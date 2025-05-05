🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰

📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.

⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.

💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.

🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.

💰 Currency: We trade only US30, USTEC, US500, BTCUSD and XAUUSD

🔹 Minimum Deposit: Tickmill 100, ICMarkets, ICTrading and other brokers 300, recommended capital 500

🔹 We use a stop loss on every open position and maintain a risk of 1-4% per trade.

🔹 Minimum leverage 1:300, recommended 1:500

🔹 Recommended stable VPS from a reliable service provider



