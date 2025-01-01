void OnStart()

{

//--- AccountInfoInteger() 関数で使用可能な情報を全て表示する

printf("ACCOUNT_LOGIN = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN));

printf("ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = %d",AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE));

bool thisAccountTradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED);

bool EATradeAllowed=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT);

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE tradeMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE);

ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE stopOutMode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE);



//--- 取引操作を実行する可能性について通知する

if(thisAccountTradeAllowed)

Print("Trade for this account is permitted");

else

Print("Trade for this account is prohibited!");



//--- この口座でエキスパートアドバイザーを使用しての取引が出来るかどうかをみる

if(EATradeAllowed)

Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is permitted for this account");

else

Print("Trade by Expert Advisors is prohibited for this account!");



//--- 口座の種類を検出する

switch(tradeMode)

{

case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO):

Print("This is a demo account");

break;

case(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST):

Print("This is a competition account");

break;

default:Print("This is a real account!");

}



//--- StopOut レベル設定モードを検出する

switch(stopOutMode)

{

case(ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT):

Print("The StopOut level is specified percentage");

break;

default:Print("The StopOut level is specified in monetary terms");

}

}