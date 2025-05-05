- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|1110
|USTEC
|764
|XAUUSD
|526
|US500
|449
|BTCUSD
|321
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30
|-112
|USTEC
|-1
|XAUUSD
|505
|US500
|-3
|BTCUSD
|-34
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30
|-370K
|USTEC
|245K
|XAUUSD
|36K
|US500
|29K
|BTCUSD
|246K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TickmillUK-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.25 × 12
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|17.00 × 1
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰
📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.
⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.
💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.
🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.
💰 Currency: We trade only US30, USTEC, US500, BTCUSD and XAUUSD
🔹 Minimum Deposit: Tickmill 100, ICMarkets, ICTrading and other brokers 300, recommended capital 500
🔹 We use a stop loss on every open position and maintain a risk of 1-4% per trade.
🔹 Minimum leverage 1:300, recommended 1:500
🔹 Recommended stable VPS from a reliable service provider
