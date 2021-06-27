SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Tharos II LiquidityMinerEA
Jose Luis Thenier Villa

Tharos II LiquidityMinerEA

Jose Luis Thenier Villa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
226 settimane
2 / 19K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 861%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 943
Profit Trade:
3 363 (68.03%)
Loss Trade:
1 580 (31.96%)
Best Trade:
158.03 EUR
Worst Trade:
-496.56 EUR
Profitto lordo:
45 891.21 EUR (965 121 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31 211.12 EUR (526 099 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
61 (1 295.99 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 295.99 EUR (61)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
67.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.02%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.17
Long Trade:
2 437 (49.30%)
Short Trade:
2 506 (50.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.47
Profitto previsto:
2.97 EUR
Profitto medio:
13.65 EUR
Perdita media:
-19.75 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-1 149.23 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 968.12 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
-4.96%
Previsione annuale:
-60.17%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
231.45 EUR
Massimale:
2 379.02 EUR (22.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.57% (2 112.31 EUR)
Per equità:
46.67% (4 285.81 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 1605
AUDCAD 1580
AUDNZD 1409
USDCAD 115
EURGBP 98
GBPCAD 70
AUDUSD 29
NZDUSD 26
EURUSD 5
EURCAD 5
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 5.2K
AUDCAD 10K
AUDNZD 768
USDCAD 492
EURGBP 168
GBPCAD 73
AUDUSD 32
NZDUSD 19
EURUSD 18
EURCAD 5
GBPUSD 10
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 104K
AUDCAD 225K
AUDNZD 50K
USDCAD 25K
EURGBP 9K
GBPCAD 20K
AUDUSD 1.1K
NZDUSD 747
EURUSD 1.8K
EURCAD 669
GBPUSD 941
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +158.03 EUR
Worst Trade: -497 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 61
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 295.99 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 149.23 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
MarketFinancials-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.37 × 442
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.50 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 4
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
1.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.01 × 1516
Exness-MT5Real2
1.08 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.16 × 14343
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.17 × 6
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.41 × 803
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.48 × 35636
Exness-MT5Real24
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.51 × 395
Hankotrade-Live
1.51 × 598
PUPrime-Live
1.67 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.73 × 1181
itexsys-Platform
1.75 × 8
GoMarkets-Live
1.76 × 63
161 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

CustomAdjusted Liquidity Miner EA: Live monitoring with specific settings

Update July 17, 2023: Due to high volatility in the markets we decided to reduce the risk of the strategy, we expect severe change in the trends of most pairs due to an expected reversal in interest rates during 2023 and 2024.

Update May 21, 2024: Same risk size is used but a new model of pulse cycle of the markets is employed, this requires two more currency pairs to be involved UDSCAD and EURGBP, expect more trades and trading frequency; pulses are closed in loss sometimes to protect from unexpected movements.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.02 13:53
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 13:53
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 13:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.29 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 00:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 11:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.12 08:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.11 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.08 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.30 07:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.03 15:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.14 03:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.07 03:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.06 02:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Tharos II LiquidityMinerEA
30USD al mese
861%
2
19K
USD
11K
EUR
226
99%
4 943
68%
67%
1.47
2.97
EUR
47%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.