなくなるため、背景部分のコピーされた長方形の座標とサイズを定義するメソッドを作成する必要があります。

グラフィック要素クラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqhファイルで、メソッドの名前を変更します。

void TextGetShiftXY ( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

現在、このメソッドはGetShiftXYbyText()と呼ばれています。画像のコピーされた部分の座標とサイズをオブジェクトのアンカーポイントを基準にして指定されたサイズで返す新しいメソッドを宣言します。

void GetShiftXYbyText( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); void GetShiftXYbySize ( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

クラスの最後に実装します。

以下は、サイズごとに長方形のアンカーポイントを基準にした座標オフセットを返すメソッドです。

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbySize( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { switch (anchor) { case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP : shift_x=-width; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height; break ; default : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; } }

ここでは、コピーされた領域の幅と高さ、およびメソッドに渡されたアンカーポイントに応じて、アンカーポイントを基準にした座標オフセットを計算し、リンクを介してメソッドに渡された変数に書き込みます。

以下は、テキストアンカーポイントを基準にした座標オフセットを返すメソッドです。

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbyText( const string text , const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { int tw= 0 ,th= 0 ; this .TextSize( text ,tw,th); this .GetShiftXYbySize(tw,th,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); }

ここでは、まずメソッドに渡されるテキストのサイズを定義して、 保存されたフォームの背景画像領域の座標オフセットを定義するために上記のメソッドを呼び出します 。



前回の記事では、フォームの背景画像の一部をコピーしてその後配列から復元するためのクラスを開発しました。クラスは、フォームオブジェクトクラスファイルで設定されました。次に、フォームオブジェクトクラスファイルからクラスを削除して、新しく作成されたフレームオブジェクトクラスの新しいファイルに再配置します(クラスを別々のファイルに書き込んで保存する方がよいことがわかりました)。

単一のアニメーションフレームの基本クラスを作成しましょう。このクラスには、そのすべての子孫に共通のプロパティが含まれます。



「アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\で、新しいAnimations\フォルダーとCFrameクラスのFrame.mqhファイルを作成します。



クラスファイルにグラフィック要素オブジェクトクラスのファイルをインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh"

次に、フォームオブジェクトクラスファイルから削除したピクセルコピーオブジェクトクラスを配置します(前の記事で検討しました)。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element; uint m_array[]; int m_id; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_wr; int m_hr; public : virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE ); } void SetElement(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetCoordX( const int value) { this .m_x=value; } void SetCoordY( const int value) { this .m_y=value; } void SetWidth( const int value) { this .m_w=value; } void SetHeight( const int value) { this .m_h=value; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int WidthReal( void ) const { return this .m_wr; } int HeightReal( void ) const { return this .m_hr; } bool CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height); bool CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord); CPixelCopier ( void ){;} CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; } ~CPixelCopier ( void ){;} }; bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height) { int x1=( int )x_coord; int y1=( int )y_coord; if (x1> this .m_element.Width()- 1 || y1> this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) return false ; this .m_wr= int (width== 0 ? this .m_element.Width() : width); this .m_hr= int (height== 0 ? this .m_element.Height() : height); int x2= int (x1+ this .m_wr- 1 ); int y2= int (y1+ this .m_hr- 1 ); if (x2>= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ) x2= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ; if (y2>= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) y2= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ; this .m_wr=x2-x1+ 1 ; this .m_hr=y2-y1+ 1 ; int size= this .m_wr* this .m_hr; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array,size)!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y1;y<y1+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x1;x<x1+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_array[n]= this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelGet(x,y); n++; } } return true ; } bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y_coord;y<y_coord+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x_coord;x<x_coord+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelSet(x,y, this .m_array[n]); n++; } } return true ; }

ここで(一時的に)変更されたのは、以前に保存したフォーム画像全体をコピーする必要があるコード文字列をコメントアウトしたという事実だけです。ここにエラーがあり、フォームオブジェクト配列からではなく、グラフィカルリソースから背景が直接コピーされました。グラフィカルリソースには、フォームの背景画像に適用されたすべての変更が含まれています。これを修正するには、元のフォーム画像のコピーを特徴とする別の配列にフォームの外観を保存する必要があります。すでにそのような配列がありますが、作成直後に元のフォームの外観を保存するためのメソッドを作成する必要があります。それまで、これらの文字列をコメントアウトしました。フォームの背景の一部ではなく全体のサイズの背景は、フォームの背景の一部を復元するループで復元されます(つまり、ある配列を別の配列にコピーするのではなく、フォームの背景要素を要素ごとに入力することによって) フォームの背景画像の一部の保存されたコピーを格納する配列)。



次に、ピクセルコピークラスの後に、アニメーションフレームオブジェクトクラスの本体を記述します。

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; public : ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); };

クラスはピクセルコピーオブジェクトクラスから派生しているため、実際には、ピクセルコピーオブジェクトクラスです。



クラスで宣言されたすべての変数とメソッドはコメントで説明されています。このクラスは他のアニメーションフレームクラスの基本であるため、子孫に共通するすべてのプロパティとメソッドをここで設定します。

画像を復元するときに画像の前に保存した部分の座標を定義できるように、最後の座標、オフセット、アンカーポイントを返す変数とメソッドが必要です。これらの座標は、その上に描画された画像によって消去された保存済みの背景を配置するために使用されます。

このクラスは3つのコンストラクタを備えています。

デフォルトのpublicコンストラクタ protectedテキストフレームオブジェクトコンストラクタ protected長方形フレームオブジェクトコンストラクタ



protectedコンストラクタの実装について考えてみましょう。

以下は、長方形フレームのコンストラクタです。

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,w,h,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD; this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

コンストラクタは、作成された長方形フレームオブジェクトのID、X座標とY座標、フレームの幅と高さ、および新しいオブジェクトが作成されたグラフィック要素オブジェクトへのポインタを受け取ります。クラスはピクセルコピーオブジェクトの子孫であるため、必要なすべてのパラメータをコンストラクタ初期化リストの基本クラスコンストラクタに渡します。これらのパラメータは、コンストラクタ引数に渡されるプロパティのすべてです。

デフォルトパラメータをクラス本体のすべてのクラスメンバー変数に設定します。



以下は、テキストフレームのコンストラクタです。



CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element=element; this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().TextSize(text,w,h); this .m_anchor_last= this .m_element.TextAnchor(); this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; CPixelCopier::SetID(id); CPixelCopier::SetCoordX(x); CPixelCopier::SetCoordY(y); CPixelCopier::SetWidth(w); CPixelCopier::SetHeight(h); }

コンストラクタは、作成されたテキストフレームオブジェクトのID、そのX座標とY座標、テキスト、および新しいオブジェクトが作成されたグラフィック要素オブジェクトへのポインタを受け取ります。

クラス本体で、最初にテキストサイズを定義し、次にクラスメンバー変数のデフォルト値を設定し、作成されたオブジェクトのID、その座標、およびテキストサイズを親ピクセルコピーオブジェクトに設定します。



アニメーションフレームオブジェクトクラスの子孫のオブジェクトのクラスを作成します。



テキストアニメーションフレームクラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\で、CFrameTextクラスの新しいFrameText.mqhファイルを作成します。

アニメーションフレームクラスのファイルをファイルにインクルードする必要がありますが、クラス自体はその子孫である必要があります。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} };

ここには、フォームオブジェクトの背景にテキストを描画するための1つのpublicメソッドと 2つのコンストラクタ(デフォルトとパラメトリックコンストラクタ)があります。



パラメトリックコンストラクタは、作成されたテキストアニメーションフレームオブジェクトのIDと、オブジェクトが作成されたグラフィック要素へのポインタを受け取ります。初期化リストでは、親クラスはコンストラクタ引数で渡されたID、座標とテキストのデフォルト値、およびコンストラクタ引数で渡されたグラフィック要素へのポインタを受け取ります。

以下は、背景を保存および復元しながら背景にテキストを表示するメソッドです。

bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element.TextSize(text,w,h); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize(w,h,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray(x+shift_x,y+shift_y,w,h)) return false ; this .m_element.Text(x,y,text,clr,opacity,anchor); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

メソッドのロジックについては、コードコメントで詳しく説明されています。前回の記事でテスト中にすでに検討した(テストEAのOnChartEvent()ハンドラで同様のロジックが設定されました)ため、ここではすべてが明確であると思います。フォームにテキストが描画された後、そのアンカーポイント、X座標とY座標、およびアンカーポイントを基準にしたオフセット値が、親クラスの変数に設定されて、テキストで上書きされたフォーム画像の背景を復元するために使用されます。

次に、アニメーションフレームオブジェクトの2番目の子孫クラスを作成しましょう。



長方形アニメーションフレームクラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\で、CFrameQuadクラスの新しいFrameQuad.mqhファイルを作成します。

親クラスファイルとクラスファイルにインクルードします(およびクラスファイルから派生します)。



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; }

クラスのprivateセクションで、描画された形状を囲む長方形の座標とサイズを格納するクラスメンバー変数を宣言します。これらは、描画された形状によって上書きされた、保存された背景パーツの画像領域の座標とサイズです。



パラメトリックコンストラクタは、作成されたオブジェクトのIDと、オブジェクトが作成されたグラフィック要素へのポインタを受け取ります。メソッド引数で渡されるID、デフォルトの座標とフレームサイズのパラメータ、およびグラフィック要素へのポインタは、コンストラクタ初期化リストの親クラスコンストラクタに渡されます。コンストラクタ本体で、描画した形状のアンカーポイントを「左上」に設定します。これは、コピーされた領域のオフセットを計算するために必要です。この値では、XおよびY座標オフセットのアンカーポイントはゼロに等しくなります。

CCanvasクラスには多数の描画メソッドがあるため、フォームオブジェクトの背景に形状を描画するためのすべての適切なメソッドはクラスのpublicセクションで宣言され、背景の復元が続きます。

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; } bool SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };

これらの各メソッドの実装は、同様の描画メソッドの実装と同様です。ただし、ほとんどすべての描画メソッドには固有のニュアンスがあります(2つの類似した描画メソッドの保存領域のサイズは、それぞれの特徴によって異なる場合があります)。

これらのメソッドの実装を見てみましょう。



以下は、指定された座標で点の色を設定するメソッドです。

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

メソッドのロジックは、コードで十分に詳細にコメントされています。もっと満遍なく考えてみましょう。ここでは、まず背景の長方形領域の左上端のX座標とY座標を設定して、描画された点の下で後に背景を復元するのに備えて配列に保存します。これはドット(1ピクセルの画像)のみであるため、保存された領域の座標は描画されたドットの座標と一致し、サイズは1ピクセルのサイズ(1 x 1)と一致します。

次に、背景が以前に保存されているかどうかを確認します(背景保存先の配列サイズがゼロ以外)。保存されている場合、以前に保存したフォームオブジェクトの背景を復元します(復元された領域の座標とサイズはクラス変数ですでに設定されています)。背景が正常に復元されたら、フォームの背景をドットの新しい座標で保存し、ドットを描画します。新しく描画されたドットによって消去された背景を後で復元するために、新しい座標、保存された領域のサイズ、シフトをクラス変数に保存します。



以下は、垂直線の線分を描画するメソッドです。

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineVertical(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

ここで、形状の輪郭を描く長方形の座標とサイズの計算は、前のメソッドとは異なります。1ピクセルの幅で垂直線を引くので、これは自然なことです。線の高さは、線の2つのY座標の最大値と最小値の差として計算する必要があります。保存領域のY座標は、2つのY座標の最小値(描画された線の上の点)に対応します。



以下は、水平線の線分を描画するメソッドです。

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

ここで、座標と保存領域のサイズの計算は、これが水平線であり、ここでの高さが1ピクセルに等しいことを除いて、前のメソッドでの同じ計算と同様です。 保存された領域の幅とX座標を計算する必要があります。



以下は、フリーハンドの線分を描画するメソッドです。



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLine(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

ここで、保存された領域の座標とサイズは、描画された線の座標に基づいて計算されます。



以下は、ポリラインを描画するメソッドです。



bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolyline(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

ここで、座標と保存領域のサイズの計算の背後にある考え方は、上記で検討したメソッドと同じです。ただし、ポリライン(および他の多くの形状)の場合、折れ目の数や座標の数を知ることができないため、座標は変数の形式ではなく配列で渡されるため、実行は異なります。事前にメソッド引数に渡されます。これが、メソッドを呼び出す前に、2つの配列にX座標と各折れ目のドットの適切なY座標を入力する必要がある理由です。

このメソッドでは、以前に検討した関数を使用して配列から最大値と最小値を受け取り、関数に渡された配列から最小値または最大値を返します。得られた値は、保存されたフォームの背景領域の座標とサイズを計算するために使用されます。



以下は、平滑化を使用しない残りの形状描画メソッドです(座標の計算と保存された領域のサイズに注意してください )。

bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircle(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawArc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





塗りつぶされたプリミティブを平滑化を使用せずに描画するメソッドを考えてみましょう。

以下は、領域を塗りつぶすメソッドです。



bool CFrameQuad::FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.Fill(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

このメソッドは任意の囲まれた領域を塗りつぶすため、保存された領域のサイズを事前に知ることはできません。したがって、ここではフォーム全体を保存する必要があります。これを実現するために、座標とサイズをゼロに設定しましょう。これらの値の場合、メソッドは画像の長方形の領域を保存し、フォームの背景全体を配列に保存します。



塗りつぶされたプリミティブを描画する残りのメソッドについては、座標と保存領域サイズの計算は、前に検討した単純な平滑化されていないプリミティブの計算と一致します。メソッドをそのまま見てみましょう。

bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleFill(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3)- 1 ; int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3)+ 1 ; int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





以下は、平滑化を使用してプリミティブを描画するメソッドです。

以下は、アンチエイリアスアルゴリズムを使用して点を描画するメソッドです。



bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y=y- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixelAA(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

保存領域の座標とサイズの計算は、平滑化を使用せずに点を描画するメソッドでの同じ計算とは異なります。平滑化された点は、3つの隣接するピクセル(合計9、つまり3 x 3ピクセル)に配置されることがあるため、保存される領域の寸法は、高さ、幅とも3ピクセルである必要があります。X座標とY座標は、それぞれ、点自体の座標から1ピクセル左、1ピクセル上にある必要があります。したがって、点が平滑化アルゴリズムによってぼかされて複数のピクセルに描画された場合、点の輪郭を描く保存領域の長方形には描画された点のすべての辺に1ピクセルの余白があります。これにより、描画された点によって消去された背景の不完全な復元を平滑化で取り除くことができます。



以下は、アンチエイリアスアルゴリズムを使用してフリーハンドの線分を描画するメソッドです。

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

メソッドをテストしたところ、描画された線のエッジがぼやけていないことがわかりました。したがって、保存領域サイズの計算は、平滑化を使用せずに線を描画するメソッドの計算と一致します。



以下は、Wuのアルゴリズムを使用してフリーハンドの線分を描画するメソッドです。

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

計算は、同じ理由で前のメソッドと似ています。



以下は、予備ろ過を伴う平滑化アルゴリズムを使用して、指定された幅を持つフリーハンドの線分を描画するメソッドです。



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

このメソッドの保存領域の計算は上記とは異なります。このような平滑化アルゴリズムを使用した線は、編集可能な値とその端の外観を備えているため、保存される領域の幅は、線とそのエッジのサイズ(幅)を考慮する必要があります(線のエッジは丸めることができるため、線のサイズ (長さ)は、2つの丸め半径、つまり線幅として設定された値だけ増加します。



以下は、予備ろ過を伴う平滑化アルゴリズムを使用して、指定された幅を持つフリーハンドの垂直線分を描画するメソッドです。



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_x=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_y=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_x); this .m_quad_x=x-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=size; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct_y* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

計算は、前のメソッドで説明したものと同じです。



以下は、平滑化されたプリミティブおよびその他のプリミティブを描画する残りのメソッドです。

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_y=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_x=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_y); this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=y-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct_x* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=size; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleAA(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleWu(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG ( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (x2-x1)))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (y2-y1)))+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG ( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

ここでのすべてのメソッドの保存された背景領域の計算アルゴリズムは、上記で検討したメソッドの計算アルゴリズムとほぼ同じです。

楕円の描画メソッド(DrawEllipseAAOnBGおよびDrawEllipseWuOnBG)では、楕円が描画される長方形が3ピクセル未満の場合、形状は描画されません。したがって、ここでの計算には、サイズが3ピクセル未満であることのチェックが含まれています。これが私のバグなのか、CCanvasクラスメソッドの機能なのかはまだわかりません。これは後で明らかにしたいと思います。



現在必要なアニメーションフレームオブジェクトのすべてのクラスを開発しました。

次に、作成したアニメーションフレームオブジェクトを保存、アクセス、管理するためのクラスを作成します。



このクラスには、作成されたアニメーションフレームオブジェクト(テキストと長方形のオブジェクト)を格納するための2つの(今のところ)リストと、新しいオブジェクトを作成および管理するためのメソッドが含まれます。続いて、クラスは1つのフォームに属するすべてのアニメーションオブジェクトを格納します。したがって、各フォームは、動的に作成してフォームアニメーションのリストに追加できる独自のアニメーションオブジェクトのセットを備えています。



フォームアニメーションクラス

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\で、CAnimationsクラスの新しいAnimations.mqhファイルを作成します。



基本アニメーションフレームオブジェクトの新しく作成された子孫クラスファイルのみをクラスファイルに含める必要があります。クラス自体は、CObject標準ライブラリのベースオブジェクトの子孫である必要があります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { }

クラスのprivateセクションで、アニメーションオブジェクトの作成元となるグラフィカル要素オブジェクトへのポインタ、2種類のアニメーションフレームオブジェクトを格納するための2つのリスト、リスト内の指定されたオブジェクトの存在を示すフラグを返すためのメソッド、既存のアニメーションフレームオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッド、またはリストにない場合は事前に作成するメソッドを宣言します。



class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string soutce, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

以下では、すべてのメソッドを検討します。



クラスのpublicセクションで、リスト内のオブジェクトを作成および操作するためのメソッドと、背景を保存および復元しながらプリミティブを描画するメソッドを宣言します。

public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } bool TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };





宣言されたメソッドの実装について考えてみましょう。

以下は、パラメトリックコンストラクタです。

CAnimations::CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; }

引数で渡されたグラフィック要素オブジェクトへのポインタの値はm_elementポインタに設定されます。



以下は、タイプとIDでアニメーションフレームオブジェクトへのポインタを返すメソッドです。



CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

メソッドロジックはコードコメントで詳細に説明されており、説明は不要です。

以下は、リスト内に指定されたタイプとIDを持つフレームオブジェクトの存在を示すフラグを返すメソッドです。



bool CAnimations::IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { return ( this .GetFrame(frame_type,id)!= NULL ); }

このメソッドは、上記で検討したGetFrame()メソッドを呼び出した結果のboolを返します、メソッドは、GetFrame()メソッドがNULL以外の結果を返す場合(必要なオブジェクトがリストに存在する場合)、trueを返し、それ以外の場合はfalse を返しました。



以下は、新しいテキストアニメーションフレームオブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameText( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameText(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_text.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで完全に説明されています。

以下は、新しい長方形のアニメーションフレームオブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameQuad(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_quad.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

メソッドは上記で検討したものと同じです。

以下は、ポインタを返すまたは新しいアニメーションフレームオブジェクトを作成するメソッドです。



CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); default : return NULL ; } }

メソッドのロジックは、コードのコメントで説明されています。アニメーションフレームを操作する場合は、事前にフレームを作成し、そのフレームへのポインタを取得して、取得したオブジェクトを管理できます。オブジェクトを動的に作成する必要がある場合、このメソッドを使用すると、最初に新しいオブジェクトを作成し(指定されたIDを持つオブジェクトが存在しない場合)、そのオブジェクトへのポインタを返すことができます。したがって、必要に応じてオブジェクトの動的作成を調整し、オブジェクトへのポインタをすぐに取得して管理することができます。

以下は、アニメーションフレームオブジェクトを操作するメソッドです。

以下は、背景を保存および復元しながら背景にテキストを表示するメソッドです。



bool CAnimations::TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameText *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.TextOnBG(text,x,y,anchor,clr,opacity,redraw); }

このメソッドは、オブジェクトID、表示されたテキストパラメータ(テキスト自体、X座標とY座標、アンカーポイント、色、不透明度)、指定されたIDで新しいオブジェクトを作成する必要があることを示すフラグを受け取ります。 IDがリストに存在せず、チャートの再描画フラグが表示されます。

次に、必要なオブジェクトへのポインタを取得します(または、オブジェクトがない場合はオブジェクトを作成します)。ポインタの取得に失敗した場合は、falseを返します。

ポインタを受け取った場合は、取得したテキストアニメーションフレームオブジェクトのTextOnBG()メソッドの結果を返します。

<分節4170>

以下は、指定された座標で点の色を設定するメソッドです。

bool CAnimations::SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); }

メソッドのロジックは、上記で検討したメソッドと同じです。このメソッドは、オブジェクトID、描画された形状のX座標とY座標、その色と不透明度、指定されたIDを持つオブジェクトがリストに存在しない場合にそのIDを持つ新しいオブジェクトを作成する必要があることを示すフラグ、チャートの再描画フラグを受け取ります。

次に、必要なオブジェクトへのポインタを取得します(または、オブジェクトがない場合はオブジェクトを作成します)。ポインタの取得に失敗した場合は、falseを返します。

ポインタを受け取った場合は、取得したアニメーション長方形フレームオブジェクトのSetPixelOnBG()メソッドの結果を返します。



以下は、プリミティブを描画する他のメソッドです。



残りの形状描画メソッドのロジックは、上記で検討したメソッドと同じです。コードをみてみましょう。

bool CAnimations::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawArcOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPieOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.FillOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleFillOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonFillOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelAAOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleAAOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleWuOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); }





新しく作成されたアニメーションオブジェクトのクラスは、フォームオブジェクトの不可欠な部分であるため、各フォームには、画像を作成する独自のメソッドがあります。



フォームオブジェクトクラスの\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqhファイルを開き、必要な改善を追加します。



アニメーションオブジェクトクラスのファイルをインクルードします。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh"

ピクセルコピーオブジェクトクラスを削除します(別のファイルに移動しました):

#include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { private : ... }

クラスのprivateセクションで、ピクセルコピー機リストの代わりに



CArrayObj m_list_pc_obj;

アニメーションクラスオブジェクトへのポインタを宣言します。

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :

すでに不要なIsPresentPC()メソッドの宣言をprivateセクションから削除し、その実装をコードリストから削除します。

void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); bool IsPresentPC( const int id); public :

クラスのpublicセクションから不要なメソッドを削除します。

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListPC( void ) { return & this .m_list_pc_obj; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

およびアニメーションオブジェクトへのポインタとテキストおよび長方形のアニメーションフレームのリストを返す新しいメソッドを追加します。



CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; } CAnimations *GetAnimationsObj( void ) { return this .m_animations; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesText() : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad() : NULL ); }

新しいピクセルコピーオブジェクトを作成するためのメソッドの宣言を削除します。



CPixelCopier *CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height);

クラス本体の外部に記述されたメソッドの実装も削除されます。

クラスのpublicセクションにある画像ピクセルを操作するためのメソッドのブロックで、アニメーションフレームオブジェクトを作成するための新しいメソッドを記述し、作成されたオブジェクトへのポインタを返し、背景を保存および復元するメソッドを描画します。