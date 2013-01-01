|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileWriteArray.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- 入力パラメータ
input string InpFileName="data.bin";
input string InpDirectoryName="SomeFolder";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 価格データを格納する構造体 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct prices
{
datetime date; // 日付
double bid; // 売値
double ask; // 買値
};
//--- グローバル変数
int count=0;
int size=20;
string path=InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName;
prices arr[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化に使用される関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 配列へのメモリ追加
ArrayResize(arr,size);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパート初期化解除に使用される関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//--- count<n の場合、残り数を書く
WriteData(count);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| エキスパートティック関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- データを配列に保存する
arr[count].date=TimeCurrent();
arr[count].bid=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
arr[count].ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);
//--- 現在のデータを表示する
Print("Date = ",arr[count].date," Bid = ",arr[count].bid," Ask = ",arr[count].ask);
//--- カウンタを増やす
count++;
//--- 配列がすでに記入済みなら、データをファイルに書いてゼロで書きなおす
if(count==size)
{
WriteData(size);
count=0;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 配列の n 要素をファイルに書く |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void WriteData(const int n)
{
//--- ファイルを開く
ResetLastError();
int handle=FileOpen(path,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- 配列データをファイルの終わりに書く
FileSeek(handle,0,SEEK_END);
FileWriteArray(handle,arr,0,n);
//--- ファイルを閉じる
FileClose(handle);
}
else
Print("Failed to open the file, error ",GetLastError());
}