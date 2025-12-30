SegnaliSezioni
Shu Ting Xu

Lightning Strike

Shu Ting Xu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
20 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 148%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
353
Profit Trade:
162 (45.89%)
Loss Trade:
191 (54.11%)
Best Trade:
216.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-47.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 691.99 USD (725 835 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 175.02 USD (675 800 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (287.50 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
298.16 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.62%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.95
Long Trade:
199 (56.37%)
Short Trade:
154 (43.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.16
Profitto previsto:
1.46 USD
Profitto medio:
22.79 USD
Perdita media:
-16.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-166.49 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-166.49 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
44.29%
Previsione annuale:
537.41%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
122.90 USD
Massimale:
265.46 USD (39.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.91% (157.29 USD)
Per equità:
0.12% (1.07 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 169
XAUUSD 111
EURJPY 45
GBPJPY 17
CADJPY 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 581
XAUUSD 33
EURJPY 12
GBPJPY -44
CADJPY -65
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 38K
EURJPY 2.1K
GBPJPY -4.4K
CADJPY -562
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +216.72 USD
Worst Trade: -48 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +287.50 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -166.49 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
StriforLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real10
2.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.31 × 77
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
5.00 × 6
ClonTrader-Live
7.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real2
7.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
8.02 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
8.75 × 12
FXGT-Live
11.08 × 12
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
FBS-Real
17.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
20.04 × 970
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
1 più
💹 Next-Level Trading Signal!

Trade like a pro with our AI-enhanced, algorithmic strategy for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex. This signal uses a technical-driven, market-temporal approach to spot opportunities, combining smart analysis with risk-conscious trading.


Highlights:

  • AI & Technical Analysis Powered – smart decisions, data-driven setups

  • Trades Gold and major Forex pairs

  • Aggressive yet safe: Risk management is always applied

  • ECN accounts recommended

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100+

  • Minimum account balance suggested: $1,000

🚀 Designed for traders who want fast, precise, and strategic entries without overexposing themselves to risk.


⚠️ Note: Trading carries risk. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade responsibly.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.30 18:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.43% of days out of 140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Lightning Strike
30USD al mese
148%
0
0
USD
867
USD
20
97%
353
45%
100%
1.16
1.46
USD
41%
1:500
Copia

