AccountInfoDouble

対応する口座のプロパティの値を返します。

double  AccountInfoDouble(
  ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  property_id      // プロパティ識別子
  );

パラメータ

property_id

[in]  プロパティの識別子。可能な値は ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE の値のいずれかになります。

戻り値

double 型の値

例:

void OnStart()
 {
//--- AccountInfoDouble() 関数で使用可能な情報を全て表示する
  printf("ACCOUNT_BALANCE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE));
  printf("ACCOUNT_CREDIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT));
  printf("ACCOUNT_PROFIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT));
  printf("ACCOUNT_EQUITY =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY));
  printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN));
  printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE));
  printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL));
  printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL));
  printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO));
 }

参照

