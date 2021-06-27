- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|1605
|AUDCAD
|1580
|AUDNZD
|1409
|USDCAD
|115
|EURGBP
|98
|GBPCAD
|70
|AUDUSD
|29
|NZDUSD
|26
|EURUSD
|5
|EURCAD
|5
|GBPUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|5.2K
|AUDCAD
|10K
|AUDNZD
|768
|USDCAD
|492
|EURGBP
|168
|GBPCAD
|73
|AUDUSD
|32
|NZDUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|18
|EURCAD
|5
|GBPUSD
|10
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|104K
|AUDCAD
|225K
|AUDNZD
|50K
|USDCAD
|25K
|EURGBP
|9K
|GBPCAD
|20K
|AUDUSD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|747
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|EURCAD
|669
|GBPUSD
|941
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICTrading-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MarketFinancials-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.37 × 442
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|1.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.01 × 1516
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.08 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.16 × 14343
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.17 × 6
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.41 × 803
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.48 × 35636
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.51 × 395
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.51 × 598
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.67 × 33
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.73 × 1181
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.75 × 8
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 63
CustomAdjusted Liquidity Miner EA: Live monitoring with specific settings
Update July 17, 2023: Due to high volatility in the markets we decided to reduce the risk of the strategy, we expect severe change in the trends of most pairs due to an expected reversal in interest rates during 2023 and 2024.
Update May 21, 2024: Same risk size is used but a new model of pulse cycle of the markets is employed, this requires two more currency pairs to be involved UDSCAD and EURGBP, expect more trades and trading frequency; pulses are closed in loss sometimes to protect from unexpected movements.
