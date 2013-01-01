//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWriteArray.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 入力パラメータ

input string InpFileName="data.bin";

input string InpDirectoryName="SomeFolder";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 価格データを格納する構造体 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct prices

{

datetime date; // 日付

double bid; // 売値

double ask; // 買値

};

//--- グローバル変数

int count=0;

int size=20;

string path=InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName;

prices arr[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化に使用される関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 配列へのメモリ追加

ArrayResize(arr,size);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化解除に使用される関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- count<n の場合、残り数を書く

WriteData(count);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパートティック関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- データを配列に保存する

arr[count].date=TimeCurrent();

arr[count].bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

arr[count].ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);

//--- 現在のデータを表示する

Print("Date = ",arr[count].date," Bid = ",arr[count].bid," Ask = ",arr[count].ask);

//--- カウンタを増やす

count++;

//--- 配列がすでに記入済みなら、データをファイルに書いてゼロで書きなおす

if(count==size)

{

WriteData(size);

count=0;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 配列の n 要素をファイルに書く |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void WriteData(const int n)

{

//--- ファイルを開く

ResetLastError();

int handle=FileOpen(path,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 配列データをファイルの終わりに書く

FileSeek(handle,0,SEEK_END);

FileWriteArray(handle,arr,0,n);

//--- ファイルを閉じる

FileClose(handle);

}

else

Print("Failed to open the file, error ",GetLastError());

}