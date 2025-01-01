|
void OnStart()
{
//--- AccountInfoInteger() 関数で使用可能な情報を全て表示する
printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));
printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));
bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);
bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);
ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);
ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);
//--- 取引操作を実行する可能性について通知する
if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)
Print("Trade for this account is permitted");
else
Print("Trade for this account is prohibited!");
//--- この口座でエキスパートアドバイザーを使用しての取引が出来るかどうかをみる
if(EATradeAllowed)
Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is permitted for this account");
else
Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is prohibited for this account!");
//--- 口座の種類を検出する
switch(tradeMode)
{
case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):
Print("This is a demo account");
break;
case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):
Print("This is a competition account");
break;
default:Print("This is a real account!");
}
//--- StopOut レベル設定モードを検出する
switch(stopOutMode)
{
case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):
Print("The StopOut level is specified percentage");
break;
default:Print("The StopOut level is specified in monetary terms");
}
}