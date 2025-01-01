#property description "The indicator shows the central limit theorem, which states:"

#property description "The sum of a sufficiently large number of weakly dependent random variables, "

#property description "having approximately equal magnitude (none of the summands dominates,"

#property description "or makes a determining contribution to the sum), has a distribution close to normal."



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- グラフィック構成のプロパティ

#property indicator_label1 "Label"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM

#property indicator_color1 clrRoyalBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 5

//--- 入力変数

input int sample_number=10;

//--- 分布を描画するための指標バッファ

double LabelBuffer[];

//--- ティックカウンタ

double ticks_counter;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- 配列と指標バッファを関連付ける

SetIndexBuffer(0,LabelBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 指標バッファを現在から過去に向ける

ArraySetAsSeries(LabelBuffer,true);

//--- 擬似乱数生成器を初期化する

MathSrand(GetTickCount());

//--- ティックカウンタを初期化する

ticks_counter=0;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

//--- ゼロカウンタで指標バッファをリセットする

if(ticks_counter==0) ArrayInitialize(LabelBuffer,0);

//--- カウンタを増加

ticks_counter++;

//--- 定期的に配信を復活させるために、ティックカウンターをリセットする必要がある

if(ticks_counter>100)

{

Print("We've reset the indicator values, let's start filling the cells once again");

ticks_counter=0;

}

//--- 0〜7の3つの数の和としてランダムな値のサンプルを取得する

for(int i=0;i<sample_number;i++)

{

//--- 乱数が他の 3 つの数の和であるセルのインデックスの計算

int rand_index=0;

//--- 0〜7 の 3 つの乱数を取得

for(int k=0;k<3;k++)

{

//--- 7 による除算で余りは 0〜6 の値を返す

rand_index+=MathRand()%7;

}

//--- セル番号 rand_index の値を 1 で増やす

LabelBuffer[rand_index]++;

}

//--- OnCalculate() ハンドルを終了する

return(rates_total);

}