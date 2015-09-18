MQL5でのティックインディケーターの作成

はじめに

トレーディングでは価格変更の画像を詳細に見るために、できるだけ情報があることが望ましいです。 ティックチャートを使用できます。MQL5でティックチャートを作成してみましょう。

本記事はティック価格チャートと指定ティック数を含むロウソク足を作画する「Tick Candles」チャートの２つのインディケーター作成を説明します。 考察された各インディケーターは、クライアントターミナルの再起動後にインディケーターデータを構築するため、受信価格値をファイルに書きます。(このデータは他のプログラムにも使われます。)





Tickインディケーター作成

チャートで Tickデータを作画するインディケーターをMQL5で書きましょう。このようなインディケーター例は図. 1に表されます。 :

図 1. Tickチャートの例

インディケーターは売値と買値の２つのラインをプロットします。それらの作画はそれぞれインディケーターのオプションでオフにできます。

インディケーターはブローカーから受領した現シンボルの価格をテキストファイル内に以下のフォーマットで保存します。: サーバータイム、売値と買値:

2010.03.26 19:43:02 1.33955 1.33968

ファイル名は金融商品名に対応します。 (例、EURUSD.txt)。ファイルは以下のパスにあります。: MT5_Folder\MQL5\Files。ファイルの追加ディレクトリとファイル名の固定文字はインディケーターオプションで指定できます。 (同じシンボルでチャートに添付されているインディケーターがいくつかあると便利かもしれません。)

インディケーターを作成するには、MetaTrader 5 クライアントターミナルを立ち上げ、 F4 キーを押してMetaQuotes言語 Editorを立ち上げ ます。プログラムコードを書き始めましょう。

価格チャート下別のウインドウでインディケーターがプロットされるように指定します。:

#property indicator_separate_window

２つのインディケーターライン (売値と買値それぞれ) が作画されるはずなので２つのグラフィックプロットを使わなければなりません。:

#property indicator_plots 2

チャートにプロットされるデータを含む２つインディケーターバッファーを指定しなければなりません。 :

#property indicator_buffers 2

各インディケーターラインで、作画タイプ DRAW_LINE (ライン), 作画スタイル STYLE_SOLID (実線) とテキストラベル 「Bid」と 「Ask」を定義しましょう。:

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_label1 "Bid" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_label2 "Ask"

入力変数を指定しましょう。 その値はユーザーがインディケーターのオプションメニューで変えられます。

input bool BidLineEnable=true; input bool AskLineEnable=true; input string path_prefix= "" ;

BidLineEnable と AskLineEnable 変数でBidとAskラインをインディケーター内に表示したり無効にしたりできます。path_prefix 変数でファイル名の前にあるファイル名の固定文字を指定できます。この変数を使って、パスをサブディレクトリにも指定できます。例えばもし path_prefix = "MyBroker/test_"の場合、ファイルへのパスが以下になります。: "MetaTrader5_Folder\MQL5\Files\MyBroker"、シンボル「EURUSD」の場合ファイル名は「test_EURUSD.txt」でしょう。

グローバルレベルで、 インディケーターのいろいろな関数で使用される変数を宣言しましょう。これらの変数の値はインディケーターの呼び出しの間で保存されます。 :

int ticks_stored; double BidBuffer[],AskBuffer[];

tick_stored 変数は利用できる気配値の数を保存するのに使用されます。BidBuffer[] と AskBuffer[] はインディケーターバッファーとして使用される 動的配列で、チャートにBid とAskラインとしてプロットされる価格データはこれらのバッファーに保存されます。

OnInit 関数は、 BidBuffer[] と AskBuffer[] 配列がプロット用のデータを含むことを示しています。インディケーターバッファー値付きのゼロに等しいデータはチャートにプロットされないように指定しましょう。

void OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BidBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,AskBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); }

では、OnCalculate 関数を作成し、呼び出し時、その関数に渡される全てのパラメータをリストしましょう。:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[])

変数を宣言しましょう。:

int file_handle,BidPosition,AskPosition,line_string_len,i; double last_price_bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); double last_price_ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ); string filename,file_buffer;

整数タイプの file_handle 変数は、ファイルのハンドルをファイルオペレーションに保存するために使用され、 BidPosition と AskPositionは文字列の売値と買値開始ポジションの保管に使用され、line_string_len はファイルから読まれる文字列長に使用され、 i 変数はループカウンターとして使用されます。最後に受信した売値と買値の値はlast_price_bid と last_price_ask 変数に保管されます。ファイル名文字列変数がファイル名を保管するのに使用され、file_bufferはファイルの読み込みと書き込みに使用される文字列です。

ファイル名は path_prefix 変数、金融商品名と".txt" ファイル拡張子から成ります。 StringConcatenate 関数を使用した方が作動が早くメモリ上経済的なので、加算演算子を使った文字列の連結よりも好まれます。

StringConcatenate (filename,path_prefix, Symbol (), ".txt" );

さらに使用するためにFileOpen 関数を使ってファイルを開きます。 :

file_handle= FileOpen (filename,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_ANSI|FILE_SHARE_READ);

データをファイルへ読み書きするため FILE_READ と FILE_WRITEフラグを使います。FILE_ANSI フラグはANSI コードページが使用される事を示します。 (デフォルトは Unicode)、FILE_SHARE_READ フラグは他のアプリケーションによってそれが一緒に働く時にアクセスが共有されることを意味します。

インディケーター立ち上げの最初は、データが何もありません。 (またはチャート期間が変化):

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { line_string_len= StringLen ( FileReadString (file_handle))+ 2 ; if ( FileSize (file_handle)>( ulong )line_string_len*rates_total/ 2 ) { FileSeek (file_handle,-line_string_len*rates_total/ 2 , SEEK_END ); FileReadString (file_handle); } else { FileSeek (file_handle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); } ticks_stored= 0 ; while ( FileIsEnding (file_handle)==false) { file_buffer= FileReadString (file_handle); if ( StringLen (file_buffer)> 6 ) { BidPosition= StringFind (file_buffer, " " , StringFind (file_buffer, " " )+ 1 )+ 1 ; AskPosition= StringFind (file_buffer, " " ,BidPosition)+ 1 ; if (BidLineEnable) BidBuffer[ticks_stored]= StringToDouble ( StringSubstr (file_buffer,BidPosition,AskPosition-BidPosition- 1 )); if (AskLineEnable) AskBuffer[ticks_stored]= StringToDouble ( StringSubstr (file_buffer,AskPosition)); ticks_stored++; } } }

チャート上のバー数の半分によって、ファイルから読まれるべき気配値の数を制限します。 最初にファイルから文字列を読み、長さを決めます。ラインの最後に、コード10 と13が付いた２つの追加文字 (「新しいライン」 と 「キャリッジリターン」) があるので、 ラインの長さを２つ増やさなければなりません。

ファイルの残りのラインの平均の長さが同じであると想定します。もしファイルの長さが rates_total/2の数の１つのラインの長さより長い場合（例えばもし、ファイルがrates_total/2よりも多くの気配値を含む) 、 rates_total/2 最後の気配値だけを読みます。そうするには、 ファイル ポインターを rates_total/2 による文字列の長さに等しい距離に設定し(ファイルの最後から) 、ファイルから１つのラインを読み、 ファイルポインターをラインの始めにあわせます。

２つの値を if 演算子を使って比較しますが、それらは別のタイプがあります。: ファイル長はulong タイプ、式の右側は int タイプを持ちます。そのため、式の右側に、ulong タイプへの明示的な型キャストを行います。

もし、ファイルの気配値がrates_total/2よりも少ない場合、ファイルポインターをファイルの最初に移動します。

気配値カウンターをゼロにセットし、 ラインをファイルから、ファイルの最後に到達するまで読みます。６文字より長い文字列に文字列処理が実行されます。 -これは日付・時間・bidとask・それらの区切りの一文字を含む最小文字列長です。もし対応するラインがプロットされ、 気配値カウンターが増える場合、我々はファイルから読まれる文字列から売値と買値を抽出します。

もし、 データが前に読まれている場合、 FileSeek 関数を使ってファイルポインターをファイルの最後に移動します。 (新しい データがファイルに書かれる。) StringConcatenate 関数を使い、FileWrite 関数を使ってファイルに書かれる文字列を作ります。 対応ラインがプロットされ、 気配値カウンターが増える場合、BidBuffer[]とAskBuffer[], 配列に売値と買値の新しい値を追加します。

else { FileSeek (file_handle, 0 , SEEK_END ); StringConcatenate (file_buffer, TimeCurrent (), " " , DoubleToString (last_price_bid,_Digits), " " , DoubleToString (last_price_ask,_Digits)); FileWrite (file_handle,file_buffer); if (BidLineEnable) BidBuffer[ticks_stored]=last_price_bid; if (AskLineEnable) AskBuffer[ticks_stored]=last_price_ask; ticks_stored++; }

なぜ、OnInit 関数内のファイルからデータを読まないのかと疑問に思われている方もいるでしょう。理由は以下です。: BidBuffer[] と AskBuffer[] 動的配列の長さが定義されていなく、OnCalculate 関数の呼び出し時に指定されます。

以前の開いたファイルを閉じます。:

FileClose (file_handle);

ファイルからの読み込み後または BidBuffer[] と AskBuffer[] 配列の追加後、もし気配値カウンターがチャートのバー数以上の場合、古い気配値の半分が削除され、 残りがそれらの場所に移動されます。

if (ticks_stored>=rates_total) { for (i=ticks_stored/ 2 ;i<ticks_stored;i++) { if (BidLineEnable) BidBuffer[i-ticks_stored/ 2 ]=BidBuffer[i]; if (AskLineEnable) AskBuffer[i-ticks_stored/ 2 ]=AskBuffer[i]; } ticks_stored-=ticks_stored/ 2 ; }

インディケーターバッファーの BidBuffer[] と AskBuffer[] 配列は時系列ではないので、 最近のエレメントは ticks_stored-1,に等しいインデックスを持ち、最近のチャートはrates_total-1に等しいインデックスを持ちます。それらを同じレベルに複合するには、インディケーターのラインをPlotIndexSetInteger 関数を使ってシフトしましょう。:

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,rates_total-ticks_stored); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHIFT ,rates_total-ticks_stored);

最近受信した価格は BidBuffer[] と AskBuffer[] に rates_total-1 に等しいインデックスと共に保管され、(もし対応ラインがプロットされる場合)、インディケーターウインドウの左角に表示されます。

if (BidLineEnable) BidBuffer[rates_total- 1 ]=last_price_bid; if (AskLineEnable) AskBuffer[rates_total- 1 ]=last_price_ask;

OnCalculate 関数の実行は、return of rates_totalの戻しで完了します。 (ゼロ以外のどんな番号も戻せます。) 関数のコードは丸括弧で終わります。

return (rates_total); }

Tickインディケーターが書かれました。インディケーターの完全なソースコード記事下のリンクでダウンロードできます。





「Tick Candles」 インディケーターの作成

いわゆる「ティックロウソク足」をプロットするインディケーターを書きましょう。各ロウソク足が指定時間期間に対応していた以前のロウソク足チャートと違って、「ティックロウソク足」 チャートは違った構造を持ちます。: 各ロウソク足は、ブローカーからの受け取ったティックの事前定義ナンバーがあります。(equivolume ロウソク足)。インディケーターは図 2のように見えます。:

図 2. 「Tick Candles」インディケーター

「Tick Candles」インディケーターは上記のTick インディケーターと同様、 ファイルに全ての受信気配値を書きます。データフォーマットとファイルの位置は同じです。ロウソク足のファイルパス・名前接頭辞・ティック数と価格のタイプ (BidまたはAsk) はインディケーターのオプションで指定できます。

インディケーターを作成するには、MetaTrader 5 クライアントターミナルを立ち上げ、 F4 キーを押してMetaQuotes言語 Editorを立ち上げ ます。

別のウインドウでプロットされるよう指定しましょう。:

#property indicator_separate_window

インディケーターは一つのグラフィックプロットのみ持ちます。: カラーロウソク足。

#property indicator_plots 1

カラーロウソク足と各ロウソク足の価格データ値 (始値・高値・安値・終値) を表示するには４つのバッファーが必要です。 またロウソク足のカラーインデックスを保存するのにバッファーがもう一つ必要です。

#property indicator_buffers 5

作画タイプ: DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES - カラーロウソク足を指定しましょう。

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

ロウソク足に使用される色を指定しましょう。:

#property indicator_color1 Gray,Red,Green

BidまたはAskの値の１つを含む列挙タイプ price_types を作りましょう。 : :

enum price_types ( Bid, Ask )

インディケーターのオプションメニューでユーザーが変更できる 入力パラメータを指定しましょう。:

input int ticks_in_candle= 16 ; input price_types applied_price= 0 ; input string path_prefix= "" ;

ticks_in_candle 変数はロウソク足に対応するティック数を指定します。applied_price 変数はロウソク足構築に使用される価格タイプ（BidまたはAsk）を示します。 ディレクトリとヒストリカルTickデータのファイルのファイル名固定文字は path_prefix 変数で指定できます。

インディケーター呼び出しの間に保存されるべき値を持つ変数は グローバルレベルに宣言されます。

int ticks_stored; double TicksBuffer[],OpenBuffer[],HighBuffer[],LowBuffer[],CloseBuffer[],ColorIndexBuffer[];

ticks_stored 変数は、利用できる気配値の数を保存するのに使われます。 TicksBuffer[] 配列は受信気配値の保管に使用され、OpenBuffer[], HighBuffer[], LowBuffer[]そして CloseBuffer[] 配列はチャートにプロットされるロウソク足価格（始値・高値・安値・終値）の保存に使われます。 ColorIndexBuffer[] 配列はロウソク足のカラーインデックスの保存に使用されます。

OnInit 関数は OpenBuffer[], HighBuffer[], LowBuffer[] そして CloseBuffer[] 配列がインディケーターバッファーとして使われることを示し、ColorIndexBuffer[] 配列がロウソク足のカラーインデックスを含み、TicksBuffer[] 配列が中間計算に使用されます。 :

void OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,OpenBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,HighBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,LowBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,CloseBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,ColorIndexBuffer, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,TicksBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS );

次に、OpenBuffer[], HighBuffer[], LowBuffer[], CloseBuffer[] そして ColorIndexBuffer[] 配列を時系列に指定します。 (つまり最新のデータがインデックス 0):

ArraySetAsSeries(OpenBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(HighBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(LowBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(CloseBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries(ColorIndexBuffer, true );

値が0に等しいインディケーターバッファーはチャートにプロットされるべきではありません。:

PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 2 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 3 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 );

OnInit 関数の作成が完了し、丸括弧を使ってその関数を閉じます。

OnCalculate関数を書く時が来ました。その関数に渡される全てのパラメータを指定しましょう。:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) {

OnInit 関数に使用される変数 を宣言しましょう。

int file_handle,BidPosition,AskPosition,line_string_len,CandleNumber,i; double last_price_bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); double last_price_ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ); string filename,file_buffer;

整数タイプのfile_handle 変数は、ファイル操作の中のファイルのハンドルを保存するのに使用され、BidPosition と AskPosition は文字列の売値と買値 開始ポジションの保存に使われ、 line_string_len はファイルから読む文字列長で、 CandleNumber は計算されたロウソク足のインデックスで、 i 変数はループカウンターとして使用されます。

最近受信した売値と買値はダブルタイプのlast_price_bid と last_price_ask 変数に保管されます。文字列タイプのfilename 変数はファイル名の保管に使用され、 file_buffer はファイル操作に使用される文字列です。

インディケーターバッファーである OpenBuffer[], HighBuffer[], LowBuffer[], CloseBuffer[] そして ColorIndexBuffer[]と違って TicksBuffer[] 配列のサイズは自動でセットされないので、配列TicksBuffer[] のサイズを OpenBuffer[], HighBuffer[], LowBuffer[], CloseBuffer[] そして ColorIndexBuffer[] 配列と同じサイズに設定しましょう。:

ArrayResize (TicksBuffer, ArraySize (CloseBuffer));

path_prefix 変数からファイル 名、 金融商品名、そして「.txt」拡張子を準備します。:

StringConcatenate (filename,path_prefix, Symbol (), ".txt" );

上記で説明した以前のインディケーター用のパラメータと共にファイルを開きましょう。

file_handle= FileOpen (filename,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_ANSI|FILE_SHARE_READ);

もし、 OnCalculate 関数が最初にが呼ばれ、TicksBuffer[] 配列にデータが何もない場合、ファイルから読みます。:

if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { line_string_len= StringLen ( FileReadString (file_handle))+ 2 ; if ( FileSize (file_handle)>( ulong )line_string_len*rates_total/ 2 ) { FileSeek (file_handle,-line_string_len*rates_total/ 2 , SEEK_END ); FileReadString (file_handle); } else { FileSeek (file_handle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); } ticks_stored= 0 ; while ( FileIsEnding (file_handle)==false) { file_buffer= FileReadString (file_handle); if ( StringLen (file_buffer)> 6 ) { BidPosition= StringFind (file_buffer, " " , StringFind (file_buffer, " " )+ 1 )+ 1 ; AskPosition= StringFind (file_buffer, " " ,BidPosition)+ 1 ; if (applied_price== 0 ) TicksBuffer[ticks_stored]= StringToDouble ( StringSubstr (file_buffer,BidPosition,AskPosition-BidPosition- 1 )); if (applied_price== 1 ) TicksBuffer[ticks_stored]= StringToDouble ( StringSubstr (file_buffer,AskPosition)); ticks_stored++; } } }

ファイル からの気配値の読み込みは上記で詳しく説明しました。以前のインディケーターと同じです。

もし、 気配値が TicksBuffer[] 配列で前に読まれたなら、新しい価格値をファイルに書き、新しい価格を TicksBuffer[] 配列に置き、気配値カウンターを増やします。:

else { FileSeek (file_handle, 0 , SEEK_END ); StringConcatenate (file_buffer, TimeCurrent (), " " , DoubleToString (last_price_bid,_Digits), " " , DoubleToString (last_price_ask,_Digits)); FileWrite (file_handle,file_buffer); if (applied_price== 0 ) TicksBuffer[ticks_stored]=last_price_bid; if (applied_price== 1 ) TicksBuffer[ticks_stored]=last_price_ask; ticks_stored++; }

ファイルを閉じます:

FileClose (file_handle);

もし、保管気配値が価格チャートのバー数またはそれ以上になった場合、 最古のデータの半分を除き、 残りのデータをシフトします。:

if (ticks_stored>=rates_total) { for (i=ticks_stored/ 2 ;i<ticks_stored;i++) { TicksBuffer[i-ticks_stored/ 2 ]=TicksBuffer[i]; } ticks_stored-=ticks_stored/ 2 ; }

各ロウソク足のOHLC値を計算して、これらの値を対応するインディケーターバッファーに置きましょう。:

CandleNumber=- 1 ; for (i= 0 ;i<ticks_stored;i++) { if (CandleNumber==( int )( MathFloor ((ticks_stored- 1 )/ticks_in_candle)- MathFloor (i/ticks_in_candle))) { CloseBuffer[CandleNumber]=TicksBuffer[i]; if (TicksBuffer[i]>HighBuffer[CandleNumber]) HighBuffer[CandleNumber]=TicksBuffer[i]; if (TicksBuffer[i]<LowBuffer[CandleNumber]) LowBuffer[CandleNumber]=TicksBuffer[i]; if (CloseBuffer[CandleNumber]>OpenBuffer[CandleNumber]) ColorIndexBuffer[CandleNumber]= 2 ; if (CloseBuffer[CandleNumber]<OpenBuffer[CandleNumber]) ColorIndexBuffer[CandleNumber]= 1 ; if (CloseBuffer[CandleNumber]==OpenBuffer[CandleNumber]) ColorIndexBuffer[CandleNumber]= 0 ; } else { CandleNumber=( int )( MathFloor ((ticks_stored- 1 )/ticks_in_candle)- MathFloor (i/ticks_in_candle)); OpenBuffer[CandleNumber]=TicksBuffer[i]; HighBuffer[CandleNumber]=TicksBuffer[i]; LowBuffer[CandleNumber]=TicksBuffer[i]; CloseBuffer[CandleNumber]=TicksBuffer[i]; ColorIndexBuffer[CandleNumber]= 0 ; } }

OnCalculate 関数の実行は非ゼロ値の戻しで完了しますが、それはTicksBuffer[] 配列がすでにデータを持ち、 その関数の次の呼び出し時にそれらを読む事が不要である事を意味します。その関数の最後にクロージングの丸括弧を置きます。

return (rates_total); }

記事の最後にインディケーターの完全なソースコードをダウンロードできるリンクがあります。





結論

本記事では、Tickチャートインディケーターと「tick candles」インディケーターの２つのTickインディケーターの作成を考察しました。