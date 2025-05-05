SegnaliSezioni
Nice Trader OÜ

Techno Long term

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
55 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 135%
TickmillUK-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 170
Profit Trade:
2 106 (66.43%)
Loss Trade:
1 064 (33.56%)
Best Trade:
37.12 EUR
Worst Trade:
-41.49 EUR
Profitto lordo:
3 513.91 EUR (7 934 149 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 202.58 EUR (7 748 015 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
37 (12.08 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
72.63 EUR (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
14.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.13%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
60 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.17
Long Trade:
1 676 (52.87%)
Short Trade:
1 494 (47.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
0.10 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.67 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.01 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-19.10 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-171.24 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
17.91%
Previsione annuale:
217.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
37.53 EUR
Massimale:
265.50 EUR (55.99%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
38.63% (40.00 EUR)
Per equità:
13.77% (91.14 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 1110
USTEC 764
XAUUSD 526
US500 449
BTCUSD 321
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 -112
USTEC -1
XAUUSD 505
US500 -3
BTCUSD -34
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 -370K
USTEC 245K
XAUUSD 36K
US500 29K
BTCUSD 246K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +37.12 EUR
Worst Trade: -41 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.08 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -19.10 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TickmillUK-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.25 × 12
GBEbrokers-LIVE
17.00 × 1
🏦 Never forget: Proper money and risk management make up over 50% of trading success!💰

📢 All investments involve risk. If you can’t handle it, this isn’t for you.

⚠️ I do not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or Grid in my signals.

💹 Every signal is based on thoroughly tested, reliable, and robust Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading strategies.

🧠 All of my signals are stress-free — trades are fully automated and executed without emotions.

💰 Currency: We trade only US30, USTEC, US500, BTCUSD and XAUUSD 

🔹 Minimum Deposit: Tickmill 100, ICMarkets, ICTrading and other brokers 300, recommended capital 500

🔹 We use a stop loss on every open position and maintain a risk of 1-4% per trade. 

🔹 Minimum leverage 1:300, recommended 1:500 

🔹 Recommended stable VPS from a reliable service provider


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.15 23:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.15 02:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 14:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.05 12:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.51% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
