SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Bkailop
Sachin Kumar Beragi

Bkailop

Sachin Kumar Beragi
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
59 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 231%
FXSmartBull-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 312
Profit Trade:
1 047 (79.80%)
Loss Trade:
265 (20.20%)
Best Trade:
43.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-73.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 697.99 USD (227 526 371 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 506.05 USD (15 979 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (238.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
238.50 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
0.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.93%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
50.07
Long Trade:
691 (52.67%)
Short Trade:
621 (47.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.05
Profitto previsto:
5.48 USD
Profitto medio:
10.22 USD
Perdita media:
-13.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-123.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-143.63 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.61%
Previsione annuale:
31.70%
Algo trading:
70%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
143.63 USD (1.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.29% (143.63 USD)
Per equità:
1.07% (65.01 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDx 885
USDJPYx 345
GBPUSDx 63
EURUSDx 19
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDx 6K
USDJPYx 1.1K
GBPUSDx 78
EURUSDx 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDx 189M
USDJPYx 33M
GBPUSDx 4.2M
EURUSDx 1.1M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +43.62 USD
Worst Trade: -74 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +238.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -123.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FXSmartBull-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Valutazione media:
Thomas Nickel
837
Thomas Nickel 2025.03.14 08:21 
 

I subscribed to the BKAIlop signal. Unfortunately, the signals aren't being transmitted properly. Some of my trades aren't closing properly. There's a problem with MQL5; MQL needs to look into what's going on. Other users are having the same problem; you can read about it in the reviews. I hope MQL takes care of this. It would be nice if I could get my subscription fee for the signal refunded.

sunzebo
627
sunzebo 2025.01.22 10:02 
 

I have same issue, When the signal is closed but my order is still running. My MT5 is EC-Markets Server , Hedge Mode.

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2024.11.04 16:56  (modificato 2024.11.14 18:09) 
 

When the signal is closed but my order is still running, I have a loss, I don't know how to fix it, can anyone help me fix it? cannot be copied exactly if you use it

FXSmartBull-Live - you should close all channels, or switch platforms

2025.07.08 12:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 16:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.02 14:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.28 14:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.28 14:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.28 09:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.28 08:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.27 19:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.27 18:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.27 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.27 16:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.25 17:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.06 11:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.05 16:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.21 18:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.10.15 12:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.10.15 12:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati