Mr Panlop Tansila

BreakThrustPro V2

Mr Panlop Tansila
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
50 settimane
1 / 2K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 155%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
457
Profit Trade:
257 (56.23%)
Loss Trade:
200 (43.76%)
Best Trade:
235.73 USD
Worst Trade:
-78.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 687.84 USD (589 626 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 133.09 USD (351 255 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (312.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
312.34 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
42.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.06%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.37
Long Trade:
238 (52.08%)
Short Trade:
219 (47.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
3.40 USD
Profitto medio:
18.24 USD
Perdita media:
-15.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-65.63 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-104.97 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
9.80%
Previsione annuale:
118.91%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.11 USD
Massimale:
355.47 USD (13.56%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.53% (354.66 USD)
Per equità:
3.08% (74.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 261
XAUUSD 120
USTEC 73
NVDA.NAS 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 915
XAUUSD 450
USTEC 188
NVDA.NAS 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 46K
USTEC 177K
NVDA.NAS 3
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +235.73 USD
Worst Trade: -79 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +312.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -65.63 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.91 × 5330
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 457
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.52 × 147
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 77
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 220
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
87 più
Why Trade with BreakThrust Pro EA?

No Risky Strategy, Low Drawdown 8%
Adapt to market changes in real time without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies?

Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, BreakThrust Pro EA adapts to you.

Proven Performance
Backed by 7 months of live trading success.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose BreakThrust Pro EA—where smart automation meets real results.


Let BreakThrust Pro do the hard work for you. Enjoy stress-free trading with an intelligent breakout strategy that puts safety first.

Start trading smarter today with BreakThrust Pro – The safer way to capture market breakouts!

Forex Pair : USDJPY, Gold, US100
Timeframe : 1 min - 5 min
min Deposit : 100 USD

BreakThrust Pro MT5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140462?source=Site


Valutazione media:
Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.07.18 16:08 
 

.

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.26 06:52 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.05.23 16:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.14 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.15 04:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 20:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 01:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.25 20:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.12 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.11 23:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.10 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.09 19:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.19 19:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.13 22:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.13 21:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.10 15:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.10 15:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
