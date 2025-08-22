SegnaliSezioni
Daily Gold Sniper
Amanda Wainer

Daily Gold Sniper

Amanda Wainer
20 recensioni
Affidabilità
35 settimane
11 / 24K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 304%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
119
Profit Trade:
113 (94.95%)
Loss Trade:
6 (5.04%)
Best Trade:
21.31 GBP
Worst Trade:
-159.34 GBP
Profitto lordo:
783.94 GBP (23 245 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-493.57 GBP (12 584 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
52 (290.93 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
290.93 GBP (52)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
3.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.40%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.82
Long Trade:
68 (57.14%)
Short Trade:
51 (42.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.59
Profitto previsto:
2.44 GBP
Profitto medio:
6.94 GBP
Perdita media:
-82.26 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-87.05 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-159.34 GBP (1)
Crescita mensile:
8.66%
Previsione annuale:
105.06%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
42.75 GBP
Massimale:
159.76 GBP (32.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.50% (159.48 GBP)
Per equità:
34.27% (135.62 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 374
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.31 GBP
Worst Trade: -159 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 52
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +290.93 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -87.05 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
💥 Daily Gold Sniper

Built for traders who value control, quality, and consistency — not hype or overtrading.

🧠 Based on daily timeframe analysis, this strategy only trades when the probabilities are clearly in our favour.

✅ Strict stop loss and take profit on every trade

🚫 No grid, no martingale, no dangerous tactics

📈 Thrives during trending conditions

📉 Trade frequency may slow during ranging markets — this is intentional for safety and sustainability.


💡 Note for EA Inquirers:
For those who have asked about purchasing the trading EA, the EA used is AURA NEURON MT5. The parameters used are not the EA's standard settings. I have optimised the parameters following lessons learned in extensive back testing as well as real-time trades - including the lessons taken from the recent losses. The risk control remains the same as mentioned below.

For cTrader users the following EA is extremely similar: GOLDEN DAYBREAKER


📌 Recommended Setup

Broker: IC Markets


Account Type: RAW Spread — ideal for low-cost trading


Spreads Explained: Click here to understand why tight spreads matter


Execution: Use a reliable VPS for 24/7 uptime and fast execution — no missed trades, even when you're offline


💰 Bonus Income: Forex Cashback

🏆 CBFX – Get paid to trade

– Earn automatic rebates on every trade
– No impact on spreads or commissions
– Fast, simple payouts direct to you


🚀 Boost Your Trading with ForexVPS

Run your signals with ultra-low latency, 100% uptime, and 24/7 support. Perfect for staying connected to the market 24/7.

🔗 Get started here – for 20% off!


📩 Need Help Setting Up?

Use this Setup Guide to ensure you're fully connected and ready.
Still unsure? Message me directly — I usually respond within a few hours and I’m happy to help.


💬 A Note on Reviews

Many satisfied users never leave reviews — but unfortunately, unhappy users often do.

Most negative feedback comes from:
• Incomplete or incorrect setup
• Misunderstanding the strategy or risk profile

This is a disciplined, professional, risk-managed signal. If you’re unsure about anything, just ask — I’m here to help you succeed. If you are uncomfortable with scalping strategies, then this signal will not be for you. The EA is set to a 30% risk based on back-tested performance. Please evaluate whether this level is right for you prior to subscribing.


⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


Valutazione media:
Torben Petersen
1725
Torben Petersen 2025.08.22 14:12  (modificato 2025.08.26 01:42) 
 

and again...... money burning signal!Better to buy the same EA Aura Neuron MT5 and manage the risk yourself. Amanada is running the default setting wiuth 30% risk. You dont believe me? check it out yourself!

Wei Jiang
245
Wei Jiang 2025.07.22 10:09 
 

非常差的信号，600的账户损失了100

Passion
111
Passion 2025.07.17 14:50 
 

Dangerous strategy no RR too large ST

Renato Galeković
33
Renato Galeković 2025.07.16 18:25 
 

Otherwise I'm very happy, but wow, what happened today?

Blackgoldnegocios
297
Blackgoldnegocios 2025.07.16 15:34 
 

I think the signal is consistent, but the TP is too short for a too high SL. The RR is very risky. But the profits still high for a year period.

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Miguel Alvarez
105
Miguel Alvarez 2025.07.14 13:52 
 

Highly consistent signal. works exactly as described, honoring its name. Thank you Amanda, great job!

Romeo-ilie Blanaru
178
Romeo-ilie Blanaru 2025.07.11 14:02 
 

Very happy with this signal .. Thank you Amanda

Simbucktwo
366
Simbucktwo 2025.07.09 20:02 
 

Solid signal. YES its not everyday ..... but it doesnt matter. what matters is the quality of the trades! Cheers Amanda!

BBCC-SUB
12
BBCC-SUB 2025.07.06 14:38  (modificato 2025.07.25 15:49) 
 

I don’t fully understand this trading process yet, mainly because there’s still limited trading data available for analysis. It needs more time to observe, and the backtest results show high drawdowns.

maciyooo
36
maciyooo 2025.07.01 14:53 
 

No trading at all. Dissapointed

stevie753
291
stevie753 2025.06.26 07:39 
 

Would be interested in purchasing the Robot/Adviser, but totally unable to contact Amanda nor join her friends for communication.

wieseck
1774
wieseck 2025.06.23 14:16  (modificato 2025.06.24 14:18) 
 

Dear Amanda, as direct messages are not accepted, could you pls contact me. I currently use MT5SC - raw, but the last trade last week was not copied properly - Any advice?

Update: Signal provider was very helpful to support

ilhantugrul
76
ilhantugrul 2025.06.20 11:24 
 

I installed this signal - but it is not working. the trades are not being copied.

EidElias_XAU
54
EidElias_XAU 2025.06.02 16:25 
 

I installed this signal - but it is not working. Did I lose my payment?

I need help to see the signal working and apply to my trade platform. Where can I get to someone to make

there should be a follow up after the purchase - this follow up from a team or one party.

Teh Kim Bok
131
Teh Kim Bok 2025.05.30 02:32 
 

The stop loss is quite large, the profit and loss ratio is not consistent, and the floating loss is too scary

Lucy Locket
249
Lucy Locket 2025.05.28 10:27 
 

Trades are becoming fewer and fewer. MQL5 now calculates 2 trades per week, which can definitely not be described as "daily".

Desription has also quietly changed. Used to say that the signal was aiming for around 1% per day - not anymore.

Perhaps the name should change to "Every Now & Then Gold Sniper".

[Eliminato] 2025.05.22 17:54 
 

The signal is not copying properly even though I've opened the relevant accounts with the recommended brokers and I'm using a good VPS, but still, the trades are not being copied.

Bin Qian Qi
14
Bin Qian Qi 2025.05.14 08:36   

交易信号太少了

JUAN CARLOS QUINTANA GARCIA
883
JUAN CARLOS QUINTANA GARCIA 2025.05.05 06:49  (modificato 2025.05.06 19:52) 
 

Hola, me susbcribí el 4/5/2025. Hoy se abrió la primera operación en mi cuenta con diferente resultado: 2 euros de ganancia en la cuenta de la proveedora y -8 euros en la mía. Mi broker es ICMarketsSC y según la página de mql5, el deslizamiento es mínimo. Sin embargo anoche fue muy alto y temo que pueda seguir así, ya que he visto que la mayoría de las operaciones se realizan por la noche (horario europeo). Me pueden aconsejar cómo solucionar esto? Muchas gracias de antemano.

Actualización: la proveedora de la señal me dió la solución. Gracias por la ayuda!

2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 06:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 08:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.22 07:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.11 22:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.10 02:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.09 02:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.09 00:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.04 14:51
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 08:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.28 01:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.13 04:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.11 15:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.25 16:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
