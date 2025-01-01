ドキュメントセクション
StructToCharArray

POD構造体をuchar型配列にコピーします。

bool  StructToCharArray(
  const void& struct_object,    // 構造体
  uchar&      char_array[],      // 配列
  uint        start_pos=0        // 配列の開始位置
  );

パラメータ

struct_object

[in]  任意の型のPOD構造体への参照(単純なデータ型のみを含む)

char_array[]

[in] uchar型の配列。

start_pos=0

[in]  コピーされたデータを追加する配列内の位置。

戻り値

成功の場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalse

注意事項

コピーすると、十分なスペースがない場合、動的配列が自動的に拡張されます(ArrayResize) 。配列を必要な値まで拡張できない場合、関数はエラーを返します。

 

例：

uchar   ExtCharArray[];
MqlRates ExtRates[1];
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- 現在の1つの足のデータをMqlRates構造体にコピーする
  if(CopyRates(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT, 0, 1, ExtRates)!=1)
    {
    Print("CopyRates() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- MqlRates構造体で受信したデータを操作ログに出力する
  Print("Data in the structure immediately after receiving it:");
  MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
//--- 構造体をuchar型配列にコピーする
  ResetLastError();
  if(!StructToCharArray(ExtRates[0], ExtCharArray))
    {
    Print("StructToCharArray() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());
    return;
    }
 
//--- 構造体をクリアする
  ZeroMemory(ExtRates[0]);
/--- クリア後に構造体のデータを出力する
  Print("\nData in the structure after ZeroMemory():");
  MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
//--- 次にuchar配列からMqlRates構造体にデータをコピーする
  if(!CharArrayToStruct(ExtRates[0], ExtCharArray))
    {
    Print("CharArrayToStruct() failed. Error code: ", GetLastError());
    return;
    }
//--- uchar 配列からデータをコピーした後、MqlRates構造体のデータを出力する
  Print("\nData in the MqlRates structure after copying it from a uchar array:");
  MqlRatesPrint(ExtRates[0]);
 
  /*
  結果：
 
  Data in the structure immediately after receiving it:
  MqlRates data:
  Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;
  Open = 1.08143;
  High = 1.08158;
  Low = 1.08122;
  Close = 1.08137;
  Tick volume = 1341;
  Spread = 4;
  Real volume = 0
 
  Data in the structure after ZeroMemory():
  MqlRates data:
  Time = 0;
  Open = 0.00000;
  High = 0.00000;
  Low = 0.00000;
  Close = 0.00000;
  Tick volume = 0;
  Spread = 0;
  Real volume = 0
 
  Data in the MqlRates structure after copying it from a uchar array:
  MqlRates data:
  Time = 2024.02.21 07:00;
  Open = 1.08143;
  High = 1.08158;
  Low = 1.08122;
  Close = 1.08137;
  Tick volume = 1341;
  Spread = 4;
  Real volume = 0
  */
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MqlRates構造体のフィールドを操作ログに出力する                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MqlRatesPrint(MqlRates &rates)
 {
//--- 出力文字列を作成する
  string text=StringFormat(" Time = %s;\n"
                          " Open = %.*f;\n"
                          " High = %.*f;\n"
                          " Low = %.*f;\n"
                          " Close = %.*f;\n"
                          " Tick volume = %I64u;\n"
                          " Spread = %d;\n"
                          " Real volume = %I64u",
                          TimeToString(rates.time),
                          _Digits, rates.open,
                          _Digits, rates.high,
                          _Digits, rates.low,
                          _Digits, rates.close,
                          rates.tick_volume,
                          rates.spread,
                          rates.real_volume);
//--- ヘッダーと出力文字列を操作ログに出力する
  Print("MqlRates data:\n", text);
 }

参照

