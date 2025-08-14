SegnaliSezioni
MSC Gold Invest Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Invest Pro

Bui Huy Dat
13 recensioni
Affidabilità
120 settimane
29 / 169K USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 361%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
983
Profit Trade:
771 (78.43%)
Loss Trade:
212 (21.57%)
Best Trade:
19.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-33.03 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 192.59 USD (220 027 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 399.60 USD (132 841 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (77.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
77.84 USD (29)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
5.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.04%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.68
Long Trade:
558 (56.77%)
Short Trade:
425 (43.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.57
Profitto previsto:
0.81 USD
Profitto medio:
2.84 USD
Perdita media:
-6.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-94.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-95.51 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
6.26%
Previsione annuale:
75.96%
Algo trading:
65%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 USD
Massimale:
169.29 USD (16.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.23% (169.36 USD)
Per equità:
22.50% (124.53 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 982
AUDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 794
AUDCAD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 87K
AUDCAD 1
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.62 USD
Worst Trade: -33 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 29
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +77.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -94.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
0.83 × 6
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
2.47 × 695
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
2.70 × 622
XAMarkets-Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.91 × 121
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
Exness-MT5Real11
4.75 × 349
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Tickmill-Live
5.22 × 73
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.22 × 957
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.

- This strategy is based on a carefully engineered grid system, combining 29 entry tactics with strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.


    🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


    Signal Detail:

    1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

    2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

    Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year

    - Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )

    - With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

     

    Investor Recommend:

    - Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

    - For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly  +/-10%/monthly

    - The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

    - A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


        Contacts:

        Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

        telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl



        Valutazione media:
        Patrick Pierre Jean Josep Bourges
        144
        Patrick Pierre Jean Josep Bourges 2025.08.14 22:21 
         

        Bonjour, je ne comprends pas, à priori, rien ne fonctionne. Pourtant j'ai suivi toutes les étapes... Je ne comprends pas.

        Quelqu'un peut-il me guider sur la procédure exacte à suivre pour utiliser ce signal.

        Cordialement

        Patrick

        ------------------------------------------

        Hello, I don't understand. Nothing seems to work. Even though I followed all the steps... I don't understand.

        Can someone guide me on the exact procedure to follow to use this signal?

        Sincerely,

        Patrick

        Benjamin Bilen
        182
        Benjamin Bilen 2025.07.31 15:20 
         

        I don't like the trading style much, but the support is good.

        Yao Zou
        1450
        Yao Zou 2025.07.27 14:20 
         

        欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

        189114nickynomates
        1022
        189114nickynomates 2025.07.19 05:40 
         

        The Trading style has changed. Results are not so good the last month.

        Ke Zhao Huang
        428
        Ke Zhao Huang 2025.07.17 13:34 
         

        嘎了 嘎了 这个月要止损两次了

        Andreas Schaedlich
        1294
        Andreas Schaedlich 2025.06.12 14:55   

        Funktioniert nicht mit XAUUSD+ :(

        Wei Jiang
        245
        Wei Jiang 2025.06.10 06:50 
         

        Don't trade against the trend. Breakthrough orders were good in the past.

        Joe Markey
        685
        Joe Markey 2025.06.09 21:40 
         

        So far so good, I'm copying on an IC Markets account and it's working exactly as it should, I initially tried my Blackbull account and it wouldn;t copy trades, ICM is good though. Keep up the good work

        Taschenmaus
        36
        Taschenmaus 2025.06.06 12:58   

        just moving on.

        jdastrup
        21
        jdastrup 2025.06.04 20:57 
         

        Great signal. Consistent and reliable.

        Juned
        132
        Juned 2025.06.03 08:02  (modificato 2025.06.05 11:09) 
         

        From the day 1 it still not copy any single signal I talked with mql support not getting response & this signal provider inform me it's not issue from my side my whole money waisted request you to refund my whole my and give me solution. i was facing this issue but after discuss it's sorted

        I recommend everyone to invest its work and good. thanks

        Athresh Keshavmurthy
        14
        Athresh Keshavmurthy 2025.05.27 16:13 
         

        I am loving it.

        Shushi Jiang
        196
        Shushi Jiang 2025.04.25 03:39 
         

        招募稳定交易员，无需入金无任何考核费用，提供10万U起步资金，欢迎高手交流v gawm3377

