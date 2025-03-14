- Crescita
Trade:
1 312
Profit Trade:
1 047 (79.80%)
Loss Trade:
265 (20.20%)
Best Trade:
43.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-73.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 697.99 USD (227 526 371 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 506.05 USD (15 979 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (238.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
238.50 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
0.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.93%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
50.07
Long Trade:
691 (52.67%)
Short Trade:
621 (47.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.05
Profitto previsto:
5.48 USD
Profitto medio:
10.22 USD
Perdita media:
-13.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-123.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-143.63 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.61%
Previsione annuale:
31.70%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
143.63 USD (1.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.29% (143.63 USD)
Per equità:
1.07% (65.01 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDx
|885
|USDJPYx
|345
|GBPUSDx
|63
|EURUSDx
|19
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDx
|6K
|USDJPYx
|1.1K
|GBPUSDx
|78
|EURUSDx
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDx
|189M
|USDJPYx
|33M
|GBPUSDx
|4.2M
|EURUSDx
|1.1M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
Best Trade: +43.62 USD
Worst Trade: -74 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +238.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -123.19 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FXSmartBull-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
I subscribed to the BKAIlop signal. Unfortunately, the signals aren't being transmitted properly. Some of my trades aren't closing properly. There's a problem with MQL5; MQL needs to look into what's going on. Other users are having the same problem; you can read about it in the reviews. I hope MQL takes care of this. It would be nice if I could get my subscription fee for the signal refunded.
I have same issue, When the signal is closed but my order is still running. My MT5 is EC-Markets Server , Hedge Mode.
When the signal is closed but my order is still running, I have a loss, I don't know how to fix it, can anyone help me fix it? cannot be copied exactly if you use it
FXSmartBull-Live - you should close all channels, or switch platforms