Things to keep in mind:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber



- Minimum deposit: 250 EUR or equivalent.

-Recommended deposit: 1500 EUR or equivalent for less DD and optimize subscription paid.

- Account with minimum 1:500 leverage.



- Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance: IC Markets

For those who cannot get a 1:500 account with IC Markets because of their country, they can try IC Trading , which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.



- Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.

Note:

Once you have subscribed to the signal, you can check signal floating profit/loss and her open positions almost in real time here. Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are suitable to make a good profit. This avoids being exposed to the vicissitudes of the market. Analyze the trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month. Often, less is more on long term.

Symbols that are trading on this account: XAUUSD, US30, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, DE40.

For updates you can join this Telegram chanel: https://t.me/Deuxexmachinasignal

Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.





